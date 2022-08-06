What is the most expensive tequila in the world? A list of the highest-priced

Tequila is a distilled liquor made by fermenting the juice of some varieties of the Agave tequilana Weber. However, tequila prices vary based on several factors such as demand, competition, and the cost of goods sold for the items being sold. The strength of the company's brand is also a key determinant, which is why manufacturers seek the help of celebrities in endorsing their products. The most expensive tequila in the world is worth a fortune, but some people have no problem splashing their money on a glass or two.

The alcohol industry thrives because the modern urbanite is a social animal who sees partying and, by extension, alcohol consumption, as a routine activity. Due to the consumerism culture, drinking alcohol is not enough because people want to know the brand you are taking and its price. So, tequila manufacturers are making a kill because they know people will go for the most expensive tequila as a symbol of status.

Most expensive tequila in the world

Price speaks to the quality of tequila you are having. If your tequila bottle costs millions, you expect it to be of the highest quality, which is often the case. Below are some of the brands that offer the most expensive alcohol:

1. Tequila Ley.925 Diamante - $3.5 million

The most expensive tequila in the world is the $3.5 million Tequila Ley.925 Diamante. Its bottle is ceramic, and it is handmade. The tequila is manufactured by Hacienda la Capilla owned by Eduardo Barba. The high-quality spirit is matured in a barrel for seven years before it is released to the market.

As for the ingredients, the tequila is made from 100% select agave and has a 42 per cent alcohol content. The tequila sold for the first time in 2010 and has 1.345 litres. The bottle itself is a gem described by the company owner as a jewel that envelops another jewel created by seventeen craftspeople.

2. Ultra-Premium Ley .925 Pasion Azteca Tequila - $225,000

The Ultra-Premium Ley .925 Pasion Azteca Tequila is a liquor made from the pure sap of the Blue Agave plant. It takes six years for the tequila to be matured before being distributed. Expert craftsmanship has been displayed to the smallest detail of its bottle, which is made of two pieces bound together by a platinum symbol. The first piece is pure platinum, and the other is pure white gold.

This Extra-Anejo tequila is just the same tequila, but the price varies depending on the handcrafted bottle. There are variants like Grand Reserve 'Pasion Azteca,' Silver & Gold, Pure Platinum & Yellow Gold, and Platinum & Pure White Gold.

3. Clase Azul 15th Anniversary Edition - $30,000

The tequila manufacturer has distinguished itself for its artisanal crystal decanter, often called the blue and white tequila bottle. Clase Azul 15th Anniversary Edition came out 15 years after the company’s debut in 1997. It is the most expensive tequila by Clase Azul and the third most expensive tequila in the world.

This brand is exclusive and limited as only fifteen bottles were made to celebrate the company's fifteenth anniversary. The tequila is a blend of two reserves, one aged in Spanish barrels for 15 years and the other aged for 11 years in the Productos Finos de Agave Distillery.

4. Patron En Lalique: Serie 2 Tequila - $7,500

Patron En Lalique Serie 2 is all about the packaging, like the above tequila brands and prices. The tequila is packaged in the brand’s signature squat glass bottle. The iconic bottle gives the tequila its identity and distinguishes it from other brands in the market.

This tequila has been made from 100% Weber blue agave plants. It is very different from the other Patron tequilas because of its quality. Before it enters the retail stores, it is matured for seven years in American and French oak barrels before being rested inside a seasoned sherry barrel for a year. Only 299 hand-numbered Serie 2 bottles were handcrafted.

5. Codigo 1530 13-year-aged - $3,500

The tequila was released by Codigo 1530 as a unique project for many reasons. It was their first-ever tequila aged in Cognac barrels; hence they wanted to announce it in style. The high price also signifies that it is their rarest bottle, having been released as an exclusive and limited edition. Only 350 bottles were ever produced.

