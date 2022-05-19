70+ toxic relationship letting go quotes to help you move on

Relationships should feel like a safe haven. The essence of having a romantic partner is to share the love that you feel and share life. A good relationship will have you happy all the time. A relationship that makes you sad and miserable is a no and should not be entertained. If you feel like your union is getting toxic, you should leave. You can also share some toxic relationship letting go quotes to help you move on.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Photo: pexels.com, @darina-belonogova (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How do you let go of a toxic relationship when you still love them? The simplest answer is to leave. The red flags may not be visible at the start of the relationship, as everyone brings their best behaviour when meeting a new partner. However, time may reveal the real person, making you regret falling in love with them.

Toxic relationship letting go quotes

Don’t be afraid of sharing ending bad relationship quotes. It does not matter if you and your sweetheart were couple goals in your circle. A toxic person will never change their character if you don't leave. Protect your peace and find love elsewhere. Here are toxic relationship quotes for him or her:

Battling toxicity in relationships isn’t for me. I’m out.

Quit that relationship when it starts draining you.

Get rid of toxic partners as early as possible. Do it before they dig out the dream seeds you’ve planted.

Entangling yourself in a toxic relationship will have you continuously second-guessing your worth

Happiness is what we crave. Therefore, a relationship with zero happiness should be dead.

Don’t fall for sweet promises. Fall for sweet efforts

There will be people who promise you paradise and treat you like hell. Shun them

Is he demonstrating bits of toxicity? Walk away and never look back.

They are toxic if they tell you they love but treat you like trash.

The stage of my relationship right now makes me say I wish we’d never met.

She is possessive, jealous, and insecure; run, brother! Run for your life.

Leave when you have to leave, sis. There is no honour in a toxic relationship.

Removing toxic people from your surroundings can repay you in scores of holistic wealth.

They'll stab you in the lungs and ask why you're having trouble breathing.

Leave that toxic partner. Don’t them guilt trip you by saying you are the problem.

When you like a flower, you pluck it. But when you love a flower, you water it daily.

Advice to my younger self. Stop setting yourself on fire to keep someone else warm.

Being unhappy to keep others happy is not self-love.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you keep pretending you're not hurt, how can you heal? So I won't pretend anymore.

How do you stay in a relationship with someone who knows that you are hurting inside but won’t change?

Just because someone desires you does not mean that he values you

Narcissists don’t deserve to be in relationships. Sad, but I have to let this one go.

Love yourself first before you share your love with other people.

Broken hearts cause harm to others. So I'd instead let go.

I am too pretty to be entertaining this toxic behaviour.

Toxic people attach themselves like cinder blocks tied to your ankles and then invite you for a swim in their poisoned waters.

Letting go of a toxic relationship quotes

The quotes you share on social media are not in vain. Post as many "never force anyone to talk to you quotes" on your stories and status. You do not know who you could be saving. The quotes will help your friends know how to support you as you end your relationship.

Until you let go of all the toxic people in your life, you will never grow to your fullest potential.

Are they changing for the worse? Let them go so you can thrive.

You cannot grow when there is a toxic person in your life.

I will always advise ladies to dump them as soon as they start acting funny.

If they love you, they won’t make you go through sh*t.

Toxic relationships are dangerous to your health; they will kill you. Stress shortens your lifespan.

Like my grandma says, you need to cut the rotten branch before it makes the whole tree poisonous.

Don’t wait for things to get better with time. Run while you still can

Seven billion people in the world, and you choose to be with a toxic person?

I want better for my brothers and sisters stuck in toxic relationships because of aesthetics.

Boundaries we set for our life are essential. Toxic energies won’t get to you if you set boundaries.

Protect your mental health. Leave his narcissistic and toxic self today.

Your happiness is in your hands, don’t burden anyone to make you happy.

No one in a romantic relationship should feel that they have lost themselves to make it viable.

