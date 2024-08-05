Lowlights vs highlights: What is the difference and which is best for you?

When it comes to hair colouring, the options are numerous and diverse, allowing for countless possibilities to enhance and transform your appearance. Among the most popular techniques are lowlights and highlights. Understanding the meaning of lowlights vs. highlights can help determine which hair technique is best for you.

Curly hair with lowlights (L), hair with chunky highlights (C), and highlighted hair (R). Photo: @beautyxanayely, @perrett.neadshairclevedon, @augustoallencar on Instagram (modified by author)

Lowlights or highlights could be the perfect solution if you want to transform your hair but don't want to go all out. Both provide a more subtle effect rather than a sudden transformation. Understand the meaning of lowlights vs. highlights in hair colouring and choose the best look for your hair.

Lowlights vs highlights

Knowing the difference between lowlights and highlights will help you attain your hair goals. Simply put, lowlights deepen the colour of your hair, whereas highlights lighten it. You can do both, creating the illusion of volume, texture, and depth.

What are lowlights?

Lowlights involve adding darker shades to your hair. This technique adds contrast and depth to your hair, giving it a rich and multidimensional appearance. Lowlights can help:

Before and after applying lowlights on dark hair. Photo: @boudoirbeautyloungeauh on Instagram (modified by author)

Enhance natural colour: If your hair colour has faded or you want to enrich your natural shade, lowlights can help improve and deepen the overall tone.

If your hair colour has faded or you want to enrich your natural shade, lowlights can help improve and deepen the overall tone. Add depth: Lowlights may add dimension and fullness to your hair by darkening certain portions.

Lowlights may add dimension and fullness to your hair by darkening certain portions. Reduce maintenance: Lowlights are an excellent choice for those who want to avoid frequent touch-ups because they blend well with their natural hair colour.

Lowlights are an excellent choice for those who want to avoid frequent touch-ups because they blend well with their natural hair colour. Subtle transformation: This technique offers a way to change your appearance without a dramatic contrast if you want a more understated change.

Popular lowlight techniques

There are several lowlight techniques to consider depending on the look you are going for. Here is a guide to the most popular approaches:

Foiling—Select small portions of hair to be darkened and place a piece of foil beneath each. Apply the darker dye to the chosen strands, ensuring uniform coverage from roots to ends. Fold the foil around the hair and let the colour process for the recommended time before rinsing and removing it. Balayage—To achieve lowlights with the balayage process, first select areas of hair and apply the darker colour freehand with a brush, focusing on where natural shadows would fall. Allow the dye to process for the specified time, then thoroughly rinse to reveal naturally improved depth and dimension. Ombre—Start by applying a darker dye to the lower portions of the hair, focusing on the mid-lengths to ends. Gradually blend the darker colour upwards, creating a smooth transition from the natural or lighter base colour to the deeper shade. Allow the dye to soak in for the recommended time, then thoroughly rinse.

What are highlights?

Highlights are portions of hair that are lightened to contrast with your natural or base colour. This technique includes putting a lighter dye or bleach on hair strands to add brightness, dimension, and a sun-kissed look. Highlights can help:

Hair before highlights (L) and after highlights (R). Photo: @beautyxanayely on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brightening up : Highlights can make your hair appear brighter and more vibrant by emulating the effect of natural sunlight.

: Highlights can make your hair appear brighter and more vibrant by emulating the effect of natural sunlight. Creating dimension : Highlights can give your hair depth and fullness, making it appear more voluminous.

: Highlights can give your hair depth and fullness, making it appear more voluminous. Achieving a trendy look: Highlights are versatile and can range from subtle to bold, allowing you to stay on trend or create a distinctive style.

Popular highlight techniques

Whether you're aiming for a bold transformation or a subtle change, there are several highlight techniques to consider. Here is a guide to the most popular methods for achieving your style.

