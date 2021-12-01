The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild is an action-adventure game developed and published by Nintendo. In the game, the player controls Link, who wakes up from a hundred-year slumber to defeat Calamity Ganon and restore the kingdom of Hyrule. However, there are two shrines where players have been unable to do this: the Shee Vaneer shrine and the Shee Venath shrine.

The Legend of Zelda is a game that has been around for decades, with the original game being released in 1986. The Breath of Wild instalment was released in 2017 and is the nineteenth instalment of the franchise. In the video game, players are given little instruction and can explore the world as they wish.

The newest release includes shrines designed to be completed in a single session with whatever the players walk in with. The tasks include collecting various items and gear that will aid when solving puzzles or side quests later in the game. Also, because of the non-linear gameplay, players can approach problems in different ways instead of finding a single solution.

How to find Shee Vaneer and Shee Venath

The two shrines can be found in the Dueling Peaks Tower in the West Necluda region. They require Link to study the layout of both shrines to beat their puzzles. Finding the shrines is difficult early on in the game, as it requires quite a bit of stamina on the player’s part.

When attempting to reach the shrines, Link will need at least Tier 1 Cold resistance. This means that you will either make a meal or equip the Warm Doublet/Snowquill Set.

Are you looking for a safe way to scale the Southern Peak? As mentioned earlier, there is no particular method you should use to win. However, the most recommended one is to start at the fork between the Big and Little Twin Bridges. Before you embark on this journey, ensure that Link has a Climbing Set, a few meals for stamina, and even temporary wheels if they are available to you.

What is the answer to the Shee Vaneer Shrine? The secret to completing these two tasks and getting both spirit orbs lies in both shrines. Take a look at what you need to do to complete both shrines in Breath of the Wild.

Completing the twin shrines

How do you complete the Shee Vaneer Shrine in Breath of the Wild? The secret to completing the twin memories shrines requires Link to visit both of them since the answer to one lies within the other. The two shrines are located across from each other on the North peaks. It is therefore important to ensure that you have the resources required to travel across the shrines.

The following steps outline what you have to do to complete the shrine puzzle solutions successfully:

Head into the Shee Vaneer- according to the Zelda breath of the wild shrine map, this shrine is located on the south side of the river, high up on the cliff. Once you are inside the shrine, ride the platform/elevator up to fully view the floor. Take a screenshot or draw a picture. This arrangement is the Shee Venath shrine solution. After you have recorded the arrangement, take the elevator back down and exit the shrine. Paraglide across the river to Shee Venath shrine Take the elevator down and into the shrine, and turn right. Ride the platform up to get a good look at the floor and take a picture. This arrangement is the Shee Vaneer shrine solution. Drop to the floor and move the balls to match the initial arrangement of Shee Vaneer. This will open a door. Head through it, climb the ladder, and pick your spirit orb. Consult your map and fast travel back to botw Shee Vaneer shrine because you have been there before. Rearrange the balls to match the picture you took of the other shrine. A successful attempt will open a door. Go through it and take the ladder to your left. Claim your spirit orb.

When playing Breath of Wild, it is normal to feel overwhelmed when trying to complete the Shee Vaneer and Shee Venath shrines. Even talented players have a hard time finishing it without instructions. However, with this guide, you will be able to do it in no time.

