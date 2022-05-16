50+ when someone is lying and you know the truth quotes

There is nothing as annoying as being lied to when you know the truth. However, at times, a little lie may be required in a difficult situation. Perennial liars, however, make it hard to trust them as they often come up with lies. It is embarrassing to deal with people who are constantly peddling lies. To pass the message of how irritating dealing with liars is, you can post "when someone is lying and you know the truth quotes" on your WhatsApp status, Instagram Story, or any other social media platform.

Being truthful will always save you. If you want to encourage people in your circle to embrace honesty, keep sharing quotes about lies and truth. This may encourage someone against lying, as liars never want to be found. Weed out liars and get to have more truthful people around you.

When someone is lying and you know the truth quotes

There's nothing more awkward and funny than seeing someone you respect lying, and you know the truth. It gives you the upper hand, and you can honestly know their intention but you resort to remaining calm. Here are some of the best quotes about lies and truth.

Savage liar quotes for social media

A lie from a stranger may not hurt much. However, a lie from a friend feels like a stabbing in the back. If you are unsure how to tell your friends to stop lying, start posting the truth about life quotes. In one way or another, they will see the updates and get the message.

You lied to me because you don't respect me enough, to be honest. I know you.

How funny it is that they will lie to your face and think you're too stupid not to know the difference.

Don't ever lie to me, then come hang out with me. Doesn't work like that.

Spread your lies and move away from me. I don't like a liar.

My favourite pastime is listening to lies when I know the real story.

When two-faced people lie to me, thinking I know nothing, I laugh.

I'm hawk-eyed. I notice more than you realize. Never lie to me

One lie spoils a thousand truths and your image too. Don't lie

When fake friends cheat with your name, not knowing, they look ridiculous.

Out here looking like a clown lying on everyone. I see you.

Gaslighters are habitual liars. All should ignore them.

Of backstabbers. They lie to your face and never change their story even when you have the evidence.

I wouldn't say I like it when people I love lie to me—making me look like a fool.

Please don't insult my intelligence with petty stories. Try and be creative.

Do you want to catch a liar in the act? Ask a question you already have the answer to.

You do not want to meet me when I have been lied to straight to my face when I know every bit of the truth.

Try and come up with a juicy story when you try to fool me. I deserve something entertaining Catch me dead admitting how I know you're lying because I won't admit how I found out.

Quotes about lies by known celebrities and historical icons

Everyone has been lied to at least a few times in life. The magnitude of a lie defines the importance of the vexation one feels. Many celebrities and historical icons have spoken about lying and telling the truth. Their words of wisdom are still used today to teach young ones the essence of telling the truth and denouncing those fond of lying.

You know the truth, I know the truth. That’s enough for YOU to either be Guilty OR Shameless. The world is not a concern. – R.R Pithadia

Say not, 'I have found the truth,' but rather, 'I have found a truth.'.– Kahlil Gibran.

If you want to know if someone is lying to you, start by living a truthful life. Once you live in the truth, you will not be easily deceived. – Molly Friederfeld

There’s something so humiliating about being lied to when you know the truth. It’s like pretending the emperor is wearing clothes when it’s so clear he is not. – Barrie Davenport

It hurts when you tell a lie, and I already know the story. – Margaery

I'm not upset that you lied to me; I'm upset that I can't believe you from now on. – Friedrich Nietzsche

The only people who are mad at you for speaking the truth are those people who are living a lie. Keep speaking the truth. – Gaskins Jnr

Your intellect may be confused, but your emotions will never lie. -Roger Ebert

I don't know about you, but I can tell when someone's lying. They can't look you in the eye – they look you in the bridge of your nose. — Michael Musto

The worst thing about being lied to is knowing you weren't worth the honesty. ― Turcois Ominek

Hurt me with the truth but never comfort me with a lie. – Erza Scarlet

It is an adventure to watch someone lie when you know the real story! And yet you afford a smile! For now, they don't hold. the place they had once tied! – Henry Kolge

It is hard to believe that a man is telling the real story when you know that you would lie if you were in his place. – Henry Louis

Don't think I won't know if you're lying; I know how many bases you've been on, you red-headed puritan. I will be able to tell fact from fiction. – Quinn Loftis

When your ears hear one thing, but your eyes see another…use your brain. – Frank Sonnenberg

Gaslighting are lies with a purpose to confuse and control. – Tracy Malone

Half a truth is often a great lie. – Benjamin Franklin.

I know you are lying to me, but I am not showing up to you. – Riya Sera

Most people recognize a lie when you tell it. And even if they're not sure, you've left a residue of doubt and mistrust. – Barrie Davenport

Don't lie to me unless you are sure that I will never find the truth. – Ashleigh Brilliant.

Want to know if someone is lying? Watch their eyes. People who are lying often close their eyes for more than a second. – Barrie Davenport

If you don't want to slip up tomorrow, speak the truth today. – Bruce Lee.

Short quotes about lies

A 3 worded sentence is enough to get a regular liar to reduce the number of lies they peddle. If you tell the truth quotes will make liars vanish from your life.

The truth may hurt for a while, but a deceit hurts forever.

Three things cannot be long hidden; the sun, the moon, and honesty.

Denying the truth doesn't change the facts.

I don't understand how a person can tell you so many lies and never feel bad about it.

Once a liar, always a liar.

I love it when liars are economical with the truth. I can tell it. Just waiting for them to come clean.

If you're going to deceit, try to do it with a straight face.

Do you want to know if someone is lying? Look at their eyes getting shifty, their nostrils flaring, and them looking guilty as sin.

Beware, a leopard can't change its spots.

It su*ks to be the friend that is always lied to.

I can smell deceit from a mile away. Don't try me.

Straightforward people always stand by the truth.

Being a perennial liar will get you zero friends.

Lies don't end relationships of any kind; the truth does.

Trust me when I say a lie has many vibrations while the truth has zero.

You're not sorry you did it. You're just sorry I found out.

There is nothing good that comes from lying. Let people know you as a straightforward person as lying only weakens your make. Help change people's perspective about lies by randomly sharing the above "when someone is lying and you know the truth quotes." You never know whom the message will get to. You may be saving a perennial liar from themselves.

