Melbet is one of the popular major bookmarkers in multiple African countries and beyond. The gambling platform offers numerous bonuses, promotions and betting options, including E-Sports, sports betting, live betting, and casinos. Would you like to know all about the Melbet Ghana Registration process? Here is a detailed guide on registering Melbet in Ghana and enjoying the ultimate betting experience.

Melbet Ghana Registration and welcome bonus: easy sign-up guide. Photo: melbet.com.gh

Source: Getty Images

Is Melbet in Ghana? The betting platform is available in Ghana and other countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, India, Bangladesh, Ethiopia and many more. Melbet Ghana has taken the lead in multiple offers by giving their players various bonuses and promotions. The sportsbook offers a variety of gambling products like sports betting, casinos, live betting, and jackpot, amongst others.

Melbet registration

Which country owns Melbet? The sportsbook is owned by Alenesro Ltd in Limassol, Limassol, Cyprus and was established in 2012 in Ghana. If you want a gambling site with a great gaming variety, then Melbet Ghana is the site for you.

Follow the steps highlighted below and learn how to create a Melbet account in Ghana.

Source: UGC

Visit the official Melbet website using your preferred web browser on your computer or mobile device. Select the “Registration” button on the top right corner of the dashboard. Next, you have two registration options to choose from; By Phone Number and By One-Click. If you want to register by phone number, click the "By Phone Number” button. Next, enter your first name and surname, followed by your phone number. Click the “Send SMS” button to request the Melbet Registration confirmation code. Melbet will send you a confirmation code that you will have to enter on the box that pops up and click “confirm”. Set a currency for your account. Since you are in Ghana, your currency is set to Ghanaian cedis by default. You can leave it that way or select your preferred currency. Next, enter your password and then repeat it. You will use the registration password while logging in to your account; be sure to keep it safe. Select a guaranteed bonus. You can select either the "First Time Deposit" or the "Free Bets" bonus. Read and accept the terms and conditions and any other policies or agreements presented during registration. Click the "Register" button, solve the captcha, and that's it! Your registration is successful

What is the bonus on Melbet Ghana?

How to get your welcome bonus in Melbet Ghana. Photo: Riska

Source: Getty Images

Melbet has a variety of registration bonuses, and they include:

Sports Bonus of up to 1380 GHS at a rate of 200 percent.

Sports Bonus of up to 1385 GHS at a rate of 300 percent.

Place 205 GHS and receive 205 GHS as a free bet.

Bonus up to 12120 GHS + 290 FS in the casino.

Melbet sign up with One-Click

Creating an account in Melbet with the One-Click method is a straightforward process. Check out the instructions shared below and create your account today.

Visit the official Melbet website using your preferred web browser on your computer or mobile device. Select the “Register on Melbet” button on the top right corner of the dashboard. Click on the registration “By One-Click” button. Melbet may ask you to confirm your country of residence by providing your GEO (country of residence) Next, choose the currency you want to use for your account. Melbet will automatically generate a unique username and password for you. You will see these details displayed on the screen. Take note of them, as they will be used to log in to your account. Once you have your login details, you will be granted full access to the Melbet bookmaker website’s services.

How to log into your Melbet account?

After successfully creating your Melbet account, logging in should be a breeze. Here is how to log into your account and claim your welcome bonus.

Visit the official Melbet website using your preferred web browser on your computer or mobile device. You can also access the gambling platform in the Melbet app on your mobile device. On the login page, enter your registered username or the mobile number associated with your Betika Ghana account, followed by the password you received during registration. Once you have provided your login credentials, tap the "Login" button to proceed. You may be prompted to provide a verification code sent to your mobile number or email address if you enable other security measures. You should now be directed to your Melbet Ghana account dashboard, where you can select the type of bonus you want.

How to log into your Melbet account. Photo: Mirel Kipioro

Source: Getty Images

Upon logging in, Melbet Ghana will offer you two types of welcome bonuses, and they include the 200% First Deposit Bonus or a Free Bets Bonus. All you have to do is select the one you want and deposit at least 6 GHS, and your 200% welcome bonus will be credited into your Melbet account instantly (if you chose the 200% First Deposit Bonus).

Melbet Ghana customer care contacts

If you have any queries and want to reach Melbet Ghana customer care, you can reach them at the contacts shared below.

General queries: info-en@melbet.com.gh

Security department: security@melbet.com.gh

Financial inquiries: accounting@melbet.com.gh

Melbet Ghana contact number: +233242426131

The gambling platform also has a live chat option to engage with a customer support representative to address your queries or concerns about Melbet’s services. To get in touch via a live chat, scroll down to the bottom of the Melbet website and click the "Ask a question" button to initiate the conversation.

With the detailed overview of Melbet Ghana Registration, creating your account should be a breeze. Unlock exclusive promotions and bonuses by creating your account today.

Disclaimer: This page may contain advertising (including affiliate or referral links) for sports betting operators from whom we may receive compensation. Nothing in this article constitutes any guarantee of winning any online sports betting bet or wager that you may undertake, nor is there any intention to induce you or any other person into engaging in any sports betting activities. Please see our Betting Disclaimer for more details.

Gambling can be addictive. If you have problem go to website GamblersAnonymous.org.

Source: YEN.com.gh