Toxic people attach themselves like cinder blocks tied to your ankles and then invite you for a swim in their poisoned waters.

When he always tries to create a fairytale from his life on social media, but he is far from the prince he claims to be.

Don't change who you are to love someone; leave if they cannot accommodate you.

It is not a lack of love but a lack of friendship and understanding that breaks a relationship.

It’s better to be healthy alone than sick with someone else.

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Losing your old self to love a toxic partner is not love.

The death of this relationship has been my partner's toxic trait. Finally, I can't deal anymore.

I don't mind the arguments. However, it's the dishonesty, lies, aggressiveness and toxic character that I won't take anymore.

Cut the toxic ties that force you to mask your true feelings. Not healthy at all.

Should I laugh at how humorous the thought is or cry at how I have been played?

Manipulation is the favourite language of toxic partners.

True love doesn’t expect you to deny that your partner is toxic somehow.

If they bring you pain, kick them out of your life. You deserve love and good things.

Toxic relationship phrases and quotes by celebrities and other famous people

Do you want to share quotes on when you let go of toxic relationship quotes? Many iconic individuals have spoken about their unhealthy relationships and those they have observed. They have words of wisdom that will help you if you are in the same situation.

If the relationship can't survive the long term, why would it be worth my time and energy for the short term? – Nicholas Sparks

‘Take your broken heart, make it into art. – Carrie Fisher

A bad relationship can do that; it can make you doubt everything good you ever felt about yourself. – Dionne Warwick

When he's the last thing you need, he'll drain you. He'll exhaust you. He'll destroy you. And you won't see it that way. You won't notice it at all. But everyone else will. – Kirsten Corley

A relationship without trust is like a car without gas, you can stay in it all you want, but it won’t go anywhere. – Michael J Herbert.

A bad relationship is like standing on broken glass; you will keep hurting if you stay. If you walk away, you will be hurt. But eventually, you will heal. – Autumn Kohler

Like arsenic, toxic people will slowly kill you. They kill your positive spirit and play with your mind and emotions. The only cure is to let them go. – Dennisse Lisseth

If you’re in a relationship and all you do is cry, you need to stop and ask yourself, are you dating a human or an onion? – Karen Salmansohn

It is better for someone to break your heart once by leaving your life than for them to stay in your life and break your heart continually. – Terry Mark.

It's better to be healthy alone than sick with someone else. – Dr Phil

The hottest love has the coldest end. – Socrates

Why do you think of him because he’s not thinking about you? — Amy Nicholson

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

So it’s true when all is said and done, grief is the price we pay for love. – E. A. Bucchianeri

The shattering of a heart when being broken is the loudest quiet ever. – Carroll Bryant

It happens to everyone as they grow up. First, you find out who you are and what you want, and then you realize that people you've known forever don't see things the way you do. So you keep the wonderful memories, but find yourself moving on. – Nicholas Sparks.

Letting go doesn't mean that you don't care about someone anymore. It's just realizing that the only person you have control over is yourself. – Deborah Reber

Dear Self: Stop re-opening your doors for toxic people, then calling it 'seeking closure. Certain things don't work out in life, and that's ok. — Reyna Biddy

Because at some point, you have to realize that some people can stay in your heart but not in your life. — Sandi Lynn

You need to know that nobody can save you or heal you. Only you can do that for you. – Jennifer Lopez

Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness. – Steve Maraboli

Do not be guilt-tripped by your toxic partner when you post your quotes. Toxic people get into your head and make you blame yourself when things go wrong. Instead, share the toxic relationship letting go quotes whenever you like. Post on all social media platforms if that will make you feel at peace.

Yen.com.gh came up with the best I wish you good health messages and quotes. It is good to come up with a culture of wishing family and friends good well-being. This shows how much you love and care for them.

There is more to wish a person good health. Actions speak louder than words, which is why you should interact with your loved ones in a manner to show you care about their overall wellbeing.

Source: YEN.com.gh