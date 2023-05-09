What is the highest currency in Africa in 2023? A list of the top 10

African currencies are always scrutinised and analysed for their strengths and weaknesses. The financial landscapes of African nations reveal intricate dynamics influenced by economic, political, and social factors. However, despite challenges facing most governments in the continent, some countries have maintained resilience and stability. What is the highest currency in Africa in 2023?

Africa is home to some emerging and strong economies. The top-performing countries have maintained their statuses as the top economies in the continent thanks to diversity and strong trade relations. So, of all the 54 countries, which one has Africa's most valuable currency?

What is the highest currency in Africa in 2023?

The highest currency in Africa in 2023 is the Tunisian Dinar. The country has maintained its status in the African currency ranking due to its diverse economy and political stability. But the North African nation is not the only one with an impressive currency; other countries are close behind.

In 2023, what is the top 10 highest currency in Africa? Here is a list of Africa's top 10 highest currencies based on the latest conversion rate, at the time of this writing.

10. South African Rand (1 USD = 18.86 ZAR)

In March 2023, the South African Rand ranks tenth in the continent with an exchange rate of 18.52 ZAR versus the US dollar. Currently, a dollar is trading at 18.86 ZAR. It's legal tender in the Common Monetary Area (Eswatini, Lesotho, and Namibia). The rand was introduced in 1961, three months before South Africa became a republic.

9. Namibian Dollar (1 USD = 18.63 NAD)

The Namibian dollar is Africa's ninth highest-ranking currency as of May 2023. The NAD has been the primary legal tender of Namibia since 1993 when it replaced the South African Rand. However, the rand is still legal tender and can be used or exchanged in Namibia.

8. Basotho Loti (1 USD = 18.42 LSL)

The Loti is the official legal tender of Lesotho, a landlocked state in South Africa. The government issued it in 1966 as a non-circulating currency. A one-to-one relationship exists between the money and the South African rand. The Loti is divided into 100 Lisentes.

7. Eritrean Nakfa (1 USD = 15 ERN)

Eritrea, located in the Horn of Africa, uses the Nakfa as its official currency. The government introduced its legal tender in 1997 after gaining independence from Ethiopia.

The Nakfa gets its name from a town in northern Eritrea. Banknotes are issued in denominations of 1, 5, 10, 20, 50, and 100, while coins are available in denominations of 1, 5, 10, 25, and 50 cents.

6. Seychelles Rupee (1 USD = 13.17 SCR)

The Seychelles Rupee is Africa's sixth most valuable currency. It is the official and national legal tender of the island nation Seychelles. The Central Bank of Seychelles issued updated notes in 2011 with improved security features, such as the holographic patch that now appears on the notes.

5. Botswana Pula (1 USD = 13.37 BWP)

The pula is Botswana's national currency from the Tswana word for rain. The word pula is also the country's national motto. The Botswana pula was introduced on 23 August 1976, replacing the rand at par. One USD is equivalent to 13.37 BWP as of 10 May 2023.

4. Ghanaian Cedi (1 USD = 11.80 GHC)

The cedi is the Republic of Ghana's fourth historical and only current legal tender. One cedi consists of 100 pesewas (Gp). The Ghanaian cedi replaced the Ghanaian Pound in 1965, becoming the new currency. The current Ghana currency is a 2007 reintroduction after being devalued three times due to economic difficulties.

3. Moroccan Dirham (1 USD = 10.01 MAD)

The Moroccan Dirham is one of the continent's most stable currencies. The notes are available in denominations of 20, 50, 100, and 200, and the Bank al-Maghrib issues them. The Dirham comprises 100 santims and is available in nine coins and four banknote denominations.

2. Libyan Dinar (1 USD = 4.75 LYD)

Libya's official currency is the Libyan Dinar. The Libyan Dinar (LYD) was introduced in 1971 to replace the Libyan Pound used from 1951 to 1971. The Central Bank of Libya issues the Dinar worth 1,000 dirhams. At the moment, 4.75 LYD equals one USD.

1. Tunisian Dinar (1 USD = 3.04 TND)

The Tunisian Dinar is Africa's most valuable currency. Tunisia's TND was introduced in 1960, replacing the Franc. The TND is firm due to the country's political stability and diverse economy.

What is the 3 strongest currency in the world?

According to Forbes, these are the three top strongest currencies in the world;

The Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) – 1 dinar buying 3.26 dollars

The Bahraini dinar (BHD) – 1 dinar buying 2.65 dollars

The Omani rial (OMR) – 1 rial buying 2.60 dollars

Highest to lowest currency in Africa

Below are African countries and their currencies ranked from the highest to lowest per March 2023;

Rank Country Currency Value against 1 USD 1 Tunisia Tunisian Dinar (TND) 3.04 2 Libya Libyan Dinar (LYD) 4.75 3 Morocco Moroccan Dirham (MAD) 10.01 4 Ghana Ghanaian cedi (GHC) 11.80 5 Botswana Botswana pula (BWP) 13.37 6 Seychelles Seychellois rupee (SCR) 13.17 7 Eritrea Eritrean Nakfa (ERN) 15 8 Lesotho Basotho Loti (LSL) 18.42 9 Namibia Namibian dollar (NAD) 18.63 10 South Africa South African rand (ZAR) 18.86

FAQS

The highest currency in Africa in 2023 is the Tunisian Dinar. Other notable currencies include the Libyan Dinar and the Moroccan Dirham. The Ghanaian cedi ranks fourth on the list and is the highest-ranking currency in West Africa.

