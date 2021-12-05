The Legend of Zelda is an thrilling and exciting open-world game found on the Nintendo Switch and Wii U. How to get the Hylian Shield has always been a mystery for most people as it is surrounded by danger and turmoil. Find out how to beat Stanlox and get the victory.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Unlocking the Master Sword and Hylian Shield in Breath of the Wild. Photo: @Cacophanus

Source: Twitter

Does the Hylian Shield break? No, the Hylian Zelda Shield is durable and is located in the prison basement of Hyrule Castle. There are various routes inside the castle, but one of the fastest and most dangerous is in the southwest corner.

How to get the Hylian Shield in Breath of the Wild

There are two ways to get to the Hylian Shield. These include;

Randomly drop using the Princess Zelda Breath of the Wild amiibo.

Exploring the dangerous Hyrule Castle.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

This article explores the second option which is often taken by many. Here are the simple steps to follow in the game.

To start off, travel from the Central or Ridgeland tower. However, you must be careful as the Central Tower is filled with guardians who will likely attack you with lasers. After passing the bridge, you will see a small piece of land located at the edge of the water. You will then see a track for a mine cart which requires you to glide, swim, and climb up the ridge. Once you spot three barrels, you will know you are at the right place. Walk in the tunnel until you reach the end of the mine cart track. You will come across small enemies at the end of the track; you should place a bomb behind the cart. Enter quickly, detonate it and repeat the process to ride the cart to the other end. Follow that path until you arrive at the room above. Follow the lit pathway through the opening and find your way up. Once there, use the cracked wall or a bomb. Once after the wall, follow the ooze closely and take a left turn. Do not deviate until you get to a dead end with a wall holding two torches. You will be required to bomb this wall too. Once on the other side, you will find yourself in a jail cell. Make sure to shoot through the gap in the bars, and the door will open up. Unfortunately, this is the area with lots of enemies, and to emerge victoriously, you are required to quickly run left out of the cell until you find yourself at the end of the hall. Take a right turn and spot a cell filled with giant bones.

How to beat Stanlox

The Hylian Shield in Breath of the Wild. Photo: @CoffeeGuyGamin1

Source: Twitter

Inside the cell, you will face a fight against a skeleton known as Stalnox. Like any other skeleton, this one is also easy to defeat if you are a great shooter. It is advisable to shoot its eye to lose its stability and stumble. Once that happens, you have your chance of whacking it severally till he loses it. Also, a better trick is to aim the skeleton using a stasis if you have the upgraded version. The freeze happens first and should allow you ample time to line up a shot on its eyeball. Once it is beat, the camera will zoom over to a chest which is what you have been waiting for; Hylian Shield Zelda.

The above article gives a detailed read on how to beat Stanlox and get the Hylian Shield. By following each step, you can be sure of overcoming all challenges along the way.

Do you know how to complete Shee Vaneer shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild? Well, Yen.com.gh recently published an article with all the details about the player who controls Link, who wakes up from a hundred-year slumber to defeat Calamity Ganon and restore the kingdom of Hyrule.

The Legend of Zelda is a game that has been around for decades, with the original game being released in 1986. The Breath of Wild instalment was released in 2017 and is the nineteenth instalment of the franchise. In the video game, players are given little instruction and can explore the world as they wish.

Source: Yen