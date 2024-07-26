20 ugliest shoes ever in the world (with pictures)

Fashion is an ever-changing scene where creativity and innovation often lead to groundbreaking designs. However, designers sometimes push the boundaries so far that the results are astonishing. From unusual materials to bizarre shapes, some shoes challenge conventional style ideals. Discover the ugliest shoes ever designed.

For years, the 'ugliest shoes' trend has sparked heated debate in the fashion industry. Some claim that the concept challenges established beauty standards and allows people to express their individuality, while others believe it is a transitory fad. Despite various viewpoints, ugly shoes remain popular among fashion enthusiasts.

Ugliest shoes ever in the world

This fascinating list of ugliest shoes in the world will take you on a journey through the world of fashion design that will astound, amuse, and possibly horrify you. These shoes are not your typical footwear. They result from creative minds daring to defy beauty and style conventions.

1. Tabi

The legendary Tabi ankle boots, which Martin Margiela designed for his first collection in 1989, are adored, hated, and collected like real works of art. While some call them "hooves" and "the ugliest shoes in the world", others are willing to pay exorbitant prices for a pair in a rare colour.

2. Crocs

Crocs are one of the most visible examples of how ugly shoes have successfully gained a place of honour in the fashion world. Celebrities have rocked Crocs on red carpets, and the public has been introduced to several fashionable collaborations, including Balenciaga and Justin Bieber.

3. Balenciaga Triple S

Balenciaga's Triple S sneaker is known for its enormous, clunky style. The shoe's thick, stacked sole and hefty silhouette make it one of the most divisive footwear designs. Despite its appeal in some fashion circles, many dislike its bulky and heavy appearance.

4. Adidas Y-3 Qasa

The Adidas Y-3 Qasa features a bulky, exaggerated form, elaborate straps, and an unusual construction. Its avant-garde design can be divisive, with some admiring its boldness and others criticising its aesthetic. The shoe's unique shape makes it a contentious product in the sneaker community.

5. Isabel Marant’s “Wedge Sneaker”

Isabel Marant's wedge sneaker looks like high-top trainers with built-in wedges. The bulky and awkward design makes it popular among fashion critics who debate its place in style. The unusual combination of sneaker and heel elements results in a disjointed appearance, making it one of the ugliest heels.

The most bizarre slipper you've ever seen can't compare to this one's ugliness. This barefoot slipper is enough to upset anyone, yet many people purchase it from the online marketplace. Mostly, people buy it to surprise their friends with something unexpected.

7. MSCHF x Lil Nas X Satan Shoes by AIR

Nike Air released one of the worst shoes ever in collaboration with MSCHF, Lil Nas, and Satan. Despite this, the shoe did not sell well due to its abnormal design. This high-heeled sneaker features a cumbersome and ugly pattern.

8. Coddies fish flip flops

These flip-flops are some of the ugliest shoes ever. Although some people find them appealing, most individuals will never find them appealing, no matter how cosy they are.

9. Adidas JS Wings “Totem”

Adidas released Totem sneakers with wings, inspired by the Lord of the Totem Empire. The designers must have anticipated high sales and popularity for the sneaker, but the design was unappealing to most fashion lovers.

10. Clogs

The most recent version of "ugly shoes" is a clog reappearance. This model looks so strange and clumsy that even people who often adhere to unattractive style will think twice before purchasing it. Clogs go with anything, from sweats to pyjamas to sophisticated outfits.

11. Vetements x Reebok "Sock Sneaker"

Vetements collaborated with Reebok to create a sock-like sneaker. While creative, its design can be unsettling and frequently criticised for its awkward appearance. The shoe's unique shape makes it a polarising piece in the fashion industry.

12. Rick Owens' "Geobasket"

Rick Owens' Geobasket trainers are distinguished by their high, exaggerated tongue and odd shape. The design is intentionally avant-garde, yet its extreme appearance may be off-putting to certain people. The shoe's distinctive and unconventional design frequently sparks debate over its aesthetic appeal.

13. Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October"

Kanye West's collaboration with Nike resulted in the Air Yeezy 2 "Red October," which, despite its popularity, is frequently criticised for its futuristic yet divisive style. The brilliant red colour and unusual shape generate a love-it-or-hate-it impression, making it a controversial piece in the sneaker industry.

14. Yeezy Foam Runner

Kanye West's Yeezy Foam Runner resembles modern art rather than a shoe. Its alien-like shape and foam material often spikes discussions about whether it's groundbreaking or simply odd. The shoe's unusual shape and texture make it stand out, although not always for the right reasons.

15. Jeremy Scott x Adidas "Bear" sneaker

Jeremy Scott's collaboration with Adidas resulted in trainers that resemble cartoon bears. While fun, the over-the-top style frequently leads to them being labelled as one of the ugliest shoes in fashion. The funny yet impractical design is a hallmark of Scott's unique style.

16. Adidas Kobe 2

No list of ugliest basketball shoes is complete without Adidas' second attempt at a Kobe signature shoe. This shoe is widely regarded as the ugliest sneaker of all time.

17. Louis Vuitton Archlight

The Louis Vuitton Archlight is known for its exaggerated, futuristic curves and colossal soles. The shoe's unconventional design makes it a head-turner, but not necessarily for the right reasons. Its distinctive design is frequently criticised for being overly flashy and impractical.

18. Adidas x Rick Owen's "Superstar" Ankle Boot

Adidas' collaboration with Rick Owen resulted in an unusual leather bootie that resembles scuba gear. The boot has a rubber shell toe bonded to the top. This pair is a hard pass when you factor in a price tag of nearly $1,000.

19. Gucci HA HA HA boot

Gucci calls this pair of shoes the HA HA HA boot. They are not only funny but also ugly and disgusting. These ugly dad shoes are perfect on all sides, including the fur surrounding the hole, but they are unappealing.

20. Skechers Shape-ups

Skechers Shape-Ups are meant to provide a workout while walking. Their bulbous, rounded sole and clunky design has led to their being largely regarded as one of the ugliest running shoes ever designed. The shoe's extreme functionality-focused design frequently draws criticism for its lack of aesthetic appeal.

Are ugly shoes ever popular or successful?

Despite their odd appearance, some ugly shoes have gained popularity and commercial success. This could be owing to their uniqueness, celebrity endorsements, or becoming part of a broader fashion trend that embraces bold and unconventional styles.

Can ugly shoes become collector's items?

Absolutely. Many ugly shoes, especially those by high-profile designers or limited editions, become collector's goods. Their distinctiveness, affinity with notable designers, or cultural significance can make them highly sought after in the fashion and sneaker collector communities.

Do people wear ugly shoes in everyday life?

While some people wear these shoes as everyday fashion statements, they are more common at fashion shows, celebrity wardrobes, or among fashion lovers who value avant-garde designs. Their practicability for everyday wear varies greatly.

While beauty is subjective, and what one person finds unpleasant, another might find inventive, the world's ugliest shoes demonstrate that even the most fashionable footwear can elicit mixed reactions. These shoes include some of the fashion industry's most controversial and unconventional designs.