Not much detail went into the glass holding the liquor but what is inside is beyond premium spirit. It has been made fine by being matured in Napa Valley Cabernet French White Oak wine barrels for 13 years. It is then rested for a further six months in French Cognac casks.

6. AsomBroso Reserve Del Porto Expensive Tequila - $2,800

ASomBroso Reserve Del Porto Tequila is a $2,800 tequila that comes in a unique bottle. It is produced in a limited series, and the company makes only a certain quantity available for consumption. The price is driven up because the decanters are handcrafted in Italy and come with a crystal stopper.

Most of the production of this tequila is done by hand, including the selection of ripe blue agave. Its maturing period is five years in French oak barrels followed by eleven years in Portuguese port wine casks. It is a sweet tequila because of the high sugar content found in the wine casks.

7. Barrique de Ponciano Porfidio Tequila - $2,000

Barrique de Ponciano Porfidio Tequila may not be the most expensive tequila in the world, but it is still worth a fortune. It costs $2,000 and comes as part of a limited edition series. The company manufactures only two thousand bottles in a year to remain exclusive.

It is made from the famous 100% blue agave plant and is distilled and redistilled several times to achieve a deep, mellow taste. The tequila is matured in cheap French Limousin wood barrels for a decade. Its most priced bottle was a seventeen-inch handmade glass adorned with 21-karat gold inscriptions.

8. AsomBroso Del Porto Extra Anejo - $1,897

It is a super-fine tequila brand belonging to the company’s vintage limited collection. A combination of time and expert craftsmanship is what makes the tequila very expensive. It is produced from 100% hand-picked 9-year-old blue agave. In addition, the tequila is double-aged for 12 years in French oak barrels and previously used port wine barrels.

AsomBroso Del Porto Extra Anejo takes more than 20 years before being packaged for consumption. Its guard-shaped glass decanter is a work of Italian artistry. It is a recreation of an 18th-century decanter found in a Portuguese castle that took two years to make.

9. 1800 Tequila Coleccion Reserva Extra Anejo Tequila - $1,800

There are many varieties of the 1800 Tequila brand, including the Coleccion Reserva Extra Anejo, the company's most expensive tequila. The tequila was produced only in the finest years of the company's production. There are bottles for years like 2001, 2010, 2012, and 2013.

Each edition of the tequila can be differentiated by its custom Belgian crystal bottle. The bottles come in different colours and shapes and are an excellent addition for collectors. It is double-distilled before being aged in French oak barrels for ten years.

10. Patron x Guillermo Del Toro Anejo Tequila - $1,500 to $2,500

Patron x Guillermo Del Toro Anejo Tequila is the creation of a collaboration between the Patron brand and legendary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. It achieves its bright golden colour after being matured in several oak barrels and blended to achieve subtle notes of dark flavours.

It has a heavy sweet aroma with hints of dry fruit, nuts, and vanilla. The sweet liquor has a distinctly fruity and honeyed taste thanks to its oak and agave finish. It is packaged in a skull-shaped crystal bottle displaying the creativity of its designers.

Frequently asked questions

What is top-shelf tequila? Tequila is labelled top-shelf based on its taste, quality, reputation, popularity, and packaging. Why is Clase Azul so expensive? It is produced in a limited supply of numbered batches of 100 bottles. What tequila costs $2000 a bottle? Barrique de Ponciano Porfidio Tequila goes for $2,000. What is the difference between tequila and Mezcal? Mezcals can be from any type of agave, but tequila can only be from agave tequila or blue agave. How do you drink tequila? You can drink it from a glass or bottle based on your preference. How do you drink the most expensive tequila? Drink it neat, at room temperature, without chilling it in ice, shooting it, or mixing it. What is the most expensive tequila brand? Tequila Ley .925 Diamante is the most expensive tequila in the world.

People live in a world of two extremes based on whether a person is very wealthy or very poor. The price of the most expensive tequila in the world can feed the average household for several weeks. Still, with the competition in the market, we continue seeing more expensive tequila brands coming into the market.

