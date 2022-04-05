Since the TikTok app launched in September 2016, it has become one of the most used social media apps globally, with over 800 million monthly users. Among other features of the application is uploading videos for others to view. When you do this, can you see who views your TikToks?

This internet age allows everyone to be on a social media platform. However, because of some peculiar features like photo sharing on a user's status, most users would want to know who views their profile or video. TikTok, for instance, allows users to create, share, and discover 15 to 60 seconds videos on any topic.

Can you see who viewed your TikTok profile?

If you are using the old version of the app, you can see who viewed your profile. However, the new version of the app has been modified, making it impossible to know who viewed your profile. If you are still using the old app, these steps explain how to see who viewed your TikTok profile:

Open the TikTok app; Tap on the notification icon; Find the text “viewed your profile;” Tap on the profile pictures.

From there, it is easy to see the names of your TikTok profile viewers.

Does TikTok show who viewed your video?

No, you cannot see those who view your TikTok videos, but you have access to the number of views on the video. Also, the app allows you to see who comments on your videos and who creates "duets" or "stitches" (essentially video edits) of your content.

Irrespective of the device you use, whether iPhone or Android, follow these steps to see the view counts for your TikToks:

Open the app on your device; Choose the "Me" icon in the bottom-right corner, which should redirect you to your profile; Once there, the total views of your videos are in the lower-left corner.

Does TikTok notify you when you view someone's profile?

No, it does not, meaning that you can view anyone's profile anonymously. Similarly, you will not get any notification as your view counts increase. This means you have to check your profile to get the latest number of views from time to time.

How to see who likes your TikToks

When you upload videos on your profile, the app makes it easy for you to see anyone who likes them. You can either check this on your mobile device or through a computer. Below is how to confirm that:

Using a mobile device

Open the TikTok app and tap the "Profile" icon located at the bottom right to access your profile page; Once on your profile page, tap the video you want to check the likes; Then, tap the "Comments" icon on the right side of the screen; Every user that commented on your video should show. At the top of the comments tab, you can then tap "Likes" to access the likes section.

Note that if you wish to see the profile page of your viewers, all you need to do is tap them, and it will open. Then, if you choose to follow them, you can tap "Follow."

Using a computer

Although the process for checking those who liked your videos on the computer is a little complicated, you can get it right if you follow the steps below:

Launch the TikTop app on your computer if you have it installed there or you open it from your browser; Afterwards, click the "Inbox" icon, usually at the top right of your computer screen, next to the account icon; Click on "Likes" and scroll through to see every user that liked your video.

The disadvantage of using the computer to confirm your video likers is that the list of your likes is not organised based on each video compared to when using the mobile app. Also, because the "Likes" tab is not on the "Comments view" yet, you will have to scroll through your notifications inbox.

Tiktok algorithm

Tiktok algorithm fuels your feed and makes sure you have access to streams of videos, content, and creators that you will have an interest in. There are four primary goals for the algorithm, which are 用户价值 (user value), 用户价值 (长期) (long-term user value), 作者价值 (creator value), and 平台价值 (platform value).

The algorithm is given to every user and is a powerful recommendation system that makes TikTok one of the best social media platforms. It also increases the value of your user interactions, video information, device, and account settings.

The New York Times reported that the algorithm could reveal people’s desires even to themselves. By implication, the app displays an endless stream of videos. Compared to other social media apps that it is increasingly displacing, it serves more as entertainment than a means of connecting with friends.

Can you see who views your TikToks? This is only possible if you use the old version of the app. The latest modified app, unfortunately, has disabled that. Nevertheless, you can check the total views of your profile by following the steps discussed above. Then, if you want to know those who liked your videos, that is possible. You can even check their profile and follow back.

