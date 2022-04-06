Snapchat Dark Mode: How to enable the feature on Android and iOS

Many innovative applications today use a variety of features to provide user convenience. These characteristics differ and contribute to the consumer's happiness. Snapchat is one such social media platform with these features, but accessing them may be difficult for some. Learn how to use the Snapchat Dark Mode feature on an Android or iOS device.

A photo illustration of the Snapchat logo is displayed on a smartphone. Photo: Thiago Prudencio

Source: Getty Images

Snapchat is a multimedia instant messaging app and service established by Snap Inc. in the United States. The app has grown in popularity to become one of the most widely utilized. The ability to view photographs and messages for a limited period before they become inaccessible to their recipients is one of Snapchat's characteristics. Other interesting aspects of the program include the opportunity to play games with pals.

What is Snapchat's Dark Mode?

Dark Mode, also known as night mode, is a setting that changes the app's colour palette to a darker landscape. In Dark Mode, you may use your phone or other smart devices at night without straining your eyes or disrupting sleep.

Is there Dark Mode in Snapchat?

Yes. The feature is regarded as one of the most useful because it is beneficial in low-light situations and is easy on the eyes. Snapchat's Dark Mode feature is available for iOS users, but it has yet to be released for Android users.

How to get Dark Mode on Snapchat

Snapchat is available on various operating systems, but the Android and iOS versions are the most popular. Below is a step-by-step guide on enabling the feature on both platforms.

How to turn on Dark Mode on Snapchat on Android

In this photo illustration, a woman's silhouette holds a smartphone with the Android logo displayed on the screen and in the background. Photo: Rafael Henrique

Source: Getty Images

Unfortunately, Dark Mode for Android is not available by default. However, despite the application not supporting the dark feature natively, there is a method to enable the feature. Here is how to do it.

Go to your Settings and select Display from the drop-down menu. Next, select Dark Mode, which will apply a dark theme to your entire phone, including apps. Return to Settings and scroll down until you find the option for About phone. Select Software Information, then tap the Build Number button many times. After that, you must have gone into Developer mode. Next, go to Settings, select Developer Tools, and locate the Force Dark Mode tab. Change the option to "on," and Snapchat will now operate in Dark Mode.

There are a couple of different ways to push Snapchat into Dark Mode on Android. Users have options with apps like Substratum (which requires rooting the smartphone) and Blue light filter (available on the Play Store).

How to turn on Dark Mode on Snapchat on iOS

In this photo illustration, IOS 16 logo is seen on a smartphone screen with an Apple logo in the background. Photo: Pavlo Gonchar

Source: Getty Images

Below is a step-by-step guide on enabling the Dark Mode feature on your iOS device.

First, tap on your Bitmoji in the top-left corner to take you to your profile page. You can then access the settings menu by pressing the gear symbol. Scroll down the page until you see App Appearance at the bottom. The three options are Match System, Always Dark, and Always Light. If you Always select Light, Snapchat will always use the light mode, while tapping Always Dark will use the Dark Mode. The app will sync with your iPhone's system preferences if you choose Match System.

Enabling Match System means that if you have Dark Mode turned on your device, Snapchat will also turn it on. Furthermore, Snapchat will block the night theme if you disable the Dark Mode function on your iPhone.

FAQs about Dark Mode on Snapchat

1. When is Dark Mode coming to Snapchat on Android? Unfortunately, as of early 2022, there has been no official confirmation of the darker theme for Android users from Snapchat.

2. What is Dark Mode on Snapchat for? The feature allows you to use your phone or smart device without straining your eyes at night.

3. Is it true Snapchat has Dark Mode? Fortunately, yes. But the feature is available for iOS devices only.

4. What version of Snapchat has Dark Mode? The latest version of the app has the feature inside it.

5. Why doesn't my Snapchat have Dark Mode? Unfortunately, the feature isn't available if you use an Android device. But you can enable the feature on the iOS version.

6. How do you get black on Snapchat without the app? You can enable your device's Dark Mode and force apps into Dark Mode through the Developer option feature.

Snapchat Dark Mode is a setting that allows you to use the app with a darker background colour. You should be able to use this feature on any device if you follow the tutorial steps above. Dark Mode has many advantages, including eye protection and a better user experience.

