Betika is Ghana's most famous betting platform that allows users to place bets on various sports events. Knowing how to play Betika Ghana will allow you to make profits easily. The betting platform offers a variety of gambling products like sports betting, casinos, live betting, jackpot, and Betika Super League, amongst others.

How to play Betika in Ghana: Casino, withdrawal, contacts. Photo: betika.com.gh (modified by author)

Where is Betika from? The gambling platform is owned by Shade Gold Coast Limited. It is licenced and regulated by the Ghanian Gaming Commission. Step into the world of online betting and explore Betika’s main page for a comprehensive selection of sports, live betting, and virtual games. Check out the guidelines shared below to learn how to play Betika Ghana.

How to play Betika Ghana

Are you a newbie in Betika Ghana who wants to learn how to improve your chances of winning in Betika? Before placing your bet, the first thing to do is to research the team/player performances, injuries, and other relevant information that could impact the event's outcome.

Before placing your bet on Ghana's top betting platform, you should first create your betting account.

After clicking on Betika's main website, follow the steps below to register an account to explore the vast collection of sports betting and casinos and try your luck!

While on the Betika dashboard, click the "Register" button at the website's top right corner. Carefully fill in the registration form. The form requires you to provide personal details like your full name, date of birth, email address, phone number, and password. Read through the terms and conditions and accept them by ticking the box at the bottom of the page. Next, click the "Sign Up" button to complete the registration process. After successfully registering in Ghana’s largest betting platform, you can now play and aim for the big prizes!

Betika lite login

Now that you have an active Betika account logging in should be easy. Follow the Betika login steps shared below to discover the thrill of online betting.

Visit the Betika main website and click the "Login" button at the top right corner of the website's homepage. On the app’s login screen, enter your registered username or the mobile number associated with your Betika Ghana account, followed by the password you set during registration. Once you have provided your login credentials, tap the "Login" button to proceed. After a successful login, you will be directed to your Betika account dashboard, where you can view your account balance, place bets, manage your profile, and access other features offered by Betika.

Betika online betting process

How to make money on Betika Ghana. Photo: fizkes

There are a wide range of sports and casino you can place your bet on. They include football, basketball, tennis, cricket, and more. To do so, select a specific event, click on the sport you want to bet on and see the odds on each prediction.

Next, analyse the available information, such as team statistics, player performance, and other relevant factors that could influence the event's outcome. You can now choose the specific betting market you are interested in. For instance, in a football match, you can bet on the match result (win/draw/lose), goal totals and player goals.

Next, enter the amount you wish to wager on your selected betting market. Betika will display the potential winnings based on the odds offered. Confirm your bet, review the details, and place the bet.

Betika jackpot

Betika offers a substantial prize for correctly predicting the outcomes of a series of selected matches or events. The gambling platform offers several Jackpots, including the Grand Jackpot, Midweek Jackpot and Falaa Daily JP.

In Betika Jackpot, players can bet with GHS. 1, and the Jackpot prize to be offered is GHS. 10,000 will be shared amongst all winners. The number of games in the daily jackpot is fixed at 10 games. It is important to note that after placing a Jackpot, you must wait for the outcome, as cancelling the bet is not allowed.

Betika live score

The betting platform offers users a broader scope to make money, and Betika live score is one of the events you should try out. Live scores provide real-time updates on ongoing matches, including the current score, goals, assists, cards, and other relevant information.

To access Betika Live matches, you simply log in and select the “Live” bar on the top of the website dashboard and analyse the ongoing matches.

Betika casino

For Betika Casino, the betting platform offers a variety of betting options you can choose from. They include Slot games, Table games, video poker, scratch cards, Bingo, Keno, virtual sports betting and many more.

The minimum stake per play varies from GHS 0.10 to GHS 5, depending on the game, while the maximum stake per play varies from GHS 60 to GHS 12,500. For any Casino bet placed by a player, the maximum amount of winnings that may be paid out is GHS 100,000 per day.

How to withdraw money from Betika

How to withdraw money from Betika. Photo: Khosrork

Source: Getty Images

After winning your placed bet, you might be wondering how to withdraw money from Betika. The gambling platform offers various mobile money withdrawal modes, such as MTN, Airtel Tigo or Vodafone. Below is a guide on how to go about it.

Log into your Betika account using your username and password. Go to your account profile and look for the "Withdraw" section. Choose your withdrawal method. You can choose MTN, Airtel Tigo or Vodafone. Next, specify the amount you wish to withdraw from your Betika account. Review the withdrawal details and confirm the transaction. After confirming the withdrawal, the platform will process your request, and the money will be sent to your mobile wallet within a few minutes.

Betika contact number

If you have any pending questions you wish to inquire about Betika Ghana customer care, you can get in touch with them by using the contacts shared below.

Betika Ghana’s contact number: 0596921292

Betika Ghana’s Facebook page: Betika Ghana

Betika Ghana email: support.gh@betika.com

The betting platform also has a live chat option to engage with a customer support representative to address your queries or concerns about Betika's services. To get in touch via a live chat, follow the steps highlighted below.

Login to your Betika account by entering your registered username or email address and password. Look for a live chat feature with a chat symbol written “Hi. Need any help?” on top of it. Lastly, click on the live chat option to start a conversation.

This article highlights easy steps for the Betika app download and install for Android and iOS devices.

