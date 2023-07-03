How to register 1xBet in Ghana via phone number, email and more

Would you like to start betting on the sportsbook 1xBet in Ghana? 1xBet is one of the leading sportsbooks in Ghana, and its bettors have gradually increased over the years. While you can access the sportsbook’s website, you may not access most of its services if you are not registered. If you are looking for an exciting betting experience on the site, here is how to register on 1xBet in Ghana.

1xBet logo. Photo: @Gabriel_gunner2 on Twitter

Source: UGC

Registration is the first step to enjoying the multiple betting services offered by 1xBet Ghana. Registering on 1xBet Ghana has numerous benefits, including welcome bonuses. It is not a complex process as many would think, and your account will be ready for use in a few steps.

How to register 1xBet in Ghana

With numerous incentives, such as bonuses and promotions, 1xBet Ghana continues to attract betting enthusiasts. Registration on the sportsbook is a time-time process undertaken by bettors who want to join it. Interestingly, there are different options for registration, and you can select the one you prefer.

Discover the thrill of online betting! Explore the 1xBet page to access a wide range of sports, casino games, and more. Click here to start the excitement!

1xBet registration requirements

What do you need to register on 1xBet Ghana? The sportsbook is licensed and regulated by the Gaming Commission of Ghana, and therefore, not everybody can register and bet on 1xBet unless they fulfil certain conditions. For you to successfully register on 1xBet, you must have the following:

You must be 18 years old and above.

A valid identification number.

A Ghanaian phone number.

A device such as a smartphone or a laptop.

A stable internet connection.

1xBet registration methods

Multiple registration methods exist to join 1xBet Ghana, and you can opt for the most convenient one. You can register using your phone number, email address, or mobile app. Here is a detailed guide on how to register using different methods.

1xbet registration by phone number

Since most people have phones, this is one of the most preferred methods of 1xBet registration. It is fast and straightforward. Here is what you should do.

1xBet Ghana registration process by phone. Photo: 1xbet.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Open your preferred browser and go to the official 1xBet Ghana website. At the top right corner of the homepage, click the Registration button. A window will open, displaying different registration options. Since you want to register by phone number, click the By phone option. Enter your Ghanaian phone number and click “Send SMS”. You will receive a confirmation code on your phone. Enter the code in the registration window and click “Confirm”. Set your transaction currency to Ghanaian Cedis. Complete the registration process by clicking “Register”.

Note: After registration by phone number, you should provide more details about yourself to complete your profile. To do this, log into your 1xBet account, go to My Account, and avail the information required, such as full name, address, ID Card number and email address.

1xBet registration by email address

1xBet sign-up by email is also simple, and you will not go through the verification process by code as registration by phone. Here are the steps for 1xBet registration by email.

Open the official 1xBet official website on your preferred browser. At the top right corner of the homepage, click the Registration button. A window will open, displaying different registration options. Choose the registration by email option. Enter your details, including your full name, email address, nationality, state, phone number, identification number, and password. Choose your preferred transaction currency. Confirm you have entered the correct details and click the Register button to complete the process.

1xBet registration using the mobile app

1xBet registration is not only restricted to its official website, as you can also use the mobile app. If you have downloaded the 1xBet app on your Android or iOS, here is how you can register and start enjoying the sportsbook’s betting services.

A young woman using a smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @urielmont

Source: UGC

Open your 1xBet application (Learn how to download the 1xBet app if you do not have it). Click the menu icon to reveal the options available. Choose “Registration”. Select “In One-Click”. Choose your country and currency. Choose your preferred welcome bonus (Either sports or casino bonus). Confirm you are 18 years old and above. Accept the terms and conditions. Click the Register button to complete the process.

After registration, you can log into your 1xBet account and access betting services. You can use your 1xBet login details on its different platforms, the app or the website, regardless of which platform you used for registration.

Step into the world of online betting and explore the 1xBet app for a comprehensive selection of sports, live betting, and virtual games. Click here to download the app!

Common registration problems

Even though the registration process should be fast and hustle-free, sometimes you may encounter a few issues. Any of the following issues may cause failed registration.

Poor internet connection

Wrong information.

Inconsistent details.

Attempt to register multiple accounts.

1xBet registration bonus

A welcome bonus is the first gift new bettors on the betting platform get. You can get up to a 200% welcome bonus on your first fund deposit on a new account. However, the welcome bonus is subject to the terms and conditions below.

You must wager half of the bonus amount five times in accumulator bets.

Every accumulator bet must have at least three events.

At least three events in each accumulator must have odds of at least 1.40.

Start dates of all the events must not be later than the validity period (30 days) of the offer.

The other half of the bonus amount must be redeemed by wagering the value 30 times in 1xGames.

How to delete the 1xBet account

If you no longer want to use the services of 1xBet and have decided to do away with it, you can delete your account on the sportsbook. However, before you do so, ensure that you withdraw all funds from your account because you will lose access to the funds, history or any other information.

You can delete your account by sending a message through your registered email requesting account deactivation to info-ke@1xbet-team.com stating why you want to delete the account. You can also send the deactivation message by filling out the contact form on the 1xBet Ghana website. Alternatively, you can request deactivation through the live chat box on the website.

Registration is the first step to enjoying the range of services 1xBet offers in Ghana. The registration process is simple, and as long as you have the required details, it takes a short time, and your account will be ready for use. You can complete the registration using the option you prefer.

Looking for a break from sports betting? Indulge in the excitement of our state-of-the-art casino games. Click here to explore our vast collection and try your luck!

Learning how to withdraw money from 1xBet is a straightforward process that offers convenience and flexibility. In this post, you will learn some of the various payment options provided by Ghana's largest sportsbook.

There are different ways of communicating with the company, and here is a look at the 1xBet Ghana contact details.

Disclaimer: This page may contain advertising (including affiliate or referral links) for sports betting operators from whom we may receive compensation. Nothing in this article constitutes any guarantee of winning any online sports betting bet or wager that you may undertake, nor is there any intention to induce you or any other person into engaging in any sports betting activities. Please see our Betting Disclaimer for more details.

Gambling can be addictive. If you have a problem go to the website GamblersAnonymous.org.

Source: YEN.com.gh