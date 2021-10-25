60 unforgetful Ruth Bader Ginsburg's quotes on equality, law, and love

Joan Ruth Bader Ginsburg, popularly referred to as (RBG), was an American lawyer and jurist who served as an associate justice of the United States Supreme Court from 1993 until her demise in September 2020. RBG was known for being vocal about women’s rights, fighting for the less fortunate, and excelling in her career. Her death was a big blow to the justice system in America and all the women who looked up to her. Though she is dead, people still remember the great lawyer through Ruth Bader Ginsburg's quotes she gave when alive.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg oozed so much wisdom throughout her career. She advised both women and men in law, won cases that seemed impossible and taught many top lawyers today. Ruth Bader Ginsburg's inspirational quotes will make you understand how great of an icon she was.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's quotes on equality

Marginalized groups worldwide have been on a long journey to achieve equality in their respective groups. Thousands of women's rights groups, persons with disabilities groups, and poor people worldwide dedicate their lives to see that equality reigns. As a believer of equality, RBG had plenty of quotes on the same.

I ask no favour for my sex. All I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet off our necks.

I don’t say women’s rights. I say the constitutional principle of the equal citizenship stature of men and women.

Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception.

If you want to influence people, you want them to accept your suggestions. You don't say, "you don't know how to use the English language," or "how could you make that argument?" It will be welcomed much more if you have a gentle touch than if you are aggressive.

We children of public school age can do much to aid in the promotion of peace. But, first, we must try to train ourselves and those around us to live together as good neighbours, for this idea is embodied in the great new Charter of the United Nations. It is the only way to secure the world against future wars and maintain everlasting peace.

I didn’t change the constitution. The equality principle was there from the start. I just was an advocate for seeing its full realization.

Reliance on overbroad generalizations estimates about the way most men or most women will not suffice to deny opportunity to women whose talent and capacity place them outside the average description.

The words of the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause, "nor shall any state deny to any person the equal protection of the laws." Well, that word, "any person," covers women as well as men. And the supreme court woke up to that reality in 1971.

Women will have achieved true equality when men share the responsibility of bringing up the next generation.

People ask me sometimes, "when will there be enough women on the court?" And my answer is, "when there are nine."

Feminism is the notion that we should be free to develop our talents and not be held back by manmade barriers.

Indeed, in my lifetime, I expect to see three, four, perhaps even more women on the High Court Bench, women now shaped from the same mould but of different complexions.

If you're a boy and you like teaching, you like nursing, you would like to have a doll, that's okay. We should each be free to develop our talents, whatever they may be, and not be held back by artificial barriers.

Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.

We should not be held back from pursuing our full talents, from contributing what we could contribute to society. Instead, we fit into a specific mould because we belong to a group that historically has been the object of discrimination.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg women's rights quotes

As a believer of girl power, Ruth Bader Ginsburg always had nuggets of wisdom whenever she spoke about the girl child. She had wise words for her colleagues and encouraged young women to pursue whatever they wanted in life without fear. Women's Ruth Bader Ginsburg quotes are inspiring and motivating.

A gender line helps to keep women not on a pedestal but in a cage.

I remember envying the boys long before I knew the word feminism because I liked shopping better than cooking or sewing.

I feel great that I don’t have to be the lone woman around this place.

The decision of whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman's life, to her wellbeing and dignity. But, it's a decision she must make for herself.

The greatest statement of equality is in the Declaration of Independence, written by a slaveholder.

The enormous difference between fighting gender discrimination and racial discrimination is those good people immediately perceive race discrimination as evil and intolerable. But when I talked about sex-based discrimination, I got the response, "What are you talking about? Women are treated ever so much better than men!"

There will be enough women on the Supreme Court when there are nine.

The first step in getting power for both men and women is to become visible to others and then put on an impressive show. As women achieve power, the barriers will fall. As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women out there doing things, and we'll all be better off for it.

The state controlling a woman would mean denying her full autonomy and full equality.

My mother told me to be a lady. And for her, that meant be your person, be independent.

Feminism: I think the simplest explanation that captures the idea is Marlo Thomas's song, "Free To Be You and Me." Free to be, if you were a girl—doctor, lawyer, Indian chief. Anything you want to be.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg wise words on career and general life advice

There are notorious RBG Ruth Bader Ginsburg's quotes that you read and feel at peace. The great lady lived for 87 years and shared the knowledge and wisdom she had acquired through the years in almost all her speeches. Ruth Bader Ginsburg's quotes on learning will enlighten you not just about life, but the right path to take.

You can’t have it all at once.

Each part of my life provided respite from the other and gave me a sense of proportion that classmates trained only on law studies lacked.

Reading is the key that opens doors to many good things in life. Reading shaped my dreams, and more reading helped me make my dreams come true.

If I had any talent in the world, I would be a great diva.

Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.

So often in life, things that you regard as an impediment turn out to be great, good fortune.

Reacting in anger or annoyance will not advance one's ability to persuade.

When a thoughtless or unkind word is spoken, best tune out.

If you want to be a true professional, do something outside yourself.

Don't be distracted by emotions like anger, envy, resentment. These zap energy and waste time.

I'm a firm believer in listening and learning from others.

If you have a caring life partner, you help the other person when that person needs it. For example, I had a life partner who thought my work was as important as his, which made all the difference for me.

You can't have it all, all at once.

In the course of a marriage, one accommodates the other.

In every good marriage, it sometimes helps to be a little deaf.

You can disagree without being disagreeable.

Suppose I had gotten a job as a permanent associate. Probably I would've climbed up the ladder, and today I would be a retired partner.

I want to be remembered as someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability.

I spent no time fretting and found a way to do what I thought necessary to get done.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's quotes are timeless. The quotes will keep you in check and enable you to achieve your set goals with ease. Unfortunately, not many people are adored like RGB. Yet, she lived her life fully and positively impacted everyone who looked up to her as a role model.

