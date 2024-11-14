40 virtual holiday party ideas to keep your team engaged this festive season

Who says holiday parties are off the table just because you work remotely? Thanks to the internet, there are plenty of creative ways to bring everyone together and keep the holiday spirit alive. Discover creative and fun virtual holiday party ideas to keep your team engaged during the holidays.

People enjoy a toast during a virtual party in front of a laptop. Photo: DALL.E (modified by author)

Many remote companies are exploring creative ways for staff to celebrate the festive season in a virtual setting. These occasions allow remote teams to connect and enjoy festivities like in a standard work setting. Virtual holiday party ideas include a collection of unique activities and games to experiment with.

40 virtual holiday party ideas

Virtual holiday parties can be just as fun as in-person ones. With some planning and creativity, your team can have a memorable celebration filled with games, laughter, and holiday spirit. If you are wondering how to celebrate the holidays virtually, these party ideas below should help.

Virtual holiday party games

What better way to kickstart a festive party than with fun games and activities? Here are some creative and easy-to-set-up virtual Christmas party ideas and games to get everyone in the festive spirit.

1. Virtual holiday trivia

Host a lively trivia game with questions about holiday traditions, classic movies, and seasonal songs. Use platforms like Kahoot! or Quizizz to create interactive quizzes that everyone can join from their devices.

2. Online Pictionary

Online Pictionary offers an entertaining and team-oriented experience, making it ideal for remote work environments. Photo: pexels.com, @sasha-kim

Do you want virtual holiday games to play on Zoom? Pictionary online is a fantastic choice to get everyone laughing and drawing. This classic game translates well to the virtual space, where participants can use digital drawing tools or pen and paper to illustrate their prompts.

3. Virtual scavenger hunt

Send participants scrambling around their homes for items like "something red" or "a holiday decoration." Create a list beforehand or let players contribute ideas to make the game unpredictable. It's an exciting, interactive way to get everyone up and moving.

4. Holiday charades

Take charades online with holiday-themed prompts, from acting out "Christmas tree" to "jingle bells," participants mime holiday favourites while others race to guess. It's an easy setup, loads of fun, and sure to get everyone laughing.

5. Christmas movie bingo

Send bingo cards to participants before the event, filled with classic holiday movie scenes, lines, or characters. Watch a holiday movie together and mark your card as you spot each item. Bingo winners get bragging rights or a virtual prize.

6. Online escape room

Use an online platform like The Escape Game to create a festive-themed virtual escape room experience. Teams must collaborate to solve holiday-themed puzzles.

7. Secret Santa game

Organise a Secret Santa gift exchange online. Use a generator to assign names and send virtual or mailed gifts to be opened during the party. The surprise of unveiling Secret Santa gifts brings that holiday magic to your screen.

8. Holiday karaoke

Holiday karaoke is an excellent game to enjoy with colleagues online. Photo: pexels.com, @tima-miroshnichenko

Choose a platform like Zoom or Google Meet and have everyone prepare their favourite festive songs. Create a playlist that captures the season's spirit, from classic carols to modern holiday hits.

9. Guess the holiday song

Play short snippets of popular holiday songs and have participants guess the title or artist. You can increase the stakes by including unusual holiday tunes. Make it enjoyable by giving bonus points to those who can sing along.

10. Virtual pet costume contest

Bring your furry friends into the holiday spirit with a virtual pet costume contest. Encourage participants to dress their pets in festive outfits, showcase their cuties on camera, and let everyone vote on their favourites.

Virtual year-end party ideas

Transform your gathering into an unforgettable themed hosted virtual holiday party that brings the holiday spirit to life. From movie-inspired happy hour themes to ugly sweater parties, virtual-themed events are fun and engaging.

1. Ugly sweater party

Encourage everyone to dig out the ugliest sweater they own (or DIY one) and show it off. Share stories behind each pullover, and let everyone vote for the most hideous or creative, with the winner getting a virtual prize.

2. Holiday cocktail party

A virtual cocktail party lets attendees exchange drink recipes and offer toasts online. Photo: pexels.com, @n-voitkevich

Participants can share their drink recipes or try making the same one for a more coordinated experience. Make a toast and enjoy the holidays virtually.

3. Horror movie night

Shake up the usual Netflix party plans with a horror-themed get-together. Dress as a scary creature from a classic horror flick, ready for the viewing party. This isn't just for Halloween; it works great all year round.

4. Superhero-themed bash

Take inspiration from your childhood favourites and host an unmissable superhero-themed party. Dress up as your favourite superhero, watch a superhero movie, share memes, gush about your most-loved hero, and enjoy themed drinks, snacks, and fun games.

5. Around the world theme

Explore holiday traditions from around the globe in a multicultural celebration. Each guest can research and present a unique holiday tradition, outfit, or recipe from a different country.

6. Virtual masquerade ball

Host a virtual masquerade ball where everyone dresses and wears a mask. A sophisticated theme elevates the party, creating a unique and glamorous holiday event.

7. New Year's countdown party

Ring in the new year with an online countdown celebration. Photo: pexels.com, @ekaterina-bolovtsova

Celebrate the end of the year with a virtual countdown. Everyone shares their highlights and accomplishments from the year, then gathers for a countdown to the New Year, complete with virtual confetti.

8. Nostalgia night

Have each guest bring a nostalgic item or share a childhood holiday photo, sparking laughter and heartwarming stories. It's a charming way to reminisce and bring everyone closer together through shared memories.

9. Gingerbread house contest

Compete for the "Best Gingerbread House" title in a decorating showdown. Participants can bake or buy a kit, then decorate live on camera, with votes cast for the most creative design.

