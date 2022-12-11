Did you know that the way you start your day can determine how good or bad it will be? Unfortunately, most people are unaware of this fact and regard mornings as any other time of the day. Bad morning habits are one of the most common causes of bad days. However, if you learn how to start your day with a positive attitude, you may be able to make the most of your mornings.

A woman practising yoga with her pet dog. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

People who stick to a morning routine are more likely to focus and successfully perform a variety of chores throughout the day. As a result, morning routines benefit people, and those who stick to them are more motivated, organised, and productive than those who don't. Find out why how you start your day is important and the benefits of good morning habits.

How to start your day with a positive attitude

Good morning habits will provide you with inspiration throughout the day. A healthy morning routine can mean the difference between meeting your daily goals and feeling uninspired. So, what is a healthy way to start your day? Here are 10 morning habits to try to help you start the day off right.

1. Become an early riser

Did you know that some of the world's most successful people have embraced the early-morning culture? According to the BBC, the early-morning culture improves one's mental health, resulting in increased productivity, good health and a positive attitude.

Another advantage of the early-morning culture is that it allows you to better plan your day. It also allows for more efficient grooming time and promotes time management.

2. Try reading motivational content

How do you begin your day? Reading positive energy positive happy good morning quotes is one of the best ways to start your morning. These motivational quotes and sayings will ignite your motivational fire. You can repeat these motivational sayings in the mirror while you groom yourself and eventually your wishes will manifest.

3. Adopt a positive attitude

A smiling woman in the bathroom. Photo: pexels.com, @ron-lach

Source: UGC

If you wake up looking forward to having a great day, chances are it will come true. Start each day with a positive thought as being positive and avoiding stress will boost your productivity and make it much easier to complete challenging tasks.

Consider what makes you happy because emotions are created by thoughts. Happy emotions result from happy thoughts. It may appear simple, but it is true.

4. Avoid social media

If you find yourself checking your email or social media shortly after you get up, you should stop. Social media has an immediate psychological influence on you and is a time waste. Every morning is much more relaxed, serene, and cheerful without social media. The constant flood of information and messages delivered by social media platforms can quickly divert one's attention.

5. Try meditation

Daily meditation can improve your work performance. According to Insider, researchers discovered that meditating enhances your concentration and attention, as well as your capacity to multitask. Meditation allows you to cleanse your mind and focus on the current moment, which increases your productivity significantly. Reduces the chance of depression.

Morning meditation can help you stay focused, happy, and content throughout the day. Every morning, try to set aside 5 to 15 minutes.

6. Change your alarm to an uplifting tone

A mobile phone with a scheduled morning alarm. Photo: pixabay.com, @akirevarga

Source: UGC

This hack may appear basic, but you may be surprised by the impact it can have on your daily routine. It is advisable to try something lovely and melodious. You are more likely to appreciate waking up to a pleasant sound than to something unpleasant. Making a music playlist of all your favourite uplifting tunes can also put a grin on your face and set the tone for a good day.

7. Create a daily morning routine

How do you start and end a day? By making plans ahead of time. Did you know that your morning routine is influenced by how you sleep? Yes, absolutely! Developing a distinct daily routine will ensure that you are well-prepared.

Lay out your planned outfit for the next day before going to bed. Also, prioritise the next day's tasks and goals, making a note of the most important ones. When you wake up after sleeping, try to take things slowly at first and avoid rushing as soon as the alarm goes off.

When you are fully awake, establish a routine that is efficient and uses little energy, and stick to it throughout the week for the best results.

8. Wake up at the same time every day

Waking up at the same time every day can help regulate your sleep and make you feel more rested and energized in the morning. When you go to sleep and wake up at the same time every day, it can help your body establish a consistent sleep-wake cycle, also known as your circadian rhythm.

Waking up at the same time can also help you avoid feeling groggy and disoriented, which can happen when you wake up at different times each day. In general, waking up at the same time every day can help you feel more rested, alert, and positive.

9. Prepare your favourite breakfast

A bowl of cereals. Photo: pixabay.com, @ponce_photography

Source: UGC

Who knows how to treat you the best? Of course, you! Preparing your favourite breakfast will get your morning started on the right foot. If you start your morning with your favourite meal, you're bound to have a good day. Furthermore, according to WebMD, studies link eating breakfast to good health, including improved memory and concentration.

10. Relax your body

Relaxing your body is among the ideal ways to start your day. You feed your body's stress and anxiety if you don't practise physical relaxation. Include self-care in your daily routine that allows you to unwind.

According to Northshore, relaxing your body lowers your heart rate and respiration rate. It also enhances sleep quality and energy levels while decreasing anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

If you are looking for how to start your day with energy, then unwinding your body is a good way to start. Whether through yoga, a relaxing bath, or a massage, is therefore critical to feel good every morning.

The above ways of how to start your day with a positive attitude are ideal if you struggle to establish a proper morning routine. They also come in handy if you are easily agitated throughout the day as a result of a bad morning. You can try them out to see if your days improve.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about positive affirmations for women to inspire and uplift. Affirmations are declarations or statements that help you overcome negative or self-defeating thoughts. They make the difference needed to complete daily tasks and endeavours successfully.

Positive affirmations for women aim to motivate and inspire women to achieve their goals. Are you in need of inspiration? Discover 100+ positive affirmations for women that will inspire and uplift you.

Source: YEN.com.gh