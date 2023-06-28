How to deposit on 1xBet Ghana: mobile money, limits and more

1xBet is one of the leading sportsbooks in Ghana, boasting a wide range of games with numerous markets for bettors to choose from. Before betting on a game or casino, you must deposit money in your 1xBet account. Would you like to know how to deposit on 1xBet? Discover the different money deposit methods available and amount limits.

1xBet logo. Photo: @Gabriel_gunner2 on Twitter

Source: UGC

There are numerous money transfer methods in Ghana, and you can use them for depositing money into your 1xBet account. If you are not conversant with how to transfer funds into your account, this guide illustrates how to deposit on 1xBet using different methods.

How to deposit on 1xBet

If you have a registered 1xBet user, you require some money in your account to place a bet. There are different methods of depositing money in your 1xBet account depending on your money transfer method. Here is a guide to 1xBet deposit methods.

How to deposit money into your account using the 1xBet website

How do you deposit money into your 1xBet account on the website? The sportsbook offers different money deposit alternatives on its website, which you can use if you are a registered user. Here is how to do it.

Log into your 1xBet account. Select “Payment methods”. Choose “Deposit”. You will find different money deposit alternatives, including E-Wallets, Cash, Payment systems, Cryptocurrency, and E-vouchers. Select your preferred money deposit method and follow the prompts to complete the transaction.

Discover the thrill of online betting! Explore the 1xBet page to access a wide range of sports, casino games, and more. Click here to start the excitement.

How to deposit money on 1xBet using mobile money

Mobile money transfer is one of Ghana's most preferred fund transfer methods. It is simple and convenient, and with many mobile money transfer services available, bettors have various options. MTN mobile money, Airtel money, and Vodafone cash are the leading mobile money transfer services, and here is how to deposit on 1xBet using the USSD code.

A woman using a smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @klausnielsen

Source: UGC

MTN mobile money

Want to know how to deposit on 1xBet using MTN mobile money? Here is a step-by-step guide.

Ensure your MTN mobile number is registered with 1xBet, and your MTN cash account has sufficient funds. Dial *170#. Choose “Paybill” from the options. Select “General payments”. Enter 1xBet as the payment code. Enter the amount you want to deposit into your account. Enter 1xBet as the reference. Input your MTN cash account PIN to confirm payment. You will receive a message on your phone confirming the transaction.

Airtel Money

Airtel Money is another fund transfer in Ghana offering the service using the USSD code. Here is how to go about it.

Make sure your Airtel mobile number is registered with your 1xBet account, and you have enough money in your Airtel Money account. Dial *500#. Choose the option “Buy goods”. Select “Others”. Enter the merchant nickname as 1xBet. Enter the amount you want to deposit into your 1xBet account. Enter the reference 1xBet. Enter your Airtel Money PIN to complete the transaction. You will get a confirmation message.

Vodafone cash

If you are a Vodafone cash user, follow these simple steps to deposit money into your 1xBet account.

Your Vodafone mobile number must be registered with your 1xBet account, and you should have sufficient funds in your Vodafone cash account. Dial *110#. Choose the option “Make Payment”. Select “Fun and Games”. Choose “1xBet”. Enter 1xBet as the payment reference. Enter the amount you want to deposit into your 1xBet account. Enter your Vodafone Cash PIn to confirm the transaction. You will get a confirmation message.

Step into the world of online betting by exploring the 1xBet mobile App for a comprehensive selection of sports, live betting, and virtual games. Click here to dive in!

1xBet first deposit bonus rules

If you want to make a first-time deposit into your newly registered 1xBet account, you should take advantage of the 1xBet first deposit bonus. Here are some conditions you should fulfil to benefits get the first deposit bonus.

A person using a smartphone alongside a laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @onokosuki

Source: UGC

Ensure that your account profile is complete. Accept participation in the bonus and promotional programs. Make at least 1xBet minimum deposit.

1xBet deposit problems

Why is my deposit rejected by operator 1xBet? Occasionally, 1xBet bettors may encounter a few issues when depositing money into their accounts. Here are some of the issues that could lead to deposit rejection.

Incorrect payment details. The deposit amount is less than the minimum deposit amount. The deposit amount is more than the 1xBet maximum deposit. Insufficient funds. Failed account verification. The payment method is not accepted.

1xBet has different alternatives for depositing funds in your account. Depending on your preferred fund transfer method, you can learn how to deposit on 1xBet. Interestingly, you can get a first deposit bonus if you are depositing for the first time.

Experience the excitement of online betting! Visit the 1xBet page now to explore a world of sports, casino games, and more!

Disclaimer: This page may contain advertising (including affiliate or referral links) for sports betting operators from whom we may receive compensation. Nothing in this article constitutes any guarantee of winning any online sports betting bet or wager you may undertake, nor is there any intention to induce you or any other person into engaging in any sports betting activities. Please see our Betting Disclaimer for more details.

Gambling can be addictive. If you have a problem go to the website GamblersAnonymous.org.

Source: YEN.com.gh