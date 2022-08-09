Love to party? 15 drinking games for two to bring the fun

Have you ever had one of those nights where you want to get hammered? Admit it; drinking is a lot more fun when you are with your friends. Furthermore, drinking games inject a dose of entertainment into what would otherwise be a boring drink. These drinking games for two are great for two players looking for a great time. The good thing about most of these games is that they are easy to play, and no complex props are needed, just the two of you and a drink of your choice.

What is a 2 person drinking game? It is a fun drinking game that usually involves two people. The rules of the games vary from one game to another.

Everyone loves a good drinking game. These games are a social activity consisting of rules and guidelines determining when and how much each player drinks. There are hundreds of drinking games, all with different rules, characteristics, and patterns.

15 drinking games for two

What are good 2 person drinking games? A good 2 person drinking game is one that instantly livens up a drinking party. The trick to picking a great game is to ensure that it is easy and simple to understand. These 15 games are great ones to whip up when you sense a boring drinking spree ahead.

1. Two truths and a lie

Two truths and a lie is one of the most popular in-person games. So is there any reason for it not to be the best drinking game? This game is an icebreaker for people who want to get to know each other better. It is also a great game for people who already know each other but want to see how well they do.

The first contender makes three statements about themselves. Two of them have to be true, and one of them has to be a lie. The second participant then has to guess which one is the lie. If the second player guesses correctly, the first player must drink. If they guess wrong, they have to sip.

2. Power hour

Are you looking for drinking games for two without cards? This intense game is one of the fun drinking games for 2.

In Power Hour, the goal is to drink 60 shots of beer in 60 minutes. This computes to exactly one shot per minute. Can you make it? Whoever does is the winner. However, it would help if you were careful with this one since you can get pretty hammered.

3. Higher/Lower

Higher/lower is one of the best ways to inject some fun into an otherwise boring night. This simple game only requires a deck of cards. The dealer turns over a card from the top of the deck. The second player then guesses whether the next card will be higher or lower than the turned-over card.

Suppose the second participant is right, then the dealer drinks. If the second contender is wrong, then they take a drink. This game is excellent if you and your drinking buddy are beginners and just getting to know each other.

4. Never Have I Ever

Now famous as a Netflix series, Never Have I Ever is a drinking game that has appeared at college parties for years. The best part about it is that it is still a fun game, even when the number of participants is drastically reduced to two.

The first person starts by mentioning something that they have never done. If the other person has done the thing mentioned, then they take a drink. If they haven't, they don't have to drink. The players then switch roles.

5. Flip cup

Flip cup is another awesome game that will spice up your two-person party fast. Although it is mostly played in larger groups, the game is still fun even with only two players. To play the game, two participants chug a beer from a plastic cup as fast as they can.

When they finish, they place their cup upside down on the table's edge with some of the rim hanging over it. They then try to flick the rim to get the cup to flip right side up. Whoever does so first is the winner.

6. Truth or dare or drink

Truth or dare is another classic drinking game that many people are familiar with. It is the perfect game if you want to get to know your partner better. It is one of the best drinking games for couples that you can play without cards. All you need is your alcohol.

To start, player one asks player two the infamous question, "Truth or Dare". Next, participant two chooses whether they would like to be asked a question or be challenged to a dare. Player one then asks their question or suggests a dare. If player two refuses to answer or do the dare, they must drink. You can then take turns.

7. Battle shots

Are you looking for board drinking games for two people? Then you are in luck. Battle shots is a spin on the classic board game Battleship. The good news is that you can even play it if you don't have your board by making your own. All you will need for this is two pieces of paper, pens, and a divider.

To build your board game, draw a 7 by 7 grid, then number the rows and letter the columns. Next, choose six squares and put an X in each one; this represents your ships. To play, the players take turns guessing where their opponent's ships are on the board. Every time your ship is located, you have to take a sip. The loser of this game is whoever loses all their ships first.

8. I'm going on a picnic

For this game, all you need is your imagination and your alcohol. To start, the parties go through the alphabet, naming items they would bring to a picnic. Then, each party must add a new item to the list when their turn comes. They have to drink if someone makes a mistake or forgets an alphabet letter.

9. Quarters

Do you and your friend have a bunch of coins lying around the house? Then you have all the props you will need for Quarters. To play, the players bounce coins off the table while aiming for a cup of alcohol. If a participant lands one in, the other person must drink whatever is in the cup.

For a variation, you can use separate cups for the coins and the drinks for hygiene reasons. This game also allows the players to get creative. You can mix up concoctions to increase the challenge for your opponent.

10. Speed facts

Speed facts is an excellent game if you and your drinking buddy know each other well since the point of the game is to prove how well you know each other. Therefore, it is unsuitable for strangers or friends who have just met. The players go back and forth, noting facts about each other. Each time one of them gets three statements wrong, they must take a drink.

11. Drunk BS

In this awesome game, the players will need a deck of cards. The players go through their deck of cards in turns, placing down all the 2s, 3s, 4s, etc., until they are all out and have to lie about what they are putting down. The other player then calls out if they think the first player is lying.

If the second player calls out and is right, the first player has to take a drink. If they are wrong, then they have to take the drink.

12. Mind meld

What drinking games can couples play? Mind Meld is one of the perfect games for two players, and the game gets better if the players are a couple. In this game, the two players look at each other, count to three, and then announce a word. The players then say another word derived from a combination of the previously mentioned words.

Any time the words don't match, both players have to take a drink. This funny and messy game gets more fun the further along the players are. If playing with more than two players, it is advisable to play it in groups of two.

13. Caps

Either two or four people can play this simple game. To play Caps, each player sits facing the other at opposite ends of a room with a cup full of beer. The players then take turns and try to throw a bottle cap into the other player's cup. If one makes it, the other player has to chug the beer.

14. Try not to laugh marathon

What is a 2 person drinking game that is easy to play? If you have been on social media, you have heard of the famous Try Not to Laugh challenge. But did you know that you could incorporate these videos into your game night?

To play this game, you and your buddy must find a good video on YouTube that will challenge you not to laugh out loud. But, of course, every time a player laughs, they have to take a drink.

15. Straight face

Straight face is a great icebreaker and a great game to play while getting drunk. The game is pretty simple. Get strips of paper and write down anything you can think of that would make your opponent burst out in laughter. This includes but is not limited to jokes, naughty phrases, bad ouns, and even inside jokes.

The strips are then placed in a bowl. The first player picks one strip and reads what is written on it. Everyone has to keep a straight face while it is being read out. Whoever laughs has to take a drink. Players then take turns.

Are you looking for great drinking games for two? These games will surely spice up your drinking experience by introducing a fun, competitive aspect. So pick a few from this list and go ahead to have a fantastic time. Good luck to your liver!

