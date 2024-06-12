The top 30 haircuts for men with curly hair that you need to try

Curly hairstyles have become the hairstyle of choice for most men. Many guys who keep up with modern fashion already have gorgeous curly haircuts. This unique style can emphasise the beauty of male facial features. Discover cool haircuts for men with curly hair that you need to try.

Haircuts for men with curly hair are trendy. These haircuts are great for any event and easy to achieve. With the right cut and curly hair products for your hair's unique curl type, you can have a great haircut with curly hair. Explore the various designs below for inspiration.

30 haircuts for men with curly hair

Most men are embracing haircuts with curly hair. Below is a list of men's curly hairstyles you should try this season.

1. Curly undercut with a fade

The curly undercut is a classic choice for men with curly hair. To achieve this style, buzz or fade the sides to set off your long, curly hair on top. It is simple to maintain and creates the illusion of having longer hair.

2. Long curly bang and side design

The long curly bang side design embraces the beauty of length and curls, creating a striking hairstyle where the curly bangs gracefully sweep to one side, adding a touch of flair. This style is a heat-free method to elongate your natural curls.

3. Curly pomp with temple fade

Keeping the strands short throughout and adding texture and volume on top produces the illusion of a thicker, fuller mane. This is one of the male haircuts for semi-curly hair. Instead of having a full Jerry curl, fade the sides so you can still have a curly top with short curls.

4. Coily taper fade

Coily curls can be challenging to cut and style unless you have the right shape and length. The side taper fade complements the curls by providing a sharp and polished contrast between the longer top and shorter sides.

5. Undercut with longer messy curls

When paired with curls, the undercut creates an edgy look. The messy curls hairstyle exudes a relaxed and effortlessly cool vibe. The contrast between the messy curls on top and short sides adds a modern touch to the style. This haircut is perfect for men who want a carefree appearance.

6. Undercut with a shaved design

Designs shaved into the side of the head offset the curly top. The design may be located on the sides or back of the head and may be further accentuated by using hair dye or other styling products. This design is perfect for men who want to highlight their curls in a more formal setting.

7. Side-parted undercut

Adding a side part to curly hair creates a polished aesthetic. Your stylist must brush your hair onto one side to achieve this look. The sides and back are cut short, contrasting the longer hair. Men's curly hair can be difficult to tame, so this style is perfect for anyone who wants easy-to-manage hair.

8. Dark taper fade with bangs

If you are looking for a modern yet low-maintenance hairstyle, the dark taper fade with bangs is ideal. It conceals the forehead, helping hide wrinkles and achieve a youthful look. Give your strands a little tousle with light-hold hair gel, and you'll have this easy, cool-guy style.

9. Coloured curls with shaved sides

Are you looking for men's messy, medium, curly hairstyles? Try this cool haircut. A ringlet-filled top is a great way to express your style. The top is voluminous, with some hair covering the forehead. You can complete the look with a beard.

10. Razor fade with curls on top

This style is perfect for men who prefer a low-maintenance style that still exudes sophistication. The smooth cut on the sides adds a cool racing stripe style. If you want to turn heads, you can complete the look with a beard.

11. Curly Mohawk

Source: UGC

This is one of the trendy haircut designs for men. It features shaved sides with a strip of noticeably longer hair in the centre. The contrast between the curly strip down the middle and the shaved sides creates a sophisticated look.

12. Brown fade with curls

Make curls the focal point of your haircut by keeping the sides cropped and the top long with messy coils: Photo. @londonschoolofbarbering

Make your curls attractive by keeping the sides cropped and the top long with strategically messy coils. This hairstyle suits various occasions, from the office to social gatherings.

13. Chestnut taper with a wavy top

Waves and curls are an ageless look, and they are more popular with young men. Grow out a curly top and trim the sides to make a statement.

14. Black undercut with a fade

The texture of the curls balances the sleekness and sharp angles of the undercut, making it an essential style for anyone looking for a dope new cut.

