The ultimate college dorm checklist for freshman: Essentials packing list for you
You have finally received the acceptance letter to your dream college, but what next? One thing you should do is start planning for your time in college as a freshman. With the correct essentials, your time on campus as a newbie will be smooth sailing. Here is the ultimate college dorm checklist for first-year students to include in the packing list.
The ultimate college dorm checklist for first-year students includes the top necessities you should pack for your first time on campus. With a detailed and organised list, you will enjoy your time in school and concentrate on your studies.
College dorm checklist for freshman
What is the ideal college dorm checklist for freshman girls? The list for girls is mostly the same compared to boys. What is important is that you bring only the most essential items, as college dorms are small. In addition, the chances that you will share the space with someone are very high.
If you are wondering what to carry, below is a list of the best things to buy for a college dorm.
Beddings
What stuff do you need for a college dorm? Beddings are among the top essentials. Therefore, make sure to carry the appropriate ones. You should also know that most college beds have twin XL mattresses to accommodate students taller than six feet.
- Alarm clock
- Bed sheets (twin XL)
- Comforter and quilts (bring sturdy, easy-to-wash items)
- Extra pillows if you will lounge or study on the bed (reading pillow)
- Mattress pad
- Paper towels
- Pillowcases
- Throw Blanket
- Under bed storage
Bathroom supplies
If you are looking for useful things for a college dorm, bathroom supplies should be on top. Some colleges have community showers while others have each per room. In addition, you should carry your own toiletries and grooming products for self-care.
- Bathroom tote or basket
- Contact solution (if you have contacts) and other eye care items
- Curling irons and other styling tools
- Deodorant
- Flip flops for showering in a communal shower
- Hair dryer
- Hair spray, hair gel, and other styling products
- Hairbrush and comb
- Lotion
- Makeup and other beauty products
- Nail clippers
- Razor and shaving cream
- Robe
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Shower bucket/basket to carry items
- Soap or shower gel
- Sunscreen
- Tissue
- Toothbrush, toothpaste, and floss
- Towels (bath, washcloths and hand towels)
Laundry
You should be ready for laundry day after living away from home. For some, this may be the first time you do your laundry. You could get laundry lessons from your parents or guardians. Here are the laundry essentials for campus first-timers.
- Dryer sheets or softener
- Hangers for your closet
- Laundry bag or basket
- Laundry detergent
- Small, portable ironing board and iron
Clothing
Selecting the appropriate clothing will save you the agony of having less space in your compartment at the dorm. You have to ensure that you only pack the essentials, and the same goes for clothes. Here are some much-needed clothing items.
- Boots
- Apparel for job interviews or events
- Clothing you'll wear in the dorm or hanging out with friends
- The attire you'll wear to classes
- Hats
- Jacket and coat
- Pyjamas
- Sunglasses
- Swimsuit
- Shoes
Electronics
Technology is among the essential needs needed by students of modern times. Access to laptops and printers will ensure the student's study is uninterrupted. Ensure you carry at least some of these electronics.
- Cell phone and charger
- Gaming system
- Headphones or earbuds
- Laptop and charger
- Power strip
- Printer and printer paper
Studying materials
These are the primary study supplies to see you through the first semester at school. They include some printing materials and other reading and writing materials.
- Backpack
- Binders
- Calculator
- Coloured pencils
- Folders
- Notebooks
- Pencil sharpener
- Ruler
- Scissors
- Sharpie
- Small sticky notes
- Writing utensils
Financial items and identification
Having enough finances is critical to ensure that, as a student, you will have the most basic requirements. Plus, the funds are essential for emergencies. You must ensure that you carry your ID cards.
- Credit card, debit card, or other ATM cards
- Drivers license
- Insurance cards
- Lockbox
- Passport
- A small amount of cash
Decor
Although you are encouraged to bring only the essentials, some items to make your living quarters more pleasant are allowed. From fans to desk lamps, here are some decor items to bring.
- Beanbag chair
- Coffee maker
- Desk lamps and light bulbs
- Electric tea kettle
- Fan
- A light that clips onto your headboard
- Organising a caddy or small set of drawers
- Posters, small shelf, mirror, and other wall decor
- Rug
- Small refrigerator (maximum four cubic feet)
- Vacuum
- Trash bin
- Additional seating, like a futon or folding chair
Food, snacks, and kitchen stuff
Since, as a college student, you might have a limited budget. You can carry some food items to push you through the semester.
- All-purpose cleaner and rags or cleaning wipes
- Can opener
- Cereal or oatmeal
- Dish soap
- Instant hot chocolate
- Kitchen sponge
- Microwave popcorn
- Mini fridge and microwave if your school doesn't provide them. (Check to ensure you can have them in your room.)
- Mug
- Paper plates and plastic cutlery, or regular dishes that you can wash
- Paper towels
- Quick-energy snacks, such as breakfast or granola bars, nuts, or similar
- Small coffee maker, coffee, filters, cream, and sugar
- Snacks and food items you can only get at home
- Some easy-to-prepare meal options, such as ramen noodles, soups, and shelf-stable microwavable entrees
- Toaster
- Travel coffee cup
- Water bottle
Prescriptions
If you are under prescription or suffering from an underlying condition, ensure you carry enough medicines. Additionally, first aid kits, protection and contraceptives will come in handy.
- Birth control or condoms
- First aid kit
- Over-the-counter pain medications
- Prescription medications
Miscellaneous
Miscellaneous includes other vital items you should remember. Examples include flashlights and mini toolkits. Here are more.
- Earplugs
- Mini toolkit (including screwdriver, hammer and wrench)
- Safety whistle
- Sleep mask
What do college students buy most?
Apart from tuition and rent, students spend the most money on non-essential items. College students spend an estimated $5.5 billion on alcohol each year, making it the most bought item among them.
How do you set up a college room?
There are various ways to set up your college room. They include:
- Planning on what to expect when packing up.
- Ensuring that you have the essential checklists.
- If you are sharing a room with someone, coordinate.
- Seeking storage in unlikely spots.
The college dorm checklist for first-year students is a comprehensive list containing all the essentials needed for the first time in college. The list is in categories ranging from the most essential to the least needed items.
