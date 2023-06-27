How to use 1xBet bonus and promotional codes in Ghana 2023

1xBet is a major sportsbook in multiple countries, including Ghana. It offers numerous incentives for bettors, such as bonuses and promotions, and has seen a steady increase in bettors. Would you like to know how to use 1xBet bonus and promo codes? Here is a detailed guide on how to take advantage of the bonus and promotion programs offered by the sportsbook.

With many sportsbooks available, competition in the betting industry has intensified. Every sportsbook is out to persuade bettors to join it, and one way of appealing to bettors is by offering various bonuses and promotions. 1XBET Ghana has taken the lead with multiple such offers. If you would like to know how to use 1xBet bonus and promo codes, here is how to do it easily.

How to use 1xBet bonus and promo codes

How does the 1xBet bonus work? The sportsbook offers different bonuses, but before you get and use them, you must fulfil 1xBet bonus requirements. Here is what you need to do to take advantage of them.

Registration

If you have never registered on 1xBet, follow this simple registration process to get the 1xBet welcome bonus.

Go to the 1xBet official website, and on the homepage, click the green registration button at the top right section. A window will appear, and you will enter your registration details, including your phone number, email address, country, and currency. Ensure the information you provide is correct and proceed to verification. A verification code will be sent to you via text or link. Complete the process by confirming the details, and your 1xBet bonus account will be ready for use.

Accept to participate in promotional programs

Account registration does not guarantee you bonuses and promotions. Participation in the program is optional, and therefore, if you want bonuses and promotions, you have to accept to participate. Here is how to opt-in for promotional participation.

Sign in to your account. Go to My Account. Choose Account Settings. Check the box Agree to Participate in Bonuses.

Make your first deposit

To get the 1xBet bonus, you must make a qualifying deposit of at least 6 GHS. Only the first deposit qualifies for a welcome bonus, and the subsequent deposits will not get this type of bonus.

Get your welcome bonus

Once you make the qualifying deposit, a bonus will be credited to your account. You can get up to 300% bonuses depending on your first deposit amount.

Use your 1xBet welcome bonus

You need to fulfil the 1xBet bonus wagering requirements to use your welcome bonus. You must wager an accumulated amount five times your bonus value in accumulator bets. Every accumulator has a minimum of three events with odds equal to or above 1.4. The welcome bonus claim is valid up to 30 days after account opening.

Promotions for existing bettors

This sportsbook does not only entice new potential bettors but also rewards loyal existing bettors. Here is a look at the 1xBet promotions available for existing bettors.

1. Special day bonuses

Not all days are the same on the 1xBet betting platform. There are special days to look forward to when bettors can get rewards of up to 100% matched deposit bonus. For instance, the 1XBET lucky Friday bonus allows you to get up to 100% bonuses on bets within 24 hours.

The 1xBet Monday bonus is also lucrative and only available on Monday. You must observe the 1xBet Monday bonus rules to claim your bonus on deposit and ensure the bonus is not void.

2. 100% Bet Insurance

Betting involves sheer luck, and that means that there are risks involved. 1xBet offers 100% bet insurance to cushion you against total loss. You can purchase bet insurance at an extra amount added to your stake.

Bet insurance is available for a single game or multiple bets and cannot exceed 100% of your stake amount. Once paid, you can be sure to get a payout regardless of the outcome of the events you predicted.

3. Daily accumulator

You can also take advantage of the daily accumulator bonuses on 1xBet. There are numerous events selected daily for bonuses on the accumulator. Consider the games on the accumulator, and if you bet on them, you get a bonus that can increase your payout by up to 10%.

4. No risk bet

No Risk Bet feature is another exciting feature you should exploit. With this feature, you can place a single bet, live or pre-match, and if you lose it, you get a refund of your stake amount in the form of a promo code.

How to use promo code on 1xBet

1xBet has a promo code store on their website where you can check the available promotions. You earn reward points whenever you spend money on betting or playing casino games. You can view your reward points balance on the account information page.

Check the promo code store to see the available promotions you can purchase with your reward points. When you purchase a promotion, a 1xBet promo code will be sent to use, and you will include it placing a bet or playing a casino game.

1xBet bonus terms and conditions

1xBet has terms and conditions you must fulfil to enjoy its bonus programs. Here are the welcome bonus terms and conditions.

Ensure that your profile is complete. You must redeem or claim the bonus within 30 days of creating an account. If you redeem the bonus in full, the balance in your bonus account not exceeding the bonus awarded will be credited to your main account. The bonus will be considered lost if the balance in the bonus account is less than the minimum stake. The bonus is considered wagered after all the bets for the specified amount have been settled. It is impossible to use this offer alongside other promotional or special offers.

1xBet offers multiple bonuses and promotions to reward bettors. You can learn how to use 1xBet bonus and promo codes from the above guide. If you are a new bettor on the website, you qualify for a welcome bonus, and existing bettors can take advantage of the different promotional programs available. Ensure you read and understand the bonus terms and conditions to benefit from them.

