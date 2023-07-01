1xBet Ghana guide: contact details, office, owner, and more

1xBet is a leading sportsbook in Ghana with multiple games and markets for betting enthusiasts. If you are not conversant with the company’s betting services or have issues you would like to be addressed, it is important to know how to reach the company for assistance. There are different ways of communicating with the company, and here is a look at the 1xBet Ghana contact details.

How a company communicates with its clients is essential in addressing various concerns. 1xBet Ghana has designated communication channels that bettors and other stakeholders can get in touch with it whenever they want. You can contact 1xbet Ghana through social media, their official website, phone number, or visit their office.

1xBet Ghana contacts

As one of the major betting companies in Ghana, 1xBet has established channels of communication where its clients can contact it. Customer support offers assistance on issues regarding fund deposits, registration processes, and any other concerns. If you are unsure about a process or looking for information about 1xBet services, there is no chance for guesswork as you can get information from the company directly.

1xBet phone number in Ghana

How can I communicate with 1xBet in Ghana? Contacting the company through their phone is one of the easiest ways of getting an immediate response to an urgent issue, such as reporting fraud. Interestingly, the company’s customer support is available on call any time of the day. 1xBet Ghana's customer support number is +44 127 325-69-87.

1xBet Ghana email address

You can also reach 1xBet GH through their email address if you prefer written correspondence. It is a good way of communication, especially if you need to refer to the communication in the future. The sportsbook has multiple email addresses dedicated to different issues raised by its clients. Here are 1xBet email addresses:

General queries : info-ke@1xbet-team.com

: info-ke@1xbet-team.com Security department : security-en@1xbet-team.com

: security-en@1xbet-team.com Public relations and advertising : marketing@1xbet-team.com

: marketing@1xbet-team.com Partnership queries (online) : b2b@1xbet-team.com

: b2b@1xbet-team.com Partnership queries (betting shops) : retail@1xbet-team.com

: retail@1xbet-team.com Finances : accounting@1xbet-team.com

: accounting@1xbet-team.com Privacy policy officer: police@1xbet-team.com

You can log into your email account and send a message to an appropriate 1xBet email address. Alternatively, you can send a message on the sportsbook’s contact page providing your name and email address. Typically, 1xBet customer support responds within 24 hours.

1xBet live chat Ghana

The sportsbook has a live chat feature you can explore if you are on its website. It is real-time, and the virtual assistant will respond to your queries as soon as possible. For instance, if you want to know about bonuses and promo codes, go to its official website and click “Ask a question” at the bottom right corner of the page and type your questions in the chat box.

You must not necessarily log into your account to use the live chat feature. However, virtual support can access your account details and provide satisfactory personalised answers to your issues if you log into your account.

1xBet Ghana social media

1xBet Ghana also has a social media presence and interacts with its customers on different platforms. Bettors on Imo, Twitter, Signal and Whatsapp can direct their inquiries and concerns to the following contact details:

Twitter : 1xbet_Support

: 1xbet_Support Imo : One-x-bet Support

: One-x-bet Support Signal : -95764426~1xbet Support

: -95764426~1xbet Support Whatsapp: +35795764426

Who is the owner of 1xBet

The sportsbook was founded in 2007 and has a presence in over 134 countries, with more than 400 thousand users in Ghana. It is alleged to be owned by Russians Sergey Karshkov, Roman Semiokhin, and Dmitry Kazorin. 1xBet office in Ghana is located in Accra, and the sportsbook is owned and operated by Clickwell Ghana Ltd, licenced by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

1xBet Ghana has many customers, and its customer support is dedicated to attending to customers' queries and concerns. The sportsbook’s customer support is reachable on multiple channels and provides timely responses.

Learning how to withdraw money from 1xBet is a straightforward process that offers convenience and flexibility. In this post, you will learn some of the various payment options provided by Ghana's largest sportsbook.

