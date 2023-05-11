Everyday life can present challenging situations or unforeseen emergencies that require you to possess at least the most basic survival skills. Survival books provide essential information on how to avoid injury or death when facing natural disasters such as landslides, navigating through vast wilderness, encountering wildlife, traversing the seas, or exploring other uncharted terrains.

Some of the best survival books. Photo:@TimothySedlacek on Facebook, Photo: @bookrunnermelbourne on Instagram, @whenhellbreakloose on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The world is becoming more unpredictable daily, and survival skills are more critical than ever. Being prepared for unexpected situations can make all the difference. Survival books are an excellent resource for learning skills and strategies to help you thrive in challenging environments.

15 of the best survival books of 2023

If you have not received hands-on training in survival techniques, the next best option is to read a quality survival book or guide. Here are 15 of the best survival books of 2023 that you need to read right now.

1. The Survival Medicine Handbook by Joseph Alton and Amy Alton

Are you prepared to handle medical issues during a calamity or epidemic? This book offers a comprehensive guide to emergency medical care in survival situations, including information on treating injuries and ailments with limited resources. It is a valuable resource for those who wish to be ready for medical emergencies.

2. SAS Survival Handbook by John 'Lofty' Wiseman

SAS Survival Handbook and its content. Photo: @SASSurvivalHandbook on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This book, written by a former SAS soldier, provides practical tips on survival skills. This how-to survival book covers hand-to-hand combat, first aid skills, inventing tools and weapons, and surviving extreme environments in every imaginable scenario.

3. Outdoor Survival Skills by Larry Dean Olsen

This book on wilderness survival demonstrates that sometimes less is more. The book teaches Native American-inspired skill sets for acquiring water, shelter, fire, food, and numerous tools. This book will effectively teach you how to make friction fire equipment, archery equipment, and even string.

4. Wilderness Survival by Gregory J. Davenport

Gregory Davenport learned to adapt to adverse conditions and survive in every climate during his rigorous training to become a US Air Force survival instructor. This is one of the best wilderness survival books that cover a variety of wilderness survival scenarios and offers helpful guidance on equipment selection, shelter construction, and water acquisition.

5. The Ultimate Survival Manual by Rich Johnson

This comprehensive book about survival covers various scenarios, including emergencies in the wilderness, natural disasters, and urban disasters. Whether you need to navigate a foreign terrain when you're lost, or you're confronted with the impossible task of crossing a swift-moving river, you'll find everything you need in this book.

6. The Survival Handbook by Colin Towell

What is the best survivalist handbook? This enormous book contains a thorough study of everything related to survival. It covers the global skills you need to survive in various conditions and regions.

7. Special Forces Survival Guide by Chris McNab

This survival guide is a collection of recommendations from some of the world's most skilled military soldiers. It includes a variety of survival methods, including how to build a shelter in the wild, devise weapons and tools, navigate without a compass, make a fire, and transmit distress signals.

8. When All Hell Breaks Loose by Cody Lundin

Copies of When Hell Break Loose. Photo: @whenhellbreakloose on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is the best survival book available? This comprehensive survival book is jam-packed with disaster preparation and emergency skills. It covers various information on topics ranging from creating an emergency outdoor kitchen to bugging out to dealing with a dead body.

9. How to Stay Alive in the Woods by Bradford Angier

The front and back sides of How to Stay Alive in the Wood by Bradford Angier. Photo: @bookrunnermelbourne on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This book is a classic, and the small paperback format makes it easy for convenient portability during travel. It was written in 1956, so the language may be stale, but its information is timeless. In other words, the techniques discussed here are practical and will remain so indefinitely.

10. Wilderness First-Aid Handbook by Jeffrey Isaac, PA-C

This is a comprehensive medical book with technical information written in simple language. This book pertains to the outdoor enthusiast demographic and discusses various situations commonly encountered in the wilderness. It is one of the best survival books for adults.

11. 100 Deadly Skills by Clint Emerson

Copies of Clint Emerson's book. Photo: @ClintEmersonPage on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Emerson, a former Navy SEAL, offers helpful tips in his book for anyone trying to survive in a hostile environment. 100 Deadly Skills: The SEAL Operative's Guide to Eluding Pursuers, Evading Capture, and Surviving Any Dangerous Situation provides practical tips on evading pursuers, escaping captivity, and surviving in hazardous environments.

12. Northern Bushcraft by Mors Kochanski

Copies of Mors Kochanski's Nothern Bushcraft. Photo: @TimothySedlacek on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This survival book is full of knowledge gained from surviving in the wilds of Canada's northern woods. It is an excellent outdoor resource for anything from hunting moose or catching snowshoe hares to sharpening axes, cutting trees, lighting fires, making shelters, and much more.

13. Emergency Food Storage & Survival Handbook by Peggy Layton

What if your life was disrupted by food or water supply contamination, a natural disaster, or any other emergency? This book offers practical guidance on food storage and preservation techniques, including creating your own emergency food supply and building a food pantry.

14. Hatchet by Gary Paulsen

Copies of Gary Paulsen's 'Hatchet'. Photo: @JeffersonVillageSchool on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is one of the best survival fiction books. Brian flies to see his father in a single-engine plane when the plane crashes. The pilot dies, and he is left alone for months as he tries to survive and deal with the trauma and wrath of his past.

15. When Technology Fails by Matthew Stein

Matthew Stein creates a modern survival strategy for when electronic gadgets that have become part of modern convenience no longer provide services. Topics covered include building shelters, sterilizing water, utilizing and installing renewable energy sources, essential medicine, and developing resilience and self-reliance.

These 15 survival books are essential resources for anyone who wants to be prepared for unanticipated situations. They provide practical tips, tactics, and strategies to help you flourish in challenging environments.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Kingdom Books and Stationery. It is a one-stop shop that supplies quality stationery products, office essentials, equipment, and furniture at affordable prices.

Kingdom Books and Stationery is a leading provider of educational and office supplies in Ghana. The entity has 14 branches distributed in various regions in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh