1xBet betting is now one of the lucrative sources of income for many people in Ghana. Learning how to withdraw money from 1xBet is a straightforward process that offers convenience and flexibility. In this post, you will learn some of the various payment options provided by Ghana's largest sportsbook.

How to withdraw money from 1xBet Ghana; mobile money, sms and more. Photo: @Gabriel_gunner2 on Twitter

Source: UGC

The 1xBet gambling platform offers different bonuses, shares, and promotions to attract new players. 1xBet bonuses are provided to new players and long-registered clients to help them place more bets and make profits.

Step into the world of online betting and explore 1xBet main page for a comprehensive selection of sports, live betting, and virtual games. Click here to dive in!

How to withdraw money from 1xBet Ghana

The gambling platform supports various withdrawal options, including mobile money, bank transfers, debit cards, E-wallets and cryptocurrency options. These options are discussed below in a stepwise approach.

How to withdraw money from 1xBet via mobile money

With the mobile money option, 1xBet Ghana offers three options for their users, including MTN Ghana, Airtel Tigo Money and Vodafone Ghana. The minimum withdrawal is 4.00 GHS, and there is no maximum limit. Below is a stepwise instruction on how to withdraw money from 1xBet to MTN mobile money.

Log in to your 1xBet account using your username and password on the website or mobile app. Go to the "My Account" section and look for the "Withdrawal" option. Select the mobile money withdrawal option. In this case, select MTN Mobile Money. (You can also choose your preferred mobile money provider, such as Airtel Tigo Money and Vodafone Ghana).

How to withdraw money from 1xBet via mobile money. Photo: 1xbet.com.gh

Source: UGC

4. Next, enter the amount you wish to withdraw from your 1xBet account (above 4.00 GHS).

5. Provide your mobile money account details, such as your registered phone number and other required information.

6. Wait for the withdrawal request to be processed. It typically takes around 15 minutes to complete the whole procedure.

7. Lastly, check your mobile money account and confirm whether the funds have been transferred to your wallet.

Bank withdrawal method

Follow the steps highlighted below on how to cash out on 1xBet via bank transfer.

Log in to your 1xBet account using your username and password on the website or mobile app. Go to the "My Account" section and look for the "Withdrawal" option. Select the bank withdrawal method you want to use. 1XBet offers various banking options, including Fidelity Bank, Zenith Bank, GT Bank and GCB.

How to withdraw money from 1xBet via mobile money. Photo: 1xbet.com.gh

Source: UGC

4. Next, enter the amount you wish to withdraw from your 1xBet account, ensuring the minimum amount is 4.00 GHS.

5. Provide your bank account details, including your bank name, account holder name, account number, and any other required information.

6. Wait for your withdrawal request to be processed. The money may take up to 24 hours to reflect in your bank account.

Debit cards

1xBet generally supports Visa and Mastercard for bank card withdrawals. For visa withdrawal, the minimum amount you can withdraw is 73.40 GHS, and there is no maximum amount. For the Mastercard option, the minimum amount withdrawal is also 73.40 GHS. Both withdrawal methods typically take up to 24 hours to complete the transaction.

Discover the thrill of online betting! Explore 1xBet page to access a wide range of sports, casino games, and more. Click here to start the excitement.

E-wallets transfer method

How to withdraw money from 1xBet Ghana: 1xbet.com.gh

Source: UGC

1xBet Ghana offers a variety of e-wallet withdrawal options for their users. They include AstroPay, Sticpay, Neteller, EcoPayz, Perfect Money, MoneyGo and EcoPayz. The good thing about using the e-wallet option is that there are no withdrawal charges. Follow the steps shared below and learn how to go about it.

Log in to your 1xBet account on the website or mobile app. Go to the "My Account" section and look for the "Withdrawal" option. Select your preferred e-wallet withdrawal method and enter the amount you wish to withdraw. Provide your e-wallet account details. This includes the e-wallet account ID or email address associated with your e-wallet provider. Wait for your withdrawal request to be processed. The whole procedure typically takes around 15 minutes to complete.

Cryptocurrency

For players who love wagering with cryptocurrency, 1xBet accepts several cryptos for deposits and withdrawals. Some cryptocurrencies supported by 1xBet are Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Doge.

