10 Simple ways on how to get rid of frizzy hair plus prevention tips

Frizzy hair may be an overwhelming problem, making you feel like you're constantly battling an undisciplined mass on your head. Whether you possess naturally curly locks or suffer periodic frizz, getting effective treatments for controlling those unruly strands can be difficult. But this should not worry you. Here is a guide on how to get rid of frizzy hair.

How do you get rid of frizzy hair, and what causes it? Frizz occurs when your hair is dehydrated and has a rough cuticle; as a result, each strand begins to absorb extra moisture to compensate for the dryness, causing swelling. While it is more likely to occur in humid weather, specific washing and styling practices may also cause unsightly frizz.

10 Simple ways how to get rid of frizzy hair

Frizz is hair that does not connect with the underlying hair and instead rises or curls independently, resulting in a fuzzy or uneven texture. Frizz is caused by three major factors: hair damage, humidity, and genetics. Frizzy tresses can be viewed positively or negatively based on current fashion trends and personal preferences.

1. Avoid washing your hair regularly

Regular washing may trigger your mane to become frizzy and remove its natural oils. Because of this, washing your locks less frequently can help reduce frizz. You can use shampoo daily if you have thin locks and once every three days if your hair is thicker. Regular hair washing causes your cuticles to remain open after showering, which causes frizz and dryness.

2. Avoid touching your hair during the day

The more frequently you touch your tresses during the day, the greater friction is created between the strands. Every time you feel your tresses, they grow more restless. Avoid pulling it up and bringing it down several times throughout the day. Rubbing your hands over your locks ruffles your cuticles, and elevated cuticles make your hair appear frizzier.

3. Rinse your hair with cold water

How do you get rid of frizzy, curly hair? After washing your mane, use cold water to seal your cuticles—closed cuticles make your locks look smoother. You don't have to spend the whole shower in freezing water; instead, offer your hair a brief rinse in cold water at the final touches before getting out.

4. Dry your hair using a t-shirt or a microfiber cloth

It is advisable to avoid using a towel to dry your locks after a shower. Instead, cover your wet strands with a cotton top or a microfiber towel. Regular towels cause friction, which causes your locks to frizz. T-shirts and microfiber towels are kinder on your hair and will keep it flat while drying.

5. Apply styling products immediately after taking a shower

How can one reduce frizzy hair? Employing styling products immediately after exiting the shower might help lock in moisture. Rinse your mane before applying the cosmetics; otherwise, the products will not penetrate. When your locks are dried, they strive to absorb moisture from the air, causing your strand's shaft to swell.

6. Use a wide-tooth comb to detangle your damp hair

How do you get rid of frizzy hair when dry? Use a wide-toothed comb. Dry brushing on dry mane increases the likelihood of breakage and frizzing. To decrease frizz caused by brushing, detangle and smooth your locks after coming out of the shower with a wide-tooth comb. Wide-tooth combs are ideal for adequately dispersing conditioner and detangling.

7. Allow your hair to air dry rather than blow-drying it

Blow-drying your locks can make them feel and appear incredibly frizzy due to the heat and dehydration. Avoiding a blow-dryer and air-drying your mane can help keep it from becoming overly frizzy. Hairdryers can quickly drain all the moisture from your tresses, leaving them dehydrated.

8. Trim your hair regularly

If you don't cut your strands for an extended period, it can get split ends, which are fragile and ragged hairs that have split into two or more strands. Split ends can cause your hair to appear frizzy and drab; therefore, regularly trimming it is beneficial. A basic cut can remove broken ends, keeping your mane from becoming more frizzy than necessary.

9. Use silk pillowcases

A silk pillowcase has an exceptionally smooth texture, so there is less friction between it and your locks as you sleep. Because there is no contact, your tresses will discharge less moisture while appearing less frizzy and tangled from twisting and turning. Cotton pillows tend to snag and twist hair overnight.

