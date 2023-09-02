You have finally received the acceptance letter to your dream college, but what next? One thing you should do is start planning for your time in college as a freshman. With the correct essentials, your time on campus as a newbie will be smooth sailing. Here is the ultimate college dorm checklist for first-year students to include in the packing list.

The ultimate college dorm checklist for first-year students includes the top necessities you should pack for your first time on campus. With a detailed and organised list, you will enjoy your time in school and concentrate on your studies.

College dorm checklist for freshman

What is the ideal college dorm checklist for freshman girls? The list for girls is mostly the same compared to boys. What is important is that you bring only the most essential items, as college dorms are small. In addition, the chances that you will share the space with someone are very high.

If you are wondering what to carry, below is a list of the best things to buy for a college dorm.

Beddings

What stuff do you need for a college dorm? Beddings are among the top essentials. Therefore, make sure to carry the appropriate ones. You should also know that most college beds have twin XL mattresses to accommodate students taller than six feet.

Alarm clock

Bed sheets (twin XL)

Comforter and quilts (bring sturdy, easy-to-wash items)

Extra pillows if you will lounge or study on the bed (reading pillow)

Mattress pad

Paper towels

Pillowcases

Throw Blanket

Under bed storage

Bathroom supplies

If you are looking for useful things for a college dorm, bathroom supplies should be on top. Some colleges have community showers while others have each per room. In addition, you should carry your own toiletries and grooming products for self-care.

Bathroom tote or basket

Contact solution (if you have contacts) and other eye care items

Curling irons and other styling tools

Deodorant

Flip flops for showering in a communal shower

Hair dryer

Hair spray, hair gel, and other styling products

Hairbrush and comb

Lotion

Makeup and other beauty products

Nail clippers

Razor and shaving cream

Robe

Shampoo and conditioner

Shower bucket/basket to carry items

Soap or shower gel

Sunscreen

Tissue

Toothbrush, toothpaste, and floss

Towels (bath, washcloths and hand towels)

Laundry

You should be ready for laundry day after living away from home. For some, this may be the first time you do your laundry. You could get laundry lessons from your parents or guardians. Here are the laundry essentials for campus first-timers.

Dryer sheets or softener

Hangers for your closet

Laundry bag or basket

Laundry detergent

Small, portable ironing board and iron

Clothing

Selecting the appropriate clothing will save you the agony of having less space in your compartment at the dorm. You have to ensure that you only pack the essentials, and the same goes for clothes. Here are some much-needed clothing items.

Boots

Apparel for job interviews or events

Clothing you'll wear in the dorm or hanging out with friends

The attire you'll wear to classes

Hats

Jacket and coat

Pyjamas

Sunglasses

Swimsuit

Shoes

Electronics

Technology is among the essential needs needed by students of modern times. Access to laptops and printers will ensure the student's study is uninterrupted. Ensure you carry at least some of these electronics.

Cell phone and charger

Gaming system

Headphones or earbuds

Laptop and charger

Power strip

Printer and printer paper

Studying materials

These are the primary study supplies to see you through the first semester at school. They include some printing materials and other reading and writing materials.

Backpack

Binders

Calculator

Coloured pencils

Folders

Notebooks

Pencil sharpener

Ruler

Scissors

Sharpie

Small sticky notes

Writing utensils

Financial items and identification

Having enough finances is critical to ensure that, as a student, you will have the most basic requirements. Plus, the funds are essential for emergencies. You must ensure that you carry your ID cards.

Credit card, debit card, or other ATM cards

Drivers license

Insurance cards

Lockbox

Passport

A small amount of cash

Decor

Although you are encouraged to bring only the essentials, some items to make your living quarters more pleasant are allowed. From fans to desk lamps, here are some decor items to bring.

Beanbag chair

Coffee maker

Desk lamps and light bulbs

Electric tea kettle

Fan

A light that clips onto your headboard

Organising a caddy or small set of drawers

Posters, small shelf, mirror, and other wall decor

Rug

Small refrigerator (maximum four cubic feet)

Vacuum

Trash bin

Additional seating, like a futon or folding chair

Food, snacks, and kitchen stuff

Since, as a college student, you might have a limited budget. You can carry some food items to push you through the semester.

All-purpose cleaner and rags or cleaning wipes

Can opener

Cereal or oatmeal

Dish soap

Instant hot chocolate

Kitchen sponge

Microwave popcorn

Mini fridge and microwave if your school doesn't provide them. (Check to ensure you can have them in your room.)

Mug

Paper plates and plastic cutlery, or regular dishes that you can wash

Paper towels

Quick-energy snacks, such as breakfast or granola bars, nuts, or similar

Small coffee maker, coffee, filters, cream, and sugar

Snacks and food items you can only get at home

Some easy-to-prepare meal options, such as ramen noodles, soups, and shelf-stable microwavable entrees

Toaster

Travel coffee cup

Water bottle

Prescriptions

If you are under prescription or suffering from an underlying condition, ensure you carry enough medicines. Additionally, first aid kits, protection and contraceptives will come in handy.

Birth control or condoms

First aid kit

Over-the-counter pain medications

Prescription medications

Miscellaneous

Miscellaneous includes other vital items you should remember. Examples include flashlights and mini toolkits. Here are more.

Earplugs

Mini toolkit (including screwdriver, hammer and wrench)

Safety whistle

Sleep mask

What do college students buy most?

Apart from tuition and rent, students spend the most money on non-essential items. College students spend an estimated $5.5 billion on alcohol each year, making it the most bought item among them.

How do you set up a college room?

There are various ways to set up your college room. They include:

Planning on what to expect when packing up.

Ensuring that you have the essential checklists.

If you are sharing a room with someone, coordinate.

Seeking storage in unlikely spots.

The college dorm checklist for first-year students is a comprehensive list containing all the essentials needed for the first time in college. The list is in categories ranging from the most essential to the least needed items.

