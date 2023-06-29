Melbet app download for Android and iOS in 2023 (guide)

Melbet is a popular bookmarker that offers sports betting, casino and live casino options for players across the world. The betting platform was established in 2012 in Ghana and is owned and managed by Alenesro Ltd. This article highlights straightforward steps for the Melbet app download and install for Android and iOS devices.

Melbet app download for Android and iOS in 2023. Photo: melbet.com.gh

The Melbet app is designed to offer you an epic experience because of its user-friendly interface with a stylish and modern website design and intuitive navigation. The gambling platform offers various betting options, including Casino games, sports betting, cybersports and many more.

Melbet app download

Are you wondering how to install the Melbet Ghana app? Getting the app installed on your mobile device is a straightforward process. With the Melbet apk, you are not limited to gambling on your desktop; you can also place your bets on the mobile app.

The Melbet gh app is a replica of the desktop site, where you can access all the betting options on their website. The betting platform has developed the Melbet app for iOS and Android users.

Melbet app download for android

Follow these steps to download and install the app on your Android device.

Enable installation from "Unknown Sources" on your Android device. To do this, go to Settings on your device, select "Security", and enable the option to allow installations from unknown sources. Doing so will allow you to install apps downloaded from sources other than the Google Play Store. Launch your preferred web browser on your Android device and visit the Melbet website. Scroll down for a link labelled "Android", and Tap on the download link or button to initiate the download. Once the download is complete, locate the downloaded APK file in your device's notification panel or the Downloads folder and tap on it to start the installation process. During the installation, you may be prompted to grant specific permissions to the app. Be sure to accept them and tap "Install" to proceed. Once the installation is finished, you can launch it to access a comprehensive selection of sports, live betting, virtual games and other betting options.

How to download Melbet app for iOS

How to download the Melbet app for Android and iOS in 2023. Photo: Oliver Helbig

The gambling platform has also created a hassle-free app for customers using iPhone devices. Follow the easy steps below to get the mobile app on your phone.

Open your preferred web browser on your Android device and visit the Melbet website. Scroll down and look for a link labelled "IOS”. You will be redirected to a new page where you will need to open the Mac App Store to buy and download the app. Next, tap the "Get" button in the App Store to download and install. Authenticate the download using your Apple ID and password or Touch ID or Face ID verification. Once the installation is complete, the Melbet app icon will appear on your home screen or in the app drawer, and you can now launch it.

With the Melbet app on your mobile device, you get to enjoy betting more conveniently because it operates smoothly and is easy to navigate.

How to register in Melbet app

After successfully downloading your Melbet app, you may be wondering how to create an account and start winning big. Check out the steps highlighted below to activate your Melbet account.

Open the Melbet app on your mobile device and select the REGISTER button. Choose your preferred registration method. Melbet typically offers several registration options, including phone numbers, email address, social media accounts, or one-click registration. Depending on the chosen registration method, you'll be prompted to provide the necessary information. This includes our phone number, email address, password, name, date of birth, and other required details. Select a guaranteed bonus. You can select either the "First Time Deposit" or the "Free Bets" bonus. Read and accept the terms and conditions and any other policies or agreements presented during the registration process. Submit the registration details by tapping the "Register" button to complete the registration process. Melbet will send an SMS to your phone number containing your login details (username and password).

Melbet app login

How to login in Melbet app for Android and iOS in 2023. Photo: Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

Logging in to the Melbet Ghana app should be a breeze after successfully creating an account. Here is how to log into your account and claim your welcome bonus.

Locate your Betika Ghana app on your mobile device and launch it. On the app’s login screen, enter your registered username or the mobile number associated with your Betika Ghana account, followed by the password you received during registration. Once you have provided your login credentials, tap the "Login" button to proceed. You may be prompted to provide a verification code sent to your mobile number or email address in case you enabled other security measures. You should now be directed to your Melbet Ghana account dashboard, where you can select the type of bonus you want. Melbet offers two types of welcome bonuses, and they include the 200% First Deposit Bonus or a Free Bets Bonus. Select the bonus you want and deposit at least 6 GHS and your 200% welcome bonus will be credited into your Melbet account instantly (if you chose the 200% First Deposit Bonus).

The Website Version of Melbet

If you prefer placing your bets using your laptop or PC, Melbet has it all figured out for you. You can use all the functions of Melbet bookmaker office in the website version by following the steps below.

Launch your preferred web browser and visit the Melbet website. If you already have a Betika account, click the "Login" button on the website's homepage. Once on the Melbet website, you can access various features and options. Take some time to familiarize yourself with the layout and navigation.

With the comprehensive guide on the Melbet app download for Android and iOS, doing so should now be a snap. Kickstart your betting journey by downloading and installing the Melbet app to boost your chances of winning big.