10. Candlelight gathering

Lighting candles and gathering virtually to reflect on the past year can create a serene, personal setting. Guests can share holiday blessings or goals for the future.

Virtual culinary party ideas

If you want food-inspired virtual social ideas, consider hosting or attending a culinary experience. Make your end-of-year party unique with a virtual culinary adventure. This interactive and fun challenge is a great way to bond over shared culinary creations without distance constraints.

1. Virtual cooking class

Reserve a virtual cooking class with a professional chef to master preparing holiday favourites. Photo: pexels.com, @rdne

Book a virtual cooking class with a professional chef to learn how to make holiday favourites. Everyone can cook along, then share and compare their finished dishes for a tasty twist on a traditional party.

2. Cookie decorating party

Each guest can decorate their cookies and show their creations in real time. Exchange decorating tips and enjoy a sweet holiday treat together.

3. Wine or beer tasting

Send out a list of holiday wines or beers for participants to sample together. You can all discuss flavours, aromas, and pairing ideas, making this a sophisticated and relaxed tasting experience.

4. DIY hot chocolate bar

Host a hot chocolate bar where participants suggest toppings like whipped cream, marshmallows, and syrups to customise their drink. Share unique creations and savour the warm holiday vibes.

5. Potluck dinner

Everyone prepares a holiday dish at home and shares the recipe with the group. Then, they explain what they made, share cooking stories, and enjoy a virtual meal together.

6. Holiday snack exchange

Arrange to send holiday treats or snacks to each other before the party. Then, taste them together on camera, comparing flavours and savouring the festive tastes of the season.

7. Chocolate tasting experience

Explore a variety of chocolates by ordering a tasting kit or choosing your selection. Photo: pexels.com, @wildlittlethingsphoto

Sample an assortment of chocolates together by ordering a tasting kit or selecting your own. Swap tasting notes and rank favourites for a sweet and decadent party activity.

8. Brunch celebration

Host a cosy holiday brunch. Participants prepare classic brunch dishes like pancakes, pastries, and mimosas. People gather virtually to enjoy the meal, sharing holiday stories over a relaxed morning.

9. Pizza making night

Get everyone involved in a pizza-making adventure. Prepare toppings and dough, cook pizzas, and share your finished creations. It's a great way to mix creativity and deliciousness.

10. Festive food quiz

Test everyone's knowledge with a quiz on holiday foods around the world. From fruitcakes to yule logs, see who knows the most about festive dishes.

Virtual creative workshops

Unleash your inner artist this holiday season with virtual team-building activities designed to inspire and connect. Virtual creative workshops, such as painting classes, DIY crafts, or storytelling, provide a unique platform for employees to express themselves and think outside the box.

1. Virtual craft night

Choose a craft, such as making holiday ornaments, wreaths, or garlands. Gather supplies beforehand, then get together to craft on screen, sharing designs and creative tips.

2. DIY gift-wrapping session

Display your gift-wrapping talents or acquire new techniques through a virtual gift-wrapping workshop. Photo: pexels.com, @olly

Show off your wrapping skills or learn new ones with a virtual gift-wrapping workshop. Share unique wrapping techniques and ideas, from recycled paper to personalised bows.

3. Holiday card making

Set up a holiday card-making session. Gather supplies to create cards, and each guest can design unique cards to send to family and friends, making this an artful and heartwarming activity.

4. Painting party

Follow along with an instructor or freestyle your holiday masterpiece. Choose a seasonal scene, and let your inner artist shine, with everyone showing off their paintings at the end.

5. Virtual vision board workshop

Start the new year with inspiration by creating vision boards. Each guest brings magazines, images, or digital photos and arranges them to visualise goals and dreams for the upcoming year.

6. Knitting or crocheting

Beginners and pros can work on scarves, hats, or mittens while sharing tips and tricks. A knitting or crochet circle is a relaxing, communal way to spend the holiday together.

7. Photography challenge

Set a theme, like "holiday cheer" or "cosy winter scenes," and snap photos around your home. Share your captures with the group and enjoy everyone's perspectives on the season.

8. Scented candle making

Discover the art of candle making from your own home with a virtual workshop. Photo: pexels.com, @roman-odintsov

Learn to make your candles at home virtually. Choose scents like cinnamon or pine, and follow a virtual workshop to create candles perfect for gifting or enjoying yourself.

9. Storytelling hour

Gather for a holiday-themed storytelling hour, during which everyone shares a favourite holiday story or reads a seasonal poem. This brings warmth and tradition to the virtual gathering.

10. Meditation and mindfulness session

Close the year with a virtual mindful meditation session. This activity brings peace to the holiday season and is a calming way to reduce stress, set intentions, and embrace positivity for the year ahead.

How do you party virtually?

To party virtually, choose a hosting platform like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet. Set a date and time that works for all your guests, then send out invitations with necessary details, such as the theme or activity lineup.

What is a virtual holiday?

A virtual holiday is an online celebration, typically conducted through videoconferencing platforms. It often includes festive elements like virtual backgrounds, holiday playlists, and planned activities.

How to throw an epic holiday party?

To throw an epic holiday party, focus on creating an unforgettable experience with various interactive elements.

Start with a fun, unique theme that sets the tone.

Plan interactive activities.

Encourage themed drinks and snacks.

Send small gifts or themed props to guests in advance.

Plan thoughtfully and pay attention to detail.

If you're unsure how to plan this year's remote office party, the above virtual holiday party ideas should help. These alternatives bring festive cheer and connection to your team, making them ideal for remote workspaces.

