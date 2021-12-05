If you have ever been on Instagram, you have likely noticed a small icon showing beside each post of the number of people who gave a like to this post. However, this simple number can sometimes be a source of premature interpretations, especially if the number is small. You might therefore want to know how to turn off likes on Instagram.

Instagram is a favourite social media for many netizens. However, despite its popularity, you might be struggling to get likes on your photos. To hide how many engagements your posts get, you need to know how to hide likes on Instagram.

What is needed to learn how to turn off likes on Instagram

What do you need to turn off your Instagram likes? Magic? Well, no. Besides having a capable device connected to the internet, you are also going to need the following for an IOS or Android mobile device:

An up-to-date Instagram App.

Active internet connection

Basic phone skills

Download and find an update on Apple Store for iOS or Play Store for Android mobile-enabled devices.

How to hide likes on Instagram for a published post on the phone

I can't turn off likes on Instagram for published posts. If that is what you are experiencing right now, do not fret. Changing the post's settings is possible even if you have already posted it. Here is how to hide your likes on Instagram for an already published photo:

On your phone, go to your Instagram app and log in if not already logged in. Select a post that you want the number of likes hidden and click on the three dots located at the top right-hand corner of the screen. Next, select Hide Like Count.

You have successfully completed the procedure. When someone clicks on that post, they won't see the number of likes; instead, it will show something like "Liked by Wilson and others".

Don't panic; the number of likes remains the same, and you can confirm this by clicking on the three dots again and selecting Unhide Like Count, and the number of likes for that post will be publicly available for viewing again.

How to hide likes on Instagram for a post before posting on the phone

If you don't want to wait until after publishing to hide the number of likes on Instagram, you can do it beforehand. Here is precisely how you can do it:

To begin, open up your Instagram app and log into your account. Next, click on the Plus icon located in the upper right-hand corner of the screen to add a new post. Select Post on the create menu that pops up. On the bottom half of the screen, select to post from Photo or Gallery. Next, choose a filter from the options provided to make your post more eye-catching. Select the blue Right Arrow Icon on the top right side of the screen to proceed to the New Post menu. Scroll down and select Advanced Settings. Under the Advanced settings menu section, toggle on Hide Like and View Counts on This Post.

You can reverse this change by toggling off the option. Remember, only you will see the number of likes on that post once published.

How to remove likes from Instagram on others' posts on the phone

So, you don't want even to see how many likes other people have? Well, if so, then it is still possible. Follow the guide below:

Open up your Instagram app and log in to your account. Once logged in, locate the "User" Icon or your profile picture and tap on it. Locate the burger menu on the top right-hand side of the screen and tap on it. Locate the gear icon labelled Settings and tap on it. Tap on Privacy with the padlock icon next to it. On the privacy menu, locate Posts with the plus icon and tap to bring the Like and Views menu up. On the Like and Views menu, toggle on, Hide Like and View Count to hide the number of likes for Instagram posts by other Instagram users. To show the number of likes for other people's posts, click Hide Like and View Count.

How to hide likes on Instagram video before posting it on the phone

What about hiding this count for videos? Well, Instagram has unfortunately disabled this feature for video format posts. Therefore, it is impossible to hide the number of likes on a video on Instagram.

How to remove likes on Instagram on a desktop computer?

We now move onto the desktop computer, where things get a little trickier because regardless of the operating system running on your machine, unfortunately, these settings are disabled. This is because Instagram leans towards promoting its mobile applications more than the web version of Instagram. So you need an app for the procedure.

If you hide likes on Instagram, can others see it?

If you're trying to keep it a secret about how many likes you've gotten, hiding them will work. No one will see how many likes you got. However, they'll instead see a vague quantifying description such as "Liked by Wilson Kuna and others".

The procedure on how to turn off likes on Instagram posts is that simple. You only need to log in to your account and locate the published picture in question. Finally, use the "Hide Like Count" feature to hide how many likes you have.

