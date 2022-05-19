25+ inspirational Bible verses about living life with purpose

The purpose of life is the essence of man's consciousness; without it, he frequently suffers in ignorance of his importance. People repeatedly succumb to the delusion that their lives are meaningless and that they have no affiliation to or any influence on the external world. The Bible provides several insights regarding man's mission on earth. This makes it reasonable to examine the numerous Bible verses about living life with purpose, which one can use as a guide.

Photo: @rodlong, unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When there is a doubt about what task a person has been given and the person's ability to carry out that task designed by God, the scripture is an excellent place to turn to for help.

Bible verses on living life with purpose remind everyone of the realities revealed in God's word. One can also consider a couple of Bible stories and events that point to the benefit of a believer walking and living a life with purpose.

Inspirational Bible verses about living life with purpose

The life of the modern-day Christian is inspired mainly by Christ's life, his teachings, and the acts of the early followers of Jesus and his disciples. These Bible verses are filled with inspirational overtones that can lead one through the present age's tumults and keep one on track towards a purpose-filled life.

Then Jesus came to them and said, "All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age. - Matthew 28:18-20

For we are God's handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do. - Ephesians 2:10

Now all has been heard; here is the conclusion of the matter: Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the duty of all mankind. For God will bring every deed into judgment, including every hidden thing, whether it is good or evil. - Ecclesiastes 12:13-14

I make known the end from the beginning, from ancient times, what is still to come. I say, 'My purpose will stand, and I will do all that I please.' From the east, I summon a bird of prey; from a far-off land, a man to fulfill my purpose. What I have said, that I will bring about; what I have planned, that I will do. - Isaiah 46:10-11

And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. - Romans 8:28

The purposes of a person's heart are deep waters, but one who has insight draws them out. - Proverbs 20:5

Photo: @aaronburden, unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bible verses about living life with purpose from KJV

Living a life of purpose is fulfilling, and numerous Bible verses point to this, especially those taken from the King James Version of the Bible. So, it is rewarding to grab the message in undiluted form and understand what the Bible says about life and its purpose.

He that getteth wisdom loveth his own soul: he that keepeth understanding shall find good. - Proverbs 19:8

To every [thing there is] a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven. - Ecclesiastes 3:1

And God sent me before you to preserve you a posterity in the earth, and to save your lives by a great deliverance. - Genesis 45:7

And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men; Knowing that of the Lord ye shall receive the reward of the inheritance: for ye serve the Lord Christ. - Colossians 3:23-24

But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvellous light. - 1 Peter 2:9

Short Bible verses about living life with purpose

These short Bible verses will enable one to examine the kind of life they choose to live. It helps the believer stay on the righteous path and work towards living according to God's plan for them.

The LORD works out everything to its proper end— even the wicked for a day of disaster. - Proverbs 16:4

I know that you can do all things; no purpose of yours can be thwarted. - Job 42:2

But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. - Matthew 6:33

I will cry unto God most high; unto God that performeth all things for me. - Psalm 57:2

For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. - Jeremiah 29:11

There are many devices in a man's heart; nevertheless, the counsel of the Lord, that shall stand. - Proverbs 19:21

Uplifting walking in your purpose scriptures

Walking in God's purpose for anyone's life is one of the best decisions one can take. The rewards of this are numerous and will save the person from worldly dangers. Therefore, these scripture verses encourage everyone to find and stick to their divine assignment:

The Lord of hosts hath sworn, saying, Surely as I have thought, so shall it come to pass; and as I have purposed, so shall it stand. - Isaiah 14:24

Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. - Matthew 5:16

For so hath the Lord commanded us, saying, I have set thee to be a light of the Gentiles, that thou should be for salvation unto the ends of the earth. - Acts 13:47

Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain: that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, he may give it you. -John 15:16

And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God. - Romans 12:2

Declare his glory among the heathen; his marvellous works among all nations. - 1 Chronicles 16:24

Photo: @priscilladupreez, unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

God has a purpose for everything verses

Irrespective of what you go through in life, when you understand that God works things for the good of His children, that will comfort you. So, whether in good or ugly situations, whichever you find yourself in, these scriptures should motivate you not to give up.

And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose. - Romans 8:28

And there is no creature hidden from His sight, but all things are open and laid bare to the eyes of Him with whom we have to do. - Hebrews 4:13

Now these things happened to them as an example, and they were written for our instruction, upon whom the ends of the ages have come. - 1 Corinthians 10:11

Now He said to them, “These are My words which I spoke to you while I was still with you, that all things which are written about Me in the Law of Moses and the Prophets and the Psalms must be fulfilled.” - Luke 24:44

You will be hearing of wars and rumours of wars. See that you are not frightened, for those things must take place, but that is not yet the end. - Matthew 24:6

God created everyone to do things that please him while keeping his commandments. Sometimes, many people find it hard to discover this purpose or live according to God's commands. Above are a few Bible verses about living life with purpose that can guide you.

