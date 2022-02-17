Canelo Alvarez has won world titles in four weight classes, ranging from light-middleweight to light heavyweight. He is the first boxer to achieve the undisputed super middleweight title. In addition, Alvarez has held the WBA, WBC, and Ring magazine belts and the WBO and IBF crown. With such an impressive record, who will the star fight next? And when is Canelo Alvarez's next fight?

WBC, WBO and WBA super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez poses during his official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 5, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Al Bello

Source: Getty Images

Alvarez was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, but his family hails from Los Reyes, Michoacán. The athlete is the youngest of eight children, all boys. His brothers are all professional fighters, and among them are welterweight boxers Ramón, Ricardo, and Rigoberto, the former WBA interim world champion.

Profile summary

Full name: Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán

Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán Nickname: Canelo "Cinnamon"

Canelo "Cinnamon" Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: July 18, 1990

July 18, 1990 Age: 31 years (as of 2022)

31 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Current residence: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Ethnicity: Spanish

Spanish Religion: Christian Catholic

Christian Catholic Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 171

171 Weight in pounds: 167

167 Weight in kilograms: 76

76 Hair colour: Ginger

Ginger Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Ana Maria

Ana Maria Father: Santos Álvarez

Santos Álvarez Siblings: 7

7 Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Fernanda Gómez

Fernanda Gómez Children: 4

4 Profession: Professional boxer and promoter

Professional boxer and promoter Net worth: $140 million

$140 million Twitter: @canelo

@canelo Instagram: @canelo

@canelo Facebook: @SaulCaneloAlvarez

@SaulCaneloAlvarez YouTube: Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez Website: caneloteam.com

When is Canelo Alvarez's next fight?

When is Canelo's next fight? According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Alvarez had agreed to a two-fight deal with Dmitry Bivol and Gennadiy Golovkin.

However, Canelo took to Twitter to bash the reports that he had agreed to any fight. The star claimed that he was still negotiating and that no deal had gone through yet.

What offers has Canelo received from TV networks?

According to Insider, the star has received some of the best offers in boxing and will choose fights that can define the sport's year. In addition, he is a promotional and broadcasting free agent, free to explore opportunities presented to him by premium network Showtime in the US and global digital broadcaster DAZN.

Alvarez could fight Jermall Charlo with Showtime in a 168-pound Cinco de Mayo weekend match.

With DAZN, Alvarez could fight undefeated boxer Dmitry Bivol in May and his arch-rival Gennadiy Golovkin for a third time, later in the year. It is a two-fight deal that ESPN claimed is worth $85 million.

Is Canelo going to fight again?

Who will Canelo fight today? Although no deals have gone through yet, it seems likely that the boxer will fight again.

Who is Canelo Alvarez fighting next in 2022?

Here are the likely candidates he might face with this in mind.

Dmitry Bivol

Dmitry Bivol has his arm raised by the referee after defeating Cedric Agnew with a fourth-round TKO at the Mandalay Bay events centre on June 17, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

Dmitry Yuryevich Bivol, born in Kyrgyzstan, is a Russian professional boxer who has held the WBA light-heavyweight title since 2017. He earned a gold medal in the 81 kg weight class at the 2013 World Combat Games as an amateur.

As of November 2021, Bivol is ranked second-best active light-heavyweight globally by The Ring, the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, and ESPN, and third by BoxRec.

Gennadiy Golovkin

Gennadiy Golovkin celebrates defeating Kamil Szeremeta in their IBF Middleweight title bout at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on December 18, 2020, in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Cliff Hawkins

Source: Getty Images

Gennadiy Gennadyevich Golovkin, popularly known as "GGG" or "Triple G," is a Kazakhstani professional boxer. He is a two-division middleweight world champion, having held the IBF and IBO titles since 2019.

He also held the unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO belts between 2014 and 2018. From September 2017 to September 2018, The Ring magazine ranked him as the world's best fighter pound for pound.

As of November 2021, BoxRec ranked him as the world's second-best active fighter, pound for pound, and the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board (TBRB) placed him ninth.

Canelo fought Golovkin twice in a match that ended in a draw the first time and a win the second time for the Mexican fighter. So, is Canelo Alvarez next fight with GGG? According to ESPN, the bout is very likely.

Jermall Charlo

Jermall Charlo poses during the weigh-in for his upcoming middleweight fight against Dennis Hogan at The Tillary Hotel on December 06, 2019, in Brooklyn, New York City. Photo: Emilee Chinn

Source: Getty Images

According to The Sun, a fight between the Mexican and Charlo is likely. Jermall D. Charlo is a professional boxer from America. He holds world championships in two weight classes, including the WBC middleweight title, which he has held since 2019, and the IBF light middleweight title, from 2015 to 2017.

According to BoxRec, The Ring magazine, and the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, Jermall is the world's second-best active middleweight, and the world's sixth-best active boxer, pound for pound.

Ilunga Makabu

Ilunga Makabu celebrates after his cruiserweight bout against Eric Fields at Emperor's Palace on August 31, 2013, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Lee Warren

Source: Getty Images

Junior Ilunga Makabu is a DRC-born professional boxer who has held the WBC cruiserweight title since January 2020.

As of February 2022, he is the world's second-best active cruiserweight according to BoxRec and The Ring magazines, and fourth according to the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board.

Artur Beterbiev

Artur Beterbiev (L) and Adam Deines (R) fight in their light heavyweight (79.3) bout at Megasport Arena in Moscow, Russia, on March 20, 2021. Photo: Sefa Karacan

Source: Getty Images

Artur Asilbekovich Beterbiev is a Russian professional boxer. He is a unified light-heavyweight champion, having won the IBF and WBC belts in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

As of November 2021, The Ring, the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, and ESPN ranked him as the top active light-heavyweight, while BoxRec puts him second.

When does Canelo Alvarez fight?

The date isn't known yet. However, in November 2021, trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso said that Alvarez would make the jump up to cruiserweight and compete for the title of five-division world champion against Ilunga Makabu.

Recent reports from DAZN suggest that defence against Jermall Charlo, who has returned to super-middleweight, is more likely.

Another report from Talksport states that the next Canelo fight could anger boxing purists. The report suggests that the fight could be against YouTuber Jake Paul.

How many fights has Canelo fought in?

The fighter has fought in 60 professional bouts, winning 57, drawing two, and losing just once. His only loss came in a fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr on September 14 2013, in MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas.

Who did Canelo Alvarez fight?

Canelo Alvarez (R) punches Caleb Plant during their championship bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 06, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Al Bello

Source: Getty Images

The Mexican's last fight was against American professional boxer Caleb Plant. The bout ended in the 11th round after Canelo hit Plant with a TKO to improve his career stats to 57-1-2, 39 Kos.

When is Canelo Alvarez's next fight? Although there has been a lot of speculation, no specific opponent has been chosen. It is currently unknown who Canelo Alvarez will choose as his next opponent, so his fans will have to wait patiently for the boxer to make a selection.