For Bitcoin, the minimum withdrawal is 5 mBT, and there is no maximum limit. For Litecoin users, the minimum withdrawal is 10 mLTC, with no maximum limit. If you are an Ethereum user, the minimum amount to withdraw is 50 mETH, while for Doge users, the minimum withdrawal amount is 100 DOGE. In all cases, the 1xBet withdrawal time may take around 15 minutes to complete.

1xBet maximum payout in Ghana

The 1xBet sportsbook has fully adjusted to the needs of every client. The gambling platform does not provide a maximum limit for payouts. This means you can withdraw as much cash as your preferred payment method permits. However, if you cash out winnings above $10,000, the operator's partners have to approve the payment first.

1xBet bonus account withdrawal

How to cash out on 1xBet Ghana. Photo: Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

1xBet Ghana offers a large number of various bonuses to their users. Follow the simple steps below to learn how to cash out on a 1xBet bonus.

First, you should claim your bonus with an initial deposit. All new customers to 1xBet can qualify for a 300% deposit bonus up to 2,650 GHS. Next, fulfil the wagering requirement by using the bonus to place accumulator bets for 5 times. Ensure the accumulator bet contains three bets with not less than 1.40 odds. Finally, use your preferred withdrawal method to claim your bonus. The steps are comprehensively stated under the 1xBet withdrawal method.

When you create a 1xBet account as a new user, you can get a sports welcome bonus of 300% bonus up to 3,445 GHS when you enter promo code 1XCOMPLETESPORTS (2,650 GHS without promo code). This means that with the promo code, you will get a bonus worth 3 times the amount you deposited.

1xBet bonus rules

1xBet Ghana bonus program has the terms and conditions that should be followed for a convenient trading experience:

Ghanaian gamers must make a minimum deposit of 4,000 GHS.

Bettors can use the money they get to wager on various sports and events, including baseball, basketball, tennis, ice hockey, and football, with its predictions of football dynamics and plenty of other matches.

For a 200% bookmaker bonus, the first half of the bonus must be wagered 30 times in 1xGames, and the second half must be wagered five times in pre-match/live accumulators.

For 250% or more bonuses, the first half of the bonus must be wagered 35 times in 1xGames, and the second half must be wagered ten times in pre-match/live accumulators.

The bonus is only valid for 30 days after signing up at 1xBet; if it is not used on the website after these 30 days, it will be removed from your balance.

1xBet withdrawal rules

How to withdraw money from 1xBet Ghana on your mobile. Photo: Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

Here are 1xBet withdrawal rules you should know when making transactions.

Your withdrawal request will be declined if the deposit or withdrawal amount is not consistent with the bet placed by the bettor.

To use the cash-out 1xBet successfully, you should not process a 1xbet deposit and withdrawal with another user's account. That would be considered fraudulent by the 1xbet payment administration.

While service fees may be charged for bank payment options, no service fee is charged for 1xBet deposits and withdrawals made with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies under the Bitcoin payment system.

If your betting account has been misused, your withdrawal request will be refused.

1xBet withdrawal problem

Sometimes making a withdrawal from any gambling platform may have a few challenges. Here are some of the 1xBet withdrawal problems and the quick way of fixing them.

Incorrect payment details– You should double-check and see whether you have entered the correct payment details for your chosen withdrawal method. Minor errors can cause withdrawal issues.

Ensure that your account is fully verified by providing any requested information. You cannot cash out your winnings to some unregistered profile.

Maintenance issues occasionally affect online platforms' withdrawal process, including 1xBet. It's essential to stay informed, be patient, and follow any instructions provided by 1xBet during maintenance periods.

Sometimes trying to fake accounts for sign-up bonuses can also cause payment decline.

If the issues persist, you can get in touch with 1xBet Ghana customer care in the contacts shared below.

Finances: accounting@1xbet-team.com

Partnership queries (online): b2b@1xbet-team.com

Privacy policy officer: police@1xbet-team.com

Phone: +44 127 325-69-87

With the comprehensive guide on how to withdraw money from 1xBet, you can now enjoy the unlimited benefits of Ghana's largest gambling platforms. Unlock incredible promotions and bonuses on 1xBet Ghana by creating your account today.

Disclaimer: This page may contain advertising (including affiliate or referral links) for sports betting operators from whom we may receive compensation. Nothing in this article constitutes any guarantee of winning any online sports betting bet or wager that you may undertake, nor is there any intention to induce you or any other person into engaging in any sports betting activities. Please see our Betting Disclaimer for more details.

Gambling can be addictive. If you have problem go to website GamblersAnonymous.org.

Source: YEN.com.gh