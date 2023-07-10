7 Online sports betting sites in Ghana in 2023: best offers and bonuses

The number of betting sites is gradually increasing, and most of them are gaining popularity in Ghana. Some of these betting sites have been in demand because of their wide range of betting options, welcome bonuses and promotions. In this post, you will get to know some of the best betting sites in Ghana that provide stand-out features to their players in 2023.

The best betting sites in Ghana provide different sporting events ranging from Football Premier League, African Cup of Nations and International Basketball Leagues. The sportsbooks also offer excellent player experience by considering factors like safety, odds, bonuses, markets, features, banking, mobile, and usability.

Top 7 betting sites in Ghana

Below is a comprehensive list of the top betting companies in Ghana with exclusive promotions and special offers tailored for you.

1xBet

1xBet is one of the leading sportsbooks in multiple countries, including Ghana. The bookmarker offers numerous benefits, such as bonuses and promotions, and has seen a steady increase in bettors. 1xBet has a variety of welcome bonuses, and you can get up to 300% bonuses depending on your first deposit amount.

To get your bonus in the sportsbook, you only need to deposit at least 6 GHS upon registering your 1xBet account. You should also wager an accumulated amount five times your bonus value in accumulator bets to use your welcome bonus.

1xBet Ghana offers their players a convenient way of placing their bets, as you can easily access a wide range of the sportsbook’s betting services on the 1xBet app or through their website. Downloading the mobile app in Android and iOS is a straightforward process, and the app will be ready for use within a short time.

22Bet

22Bet is a bookmarker that offers bonuses, promotions, and numerous games with many market options. The betting platform is an international sportsbook with a presence in many countries, including Ghana. It is owned by a Cyprus-based company, Marikit Holdings Ltd. If you want to enjoy exclusive benefits from 22Bet, you should first register your account.

The gambling platform offers new customers a welcome bonus worth 100% of their first deposits. This means that the sportsbook will double the value of your first deposit. The maximum bonus amount on 22Bet Ghana is 750 GHS.

22Bet wants you to have an easy time placing your bets, and that is why they have an application tailored for both Android and iOS users. You can easily get the 22Bet app from the sportsbook’s official website.

Betika

Betika is a popular bookmarker in most African countries that offers numerous betting products to their users. It is among Ghana's best online sports betting platforms that offer their players a broader scope to make money. Create your Betika account in one of Ghana's top sportsbooks today and enjoy the ultimate betting experience.

The bookmarker has various Casino betting options, including Slot games, Table games, video poker, scratch cards, Bingo, Keno, virtual sports betting and many more. For any Casino bet placed by a player, the maximum amount of winnings that may be paid out is GHS 100,000 per day.

The gambling platform also offers several jackpots, including the Grand Jackpot, Midweek Jackpot and Falaa Daily JP. In Betika Jackpot, you can bet with GHS. 1, and the Jackpot prize to be offered is GHS. 10,000 will be shared amongst all winners. You can access the various betting options on Betika's official website or via Betika mobile app.

Melbet

Melbet is amongst the best betting companies in multiple African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, India, Bangladesh, Ethiopia and many more. The sportsbook offers numerous bonuses, promotions and betting options such as E-Sports, sports betting, live betting, and casinos.

Melbet Ghana has taken the lead in multiple offers by giving their players various bonuses and promotions. It offers a variety of registration bonuses to its users, such as a sports bonus of up to 1385 GHS at a rate of 300 percent, a bonus of up to 12120 GHS + 290 FS in the casino, a sports bonus of up to 1380 GHS at a rate of 200 percent, and many more.

The bookmarker has an app designed to offer an epic experience because of its user-friendly interface with a stylish and modern website design and intuitive navigation. You can easily install the app on your Android or iOS device by visiting the Melbet website.

Betway

Betway online betting is another sportsbook in Ghana with extensive betting options, including sports and casino games. The bookmarker offers users various bonuses to improve their betting experience. Upon registration, users are offered a 50% bonus of up to GHS200 on their first deposit. The welcome bonus can be utilised to place bets once deposited into the account.

The gambling platform has other betting options, such as the Odds GHS 250,000 Grand Prize. The deal allows you to win a grand prize of GHS 250,000 in cash if you predict the outcomes of pre-selected matches each week and earn points on the leaderboard. You can also get the Betway app on their website to make your betting experience swifter.

Mozzartbet

Mozzartbet Ghana offers many betting options on local and international sporting events, including football, basketball, tennis, and more. The gambling platform is licensed and regulated by the Gaming Commission of Ghana. It has a diverse collection of sports games and over 1,217 casino games, giving you endless options to choose from.

Mozzartbet offers their players a 50% bonus on their first deposit, 100% for the second deposit, and 200% on the third deposit. The maximum first deposit is GHS 300, GHS 600 for the second deposit, and GHS 1800 for the third deposit. The sportsbook also offers its loyal customers a weekend bonuses deposit of 20 GHS or more on weekends.

SportyBet

The gambling platform is operational in several African countries and other parts of the globe. Is SportyBet available in Ghana? It is available in Ghana and other countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia, Uganda and Tanzania.

The sportsbook offers users a great chance to earn up to a 1000% bonus on Multiple Bets. It applies to returns on all events, sports markets and live betting with 2 or more selections with odds of 1.2 or higher.

Betting tips for beginners

If you are a beginner in gambling, check out the following tips to improve your betting experience.

Do research: You should strive to understand the rules, strategies, and dynamics of the sport before placing a bet. You can use Twitter to gain insight on lines and bone up on all the analysis you can.

Manage your bankroll: You should avoid placing large bets on single events, as it increases the risk of losing your entire bankroll quickly. Make a budget and determine the amount of money you should allocate to betting without impacting your essential expenses.

Put on breaks when you are in a slump: Doing so will give you time to regain emotional balance and prevent impulsive, emotionally-driven betting decisions that will otherwise lead to huge losses.

Understand Home Team Bias: In most games, the home team wins more than the visiting team. However, you need to analyse the objective factors such as the team's recent performance, head-to-head records, player injuries, tactics, and other relevant statistics.

With the comprehensive list of Ghana’s top betting sites, you can now make an informed decision on the bookmarker that suits your betting needs. Create your account today with your preferred sportsbook to elevate your betting experience.

Disclaimer: This page may contain advertising (including affiliate or referral links) for sports betting operators from whom we may receive compensation. Nothing in this article constitutes any guarantee of winning any online sports betting bet or wager that you may undertake, nor is there any intention to induce you or any other person into engaging in any sports betting activities. Please see our Betting Disclaimer for more details.

Gambling can be addictive. If you have a problem, go to the website GamblersAnonymous.org.

