Waterproof vs water resistant: What is the difference between the two terms?

When shopping for products that need to withstand water exposure, you will frequently come across the terms waterproof and water-resistant. While these two terms may sound similar, there are significant differences between them. How can you tell the difference between waterproof vs water resistant products?

The difference between waterproof and water-resistant products lies in their ability to withstand water exposure. Understanding the differences between these terms can help you make informed purchasing decisions while shopping for clothing, outdoor gear or electronics.

Waterproof vs water-resistant

What is the difference between waterproof and water resistance? When a product is waterproof, it is entirely impervious to water and will not allow any water to penetrate. This term is commonly used for items designed to be submerged in water, such as underwater cameras, diving watches, or dry bags.

Usually, waterproof products are sealed with high-quality materials, such as silicone or rubber, and are rigorously tested to ensure their water resistance.

On the other hand, water-resistant means that a product can only resist water exposure to a certain degree but is not entirely impervious. The water resistance level may vary depending on the product and intended use.

For instance, a water-resistant watch may withstand water droplets during hand-washing, but it may not be suitable for swimming or diving.

How do you determine waterproof materials?

There is currently no industry standard for classifying a product as waterproof. Some manufacturers use the Ingress Protection rating scale (or IP Code) to indicate an item's effectiveness against dust and water.

Today's smartphones generally have published certifications for resistance to the elements, as indicated by ratings such as IP66, IP67, or IP68. The first number ranges from 0 to 6 and shows the ingress protection against solids, such as dust (the higher the number, the greater the protection).

When the first number of a smartphone's IP rating is 6, it is dust-tight, meaning it is wholly protected against dust. This rating is essential for mountain cyclists, hikers, and anyone wishing to use a smartphone in dusty environments. The second number ranges from 0 to 9 and indicates the ingress protection against water.

Which is better, a waterproof vs water-resistant phone? If a phone claims to be waterproof, it should have at least a 7 rating for water resistance; anything lower than that is resistant to splashes and mists but cannot withstand immersion. The higher the IP Code rating, the greater the phone's resilience.

How do you determine water-resistant products?

A product's water resistance level is usually indicated by a rating in feet or meters, which refers to the pressure at which water can penetrate it. For instance, a watch rated water-resistant to 50 meters can withstand brief immersion in water up to 50 meters deep. However, it may not be suitable for diving or prolonged exposure to water.

How do I determine a waterproof vs water-resistant watch? Look at your watch's screen or case to determine how well it resists water. The watch is water resistant or waterproof if it specifically states so.

It is crucial to note that water resistance might deteriorate over time due to wear and tear, improper care, and exposure to severe temperatures or sunlight. Therefore, it is critical to follow the manufacturer's care instructions to maintain the water resistance of a product.

Which is better, waterproof or water-resistant?

When choosing between waterproof and water-resistant products, it is crucial to consider your intended use. You should look for waterproof products if you participate in prolonged water exposure activities, such as diving or swimming. On the other hand, water-resistant products may suffice if you only need a product that can withstand brief water exposure.

When making your purchase, you should also consider the product's quality. High-quality products are often more durable and resistant to water absorption.

What is water repellent?

In beading water, water-repellent fabrics function nearly as well as water-resistant materials. To improve the water-resistance of your footwear or clothing, use a durable water repellent (DWR) or a DWR coating.

Waterproof vs water-resistant are terminologies that can be confusing. The difference lies in a product's ability to resist water entry. Waterproof products are designed to keep water out even when submerged, while water-resistant products can only withstand water permeation to a certain degree.

