50+ Kevin Gates quotes, sayings and lyrics about music, success and life

Kevin Jerome Gilyard, popularly known by his stage name Kevin Gates, is an American rapper, singer, and entrepreneur. He is known for the autobiographical themes in his songs. The lyrics in his songs are mostly about his depression, poverty, and prison time. If you are ever in a slump, there is nothing as motivating as wise words from someone who has made it.

Quotes from Gates are perfect if you look up to him or want to be like him one day. He has a way with words that make for great lyrics and even greater quotes. In addition, his sayings come from his life experiences, making them authentic and relatable, two qualities that make for great wise words.

Top 50+ great Kevin Gates' quotes

Gates has so many quotes out there that touch on the things he feels strongly about. These include his music and his relationships. He also has a plethora of quotes about his life experiences that will motivate you to go for your dreams and never give up.

Kevin Gates' quotes about love

Gates got married to his long term girlfriend Dreka Haynes in 2015, and the couple has two children. The two have remained married to date. Kevin Gates relationship quotes are widely shared since it is clear that whatever advice he has on relationships, it works.

If you look at the movie 'Belly,' I identify with Sincere the most. I am a gangster. I love my lady to death.

Some may consider this a problem, I easily fall in love.

I'm not in the game for the wrong reasons. I'm not in the game for the glory. I'm in the game to survive so the people that I love can be straight. I'm a highly intelligent individual.

Love is a battlefield; it's not a one night stand.

The more I grow in popularity, the lonelier it gets. Because you don't know me, you know this part of me. You fell in love with that. But it's way more intricate than what meets the surface.

Fall in love fast; make sure I handle it delicately.

Marriage is the most wonderful thing ever.

I love God, I love everybody else around me as myself, and I love my enemy.

I like being with my family. That's my party.

To be honest, I am not looking to be romantic. I already got someone at home.

I always wanted a family.

You have to be intimate with a person to know that person.

It is illegal to steal my feelings and leave.

I love to make music. I love to get tattoos... That's just what I love. If I weren't getting paid, I'd still do it.

Kevin Gates' quotes about music

Since he is an artist, Kevin Gates has a lot to say about the music industry and navigating it. Kevin Gates lyric quotes are some of the greatest quotes you will ever hear, especially since he has made quite the name for himself in such a short time.

Any artist that's as serious about making music as I am, I'm cool with that. But if you tellin' me, "Man, send me a verse and I'm a send you a verse." No. That's not collaborating. We don't know each other, and I'm serious about this music.

Don't get mad at me for being the best of what I was created to be.

I don't pay attention to sales because it's not about that for me. It's about the music. Music is all I have.

The things that are most difficult for me to put into words and speak about, I put into my music. I'm just super passionate about my craft and super passionate about what I do."

To inform, to improve, to make better, and I believe that's what my first daughter did to me, so I named my first album after my first daughter.

I've had mixtapes that have been better than albums I've heard from other artists. I take my time; I put my heart into it.

I suffer from deep depression, so my only release is music.

I always had music growing up, but music was also like a journal. It was like my personal diary or personal journal. A lot of the things I couldn't express to an individual, I would express them in my music.

I could care less about the particulars. I like to make music.

Rap was more of a release for me, a journal.

A hot producer might not make a hot beat for me. I love music.

I know I write a lot of my best music in the car, like late at night—three, four in the morning.

Music's the most therapeutic thing for me. Because I suffer from depression, and it's my only form of releasing it.

Music is all I have.

Kevin Gates' quotes about life

Apart from being a musician and entrepreneur, Kevin is still human. He experiences the same things we do and has quotes about life issues we all have. He has a number of sad songs and quotes that you can listen to if you are ever feeling down. This section contains Kevin Gates quotes about loyalty that everyone needs to hear.

I always wanted to study human behaviour because every psychologist I would talk to would tell me I was bipolar, and I know I'm not bipolar, so I had to perform a psychoanalysis on myself to find out that I have unresolved grief.

I suffer from depression. Severe cases of it. Not one case of depression, not a severe case, but severe cases of depression. Music is my only outlet, it's therapeutic to me. It's a release. It's how I vent emotionally.

The ones that hate you most tend to be the people you know.

If you associate yourself with peer pressure or complacency, you're destined for failure.

Money coming, money gotta flip it. I ain't waiting on nobody, I'mma go get it.

Never break or fold. That's what it takes to be major. Without an understanding of bad…how can one truly have an appreciation of good.

I got six jobs. I don't get TIRED!

I live by the ten per cent rule. Save one, you save a thousand.

I'm a big sceptic, so I won't just go off what an individual may tell me. I gotta do the research. I'm a get different literature on that one subject and compare and contrast. I do my own selective studies.

Wise men change, fools stay the same.

When you come up in the slums, having nothin' makes you humble.

Yea, I'm a convicted felon...I also have a masters in psychology. I also scored a 31 on my ACT at 16 in jail.

Bein' logical gave me a reason to doubt

My daily conversation consists of hustle. Grinding from the bottom, sick and tired of the struggle.

Out my window, I see everything I dream about and wished I had.

Wealth is not of the pocket. It's of the heart. It's of the mind. I live like that. You could give me a fish and feed more for a day, but if you teach me to fish, you've fed me forever. So that's my philosophy with it all.

I don't sleep much. I don't sleep much – I work, I work, I work.

You can't make everybody else happy and still, stay on top.

Knowledge is provided but only to those who need to know.

Do you want to learn more about Kevin Gates? These Kevin Gates' quotes will show you that there is more to the man than what you hear in his songs.