10. Reduce chemical treatments

Chemical treatments such as colouring, relaxers, and perms can drastically alter your hair's texture, making it frizzy. Limit the number of chemical treatments you receive yearly to prevent this frizz. Chemical treatments frequently promote fragility and breakage, eventually harming the cuticle—and broken cuticles are a surefire recipe for frizz.

Prevention tips: How to get rid of frizzy hair permanently at home

Home treatments for frizzy tresses include massaging them with warm herbal oils such as olive and coconut oil, mayonnaise, teas, avocados, apple cider vinegar, and egg whites. These home remedies will help you get rid of frizzy hair permanently and achieve beautiful, healthy hair.

1. Coconut oil

How do I stop my hair from being frizzy? Coconut oil hydrates hair and prevents frizz. To use it, rub a handful into your palms to soften them. Next, apply it to dry or frizzy strands. You may keep the oil in for a few minutes before shampooing.

2. Olive oil

How do you get rid of frizzy hair in 5 minutes? Use olive oil. The oil holds in moisture, preventing your locks from drying. After showering and drying your hair, apply one teaspoon of olive oil and massage it into your scalp. Work your fingers through your mane to distribute the oil evenly, coating it entirely and preventing frizz. You don't have to rinse the oil out of your mane.

3. Argan oil

Argan oil covers your mane, sealing in moisture and maintaining manageability. When your tresses become frizzy, put a few drops of oil into your palms and carefully brush your fingers through them.

4. Egg yolk

Eggs are high in protein, which helps to keep your hair moisturised. After wetting your strands, apply a half-cup of egg to the scalp and tresses. Wear a shower cap and let the egg sit on your locks for about 20 minutes until washing it with cold water.

5. Avocado

How do I fix frizzy hair naturally? Avocado oils are great for hydrating dry or brittle mane. To use it, mash an avocado until it's easily worked into your mane. Massage the avocado over your scalp and let it sit for fifteen to twenty minutes. To remove the avocado from your hair thoroughly, wash it with cold water.

6. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar provides vitamins that thicken mane and reduce frizz. To use apple cider vinegar, dilute half a cup with approximately 1 1/2 cups of cold water. Wash your hair as usual before applying the apple cider vinegar rinse. You do not need to clean the vinegar out of your tresses because it will continue to operate throughout the day, and the smell will fade shortly.

7. Banana

Bananas contain vitamins that help hair become smooth and lustrous. Smash a banana to create a paste you apply to your strands. Massage the banana paste into your scalp, and carefully coat your locks. Wear a shower cap or wrap your locks in plastic for 15 minutes before washing out the banana.

8. Mayonnaise

How do I get rid of frizz in 5 minutes? Mayonnaise contains protein and natural oils, which keep tresses smooth and lustrous. Wash your hair and work a spoonful of mayonnaise into it with your hands until it is coated. Wear a bathing cap for a half-hour before washing it off with shampoo and cold water.

9. Rice water

Rice water contains B and E vitamins, which preserve hair and keep it silky. To make homemade rice water, soak a half cup of uncooked rice in 2-3 cups for 20 minutes. After you've washed and rinsed your mane, use the rice water to work it into your scalp. Wear a shower cap for 15 minutes before rinsing the rice water.

10. Conditioning

How do you repair frizzy hair? Deep conditioning once a week is crucial to get rid of frizzy tresses. Hair, like skin, requires a maintenance routine to stay moisturised. A weekly deep conditioning treatment will provide moisture to the locks and protect the cuticle, keeping moisture stored longer.

How do I get rid of frizzy hair after straightening?

Use a small amount of oil to soften any lingering frizz. Employ a flat iron featuring ceramic plates rather than one made of steel. Steel plates can harm your locks by straining and tugging at the strands.

Hopefully, you now know how to get rid of frizzy hair. Controlling frizzy locks is a process. However, there are numerous strategies to help reduce frizz, ranging from appropriate hair care to selecting the correct hairstyles and products.

