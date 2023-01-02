2023 academic calendar for SHS: The new and updated calendar with all details

An academic calendar lists all the activities during the academic year. Such activities include school holidays or studying weeks, examination dates, and the last day of the academic session. Academic calendars, including the ones for Senior High Schools (SHS), can be provided at the semester level or as a section of a yearly calendar. So, what is the 2023 academic calendar for SHS?

Photo: pexels.com, @zen-chung

Source: UGC

The Ghana Education Service (GES), in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, has issued the 2023 academic calendar for Senior High Schools (SHS), Basic Schools, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) ahead of the upcoming educational year. So, when will the 2023/2024 academic year start in Ghana?

SHS academic calendar for 2023

Due to the launching of the calendar in January 2023, SHS 3 will not have a long break because the school year starts in January 2023. This is to enable SHS 1 and SHS 2 to attend classes as well, which implies that the calendar will need to be adjusted so that SHS 3 students can attend class continuously from January 2023 until the close of the WASSCE in September 2023.

Education-related colleges saw an increase in enrollment due to the Free Senior High School program, which necessitated a quick solution. The academic calendar for 2023 guarantees that teachers have time off.

The academic calendar for the First Semester at SHS

According to the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education, SHS's first-semester academic calendar is as follows.

Reopening date for the first semester

SHS From To 1 20 February 2023 21 April 2023 2 9 January 2023 9 March 2023 3 9 January 2023 17 February 2023

First-semester break at SHS

SHS From To 1 22 April 2023 18 June 2023 2 10 March 2023 21 April 2023 3 18 February 2023 12 March 2023

SHS back from 1st-semester break

Photo: pexels.com, @katerina-holmes

Source: UGC

SHS From To 1 19 June 2023 4 August 2023 2 24 April 2023 2 June 2023 3 13 March 2023 2 June 2023

Date of SHS's first-semester vacation

SHS From To 1 5 August 2023 1 October 2023 2 3 June 2023 6 August 2023 3 3 June 2023 18 June 2023

SHS's reopening date for the second semester

SHS From To 1 2 October 22 December 2 7 August 22 December 3 19 June 28 September

SHS single track first semester reopening date

SHS From To 1 20 January 2023 11 May 2023 2 9 January 2023 11 May 2023 3 9 January 2023 11 May 2023

SHS single track first semester vacation date

SHS From To 1 12 May 2023 2 June 2023 2 12 May 2023 2 June 2023 3 12 May 2023 2 June 2023

SHS single track second semester reopening date

Photo: pexels.com, @ketut-subiyanto

Source: UGC

SHS From To 1 5 June 2023 10 November 2023 2 5 June 2023 9 October 2023 3 5 June 2023 29 September 2023

SHS single track second semester vacation date

Forms 1, 2, and 3 will leave on 5 June 2023.

SHS calendar 2023 double track

According to the SHTS calendar, there will be no double track for grade level, but only a two-year group of the three groups of students will be attending the best school at any given time in 2023.

The calendar guarantees that each year cohort meets or surpasses the minimum contact hour requirement of 3402 over the three years.

When will the 2023 academic calendar for basic schools in Ghana start?

Primary schools will reopen on 10 January 2023 and remain open until 20 April 2023.

Is there any break for SHS 3 students?

Yes, form 3 will take a break on 17 February 2023, and they'll return from vacation on 13 March 2023, and the semester will conclude on 2 June 2023.

Above is the 2023 academic calendar for SHS. It is a new and updated calendar with all details released by the Ghana Education Service (GES) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Yen.com.gh featured an article about free education in Ghana. Ghana's free education program is a government initiative to increase literacy rates in the country.

Ghana established free and obligatory primary education in 1961. On 12 September 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo announced the mandatory free Senior High School policy. Under the current legislation, the government will cover all fees for students who attend public senior and vocational high schools, along with boarding fees, meals, textbooks, and other charges.

Source: YEN.com.gh