Foiling—Similar to lowlights, sections of hair are wrapped in foil and lightened, allowing for more precise and controlled application. Balayage— This technique involves freehand applying a lightener over the hair to create a natural, sun-kissed look. It results in a softer, more blended appearance with less visible regrowth. Babylights—This technique involves taking tiny sections of hair and applying a lightener to achieve a soft, delicate look. Babylights are ideal for giving a pop of brightness and dimension without making a drastic transformation.

How do I choose between lowlights and highlights?

Are lowlights better than highlights? Choosing between lowlights and highlights can be daunting because each technique has advantages and can transform your appearance differently. Here are the key factors to consider when determining which method suits you.

Natural hair colour: Can you do lowlights on dark hair? Lowlights can enhance the natural colour of dark hair, giving it richness and depth, while highlights are an excellent option if you have light hair and want to brighten it up.

Can you do lowlights on dark hair? Lowlights can enhance the natural colour of dark hair, giving it richness and depth, while highlights are an excellent option if you have light hair and want to brighten it up. Desired look: Lowlights are a more natural way to achieve a subtle and sophisticated look, while highlights are ideal for creating a bold and dynamic effect.

Lowlights are a more natural way to achieve a subtle and sophisticated look, while highlights are ideal for creating a bold and dynamic effect. Skin tone: Lowlights can help medium to dark complexion tones complement their natural tones by adding depth and richness. Fair skin tones typically look great with warmer or cooler highlights, depending on whether you want to contrast or complement your complexion.

Lowlights can help medium to dark complexion tones complement their natural tones by adding depth and richness. Fair skin tones typically look great with warmer or cooler highlights, depending on whether you want to contrast or complement your complexion. Current hair condition: Lowlights may be a better choice if your hair is damaged or delicate because they do not require bleaching. Healthy hair can withstand the lightening process of highlights better, although protective treatments are still necessary.

Lowlights may be a better choice if your hair is damaged or delicate because they do not require bleaching. Healthy hair can withstand the lightening process of highlights better, although protective treatments are still necessary. Maintenance: Highlights usually necessitate more regular touch-ups, especially if there is a big contrast with your natural colour. On the other hand, lowlights typically grow out more naturally, blending in with your natural hair and requiring less maintenance.

Chunky highlights and lowlights

Chunky highlights and lowlights use larger portions of hair to get a more dramatic effect. This technique can create a dramatic, contrasting look by adding brightness and depth to the hair. It's an excellent choice for those seeking a more striking and trendy appearance.

Can I combine lowlights and highlights?

If you want the best of both worlds, you can combine lowlights with highlights to create a multifaceted look. This technique, also known as dimensional colouring, incorporates both light and dark tones, improving volume, texture, and movement in your hair.

It's a versatile technique that can be customised to fit any style preference or hair colour. For instance, you can have brown hair with blonde highlights and lowlights.

Can I have lowlights on my blonde hair?

Blonde hair with lowlights can create a multidimensional, stunning look. Adding deeper tones can enhance its natural depth, making it appear more voluminous.

This approach is ideal for those looking to add sophistication to their blonde hair without making significant changes. Above is a picture of blonde hair with lowlights and highlights.

Are lowlights as expensive as highlights?

The cost of lowlights and highlights varies depending on the salon, the length and thickness of your hair, and the complexity of the procedure. Overall, the prices are comparable, but highlights tend to be more expensive due to the additional time and products required for lightening.

What are babylights vs lowlights?

Babylights resemble the subtle, natural highlights in children's hair. They give off a soft, delicate appearance. On the other hand, lowlights are darker tones added to the hair to give it depth and richness. Babylights add soft brightness, whereas lowlights add dimension and texture.

The comparison between lowlights vs highlights reveals the difference between the two hair techniques. Lowlights offer depth and richness, suitable for a subtle, sophisticated transformation, whereas highlights add brightness and dimension, excellent for individuals seeking a sun-kissed or bold appearance.