15. Curly low bald fade

The curly, low bald fade features curly top hair, gradually transitioning from the longer hair on top to the shorter sides. The fade starts low and close to the ear, creating a subtle contrast that gives the hair structure.

16. Clean black faux hawk

Eye-catching shading and clean lines of the lineup give this style enough sophistication to make it office-style. This unique style allows for a bold statement while maintaining the length's versatility in the back.

17. Heavy angular fringe

The angular fringe haircut is a style in which the sides are kept short, and the top is left relatively long. To add a relaxed feel to the haircut, apply some hair styling products. These curls exude a romantic and playful attitude.

18. Curled quirky quiff hairstyle

This unique design with a beard is popular among men who love grooming themselves. To achieve this polished hairstyle, part your hair before teasing the roots of the top section, and gently brush back your strands.

19. Curly shadow fade

This is one of the best haircuts for boys with curly hair. The fade starts with a shorter length at the sides and back, gradually blending into a longer length on top, creating a voluminous, fuller appearance.

20. Black mop top

This hairstyle features closely cropped hair on the sides and back with a slightly longer, tapered top styled upward. While the fade is timeless, ask your barber for a little extra length up top to proudly show off your cute hair texture.

21. Curly top with a skin fade

Combining your stunning curls with a skin fade will make them look more attractive. This combination is much easier to maintain and will inject extra visual interest into your look.

22. Light brown cut with a low fade

Keeping the strands short throughout and adding texture and volume on top produces the illusion of a thicker mane. This hairstyle is ideal for men with medium-curly hair. To tame your thick curls, opt for a polished skin fade. Finish it with a clean-cut beard– always a perfect choice to elevate haircuts for men with curly hair.

23. Curly high top fade

This is a perfect choice for men with curly hair. This men's curly hair fade showcases the unique texture of each curl. The combination of tightly cropped sides and voluminous curls on top creates a stylish and attention-grabbing silhouette.

24. Curly blonde taper fade

If you are unsure what to do with your thick curls, brush them forward. This technique creates textural waves, drawing attention to your face, especially when your hairstyle complements a short beard.

25. Mid-fade curly hair

A mid-fade curly hairstyle features short hair on the sides that gradually blends into longer curly hair on the top. This style works well for those with naturally curly or wavy hair.

26. Textured crop curls

The textured crop is perfect for men with thinning hair in multiple sections of their scalp. This hairstyle combines short sides with varying hair length and strategically placed layers of curls over the top. Textured crop curls suit square and diamond-shaped faces.

27. Asymmetrical curly fringe

This hairstyle is achieved by cutting your hair diagonally across your forehead. The curly texture gives the style an edgy appeal.

28. Brown curly pompadour

This style is one of the best haircuts for men with a 3C hair type. Curly hair gives you volume that's hard to achieve with straighter tresses.

29. Long curly top and short sides

This trendy hairstyle features voluminous curls on top while the sides and back of the head are kept short, often faded or undercut. The style looks stunning on men with thick, curly hair.

30. Curly mullet fade

A curly mullet is a hairstyle characterised by short hair on the sides and long hair at the back that is curled or wavy. The additional length at the back gives this style an air of intrigue and movement while keeping it classy and appropriate for corporate settings.

What is the best male haircut for curly hair?

What is the best cut for curly hair? Good haircuts for curly males include mullet fades, coily taper fades, textured crops, and undercuts.

What is the best haircut for frizzy hair for men?

Most hairstylists recommend shorter hair, such as a buzz cut or crew cut, to help control frizz and maintain curl definition.

Is curly hair attractive in guys?

Curly hair is associated with beauty and attractiveness. It emphasises the beauty of male facial features, making it attractive to guys.

Haircuts for men with curly hair include mop tops and undercuts. This unique style can emphasise the beauty of male facial features. You can never go wrong with these styles, provided you have the right cut and hair products for maintenance.

