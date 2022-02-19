TikTok may be the new kid on the block on social media, but the platform has quickly outgrown most of its competitors. The app was named TikTok due to the short format of its videos. It was launched in 2016 by a Chinese startup company called ByteDance. Still, it wasn't until the following year that it started making global headlines after acquiring Musical.ly and in the process porting its over 200 million users to TikTok. Unfortunately, one of the things users seldom think about when they start using the platform until it is too late is how to delete a TikTok video.

The younger generation has embraced TikTok, mainly because any video posted there can trend within a short time regardless of whether the owner is a celebrity or not. The other exciting thing is that apart from turning some of its users into celebrities, it is also an easy source of income. If you are reading this, it is probably because you have realized that knowing how to delete TikTok videos can come in handy when you least expect it.

Why delete a TikTok video?

TikTok has in recent times developed a bad reputation and come under heavy criticism for hosting dangerous viral “challenges”. There are many reasons why one would opt to delete a TikTok video. Some of these reasons include:

The backlash from the public – If a particular video does not sit well with the general public, the owner may see it fit to delete it to avoid backlash.

– If a particular video does not sit well with the general public, the owner may see it fit to delete it to avoid backlash. Underperforming video – Sometimes, a video may fail to elicit its intended reaction; hence, it is taken down to avoid further disappointment.

– Sometimes, a video may fail to elicit its intended reaction; hence, it is taken down to avoid further disappointment. Overtaken by events – Those videos that have been overtaken by events can be deleted because they no longer serve any purpose in TikTok. You may also be on a mission to reinvent yourself, hence eliminating old videos.

– Those videos that have been overtaken by events can be deleted because they no longer serve any purpose in TikTok. You may also be on a mission to reinvent yourself, hence eliminating old videos. Showcases illegal content – Users who accidentally or intentionally post videos that showcase illegal content may want to delete those videos to avoid facing legal action.

– Users who accidentally or intentionally post videos that showcase illegal content may want to delete those videos to avoid facing legal action. Embarrassing videos – Some videos will only damage the reputation of those who posted them; hence to avoid further damage, such videos are deleted.

– Some videos will only damage the reputation of those who posted them; hence to avoid further damage, such videos are deleted. Leaving TikTok – When one wants to quit from the platform, knowing how to delete all your TikTok at once can make the process quick.

– When one wants to quit from the platform, knowing how to delete all your TikTok at once can make the process quick. Too many videos – You have probably been posting videos for weeks or months, and now you are experiencing a hard time navigating through the gallery. It is time to delete some of those videos to make navigation easier.

How to delete a TikTok video

How do you delete videos on TikTok? Sometimes you may be made to believe that social media platforms deliberately make it hard for you to delete videos and photos. This is because the features for deleting such content are, in most cases, 'hidden' in a menu that is hard to find.

Getting rid of unwanted TikTok videos is very simple. After recording a video on TikTok, there are a couple of steps to be taken before sharing it. Such steps allow users to add media like effects, sound, hashtags, texts, mentions and even descriptions. Because of those steps, several ways are presented for you to back out of the video and start over or discard it entirely.

Why can’t I delete my TikTok video? The chances are that you are using the wrong approach. Below are ways to delete a TikTok video depending on its stage:

Deleting a current video on the TikTok recording screen

When you are in the process of recording a video and then realize you need to stop, follow the steps below to end the recording and remove the video:

First, tap on the checkmark found towards the bottom right. Don't tap on the 'NEXT' option when the window opens but on the arrow found on the top left to go back. Finally, tap on the 'X' sign at the top left corner. There will be a prompt requiring you to start over or discard what you have recorded. Go with the discarding option.

Deleting a TikTok video from the editing screen

After capturing a quick video, you may find it tedious to use the checkmark process described above. In such a case, you can opt to delete the video with the steps outlined below:

Your video will be shown as a preview on the editing screen. Tap on the arrow found towards the top left corner to go back. An 'X' button will appear, and you should click on it. Choose to start over or discard the video.

Deleting a TikTok video on the posting screen

Supposing you know how to save a draft on TikTok, you may want to delete a video because you are not impressed with how you edited it or some other reason. However, you can still delete the video from the posting screen through the simple steps below:

First, tap on the arrow appearing on the top left corner of the page to go back. Tap again on the arrow to further go back to the editing screen. Press on the ‘X’ button that appears. Choose to either start over or discard.

Deleting a shared TikTok video

How do I delete a video on TikTok once it is shared? The process is still reversible even after posting a video on TikTok. The steps to be followed include:

Tap on the ‘Me’ button found at the bottom of the page to go to your profile. Select the video that you want to delete. Tap on the 'more' menu represented by three dots (…) in the lower right corner. In the third row, just above the ’Cancel’ option, scroll to the right and press the 'Delete' button. Press on the ‘Confirm’ button for the video to be deleted.

Deleting a TikTok video saved as a draft

Some TikTok deleted videos may still exist in your drafts if you saved them there. To get rid of them permanently, you will also have to delete them from the drafts folder. Below are ways to delete videos saved as drafts:

Press on the ‘Me’ button found at the bottom to go to your profile. Select Drafts. By swiping from left to right, pick the video you want to be removed and press on the 'Delete' button. Your video will be deleted after you complete the action by tapping on ‘Discard’.

Knowing how to delete a TikTok video may sound like a piece of cake to some users, but it can be a nightmare to others. Some will take an entire day, but they will still not know how to delete drafts on TikTok. Luckily for them, the guide above can help them achieve their goal of getting rid of those unwanted videos.

