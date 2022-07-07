100+ cool car captions for Instagram photos of your new ride

Buying the car of your dreams is like welcoming a new baby to the family. It is okay if you can’t keep calm because it will probably be many years before you can buy another car. You definitely want your friends to know that you have finally bought the car you always wanted, which is why your next stop will be on Instagram. If you want to show off and make them envy you, you must arm yourself with cool car captions for Instagram.

Getting a new car, especially when it is your first, gives you memories that will stick with you for the rest of your life. Such memories can be preserved better with the help of photos archived in your social media accounts. If you want other people to know what the car means to you, you must add captions that capture your emotions.

Cool car captions for Instagram

You want people to know that you do not just have a great car, but you are also a cool guy. Make your posts stand out with cool car captions for Instagram like:

It is as glorious to ride in it as it looks!

Need a car like this? You must work for it!

Feel the car, drive it and then show it.

I am in love, and it’s not with a lady, it’s with my new car!

This amazing car is a reflection of my own special coolness.

I don’t just pray for things, I work for things I badly want.

Don’t buy a car if you know you can’t take care of it.

Everything in this life is somewhere else, and the only way to get there is in a car.

I think I will be getting more speeding tickets.

You will all have to excuse me because I haven’t done this in a while!

Totally in love with my new wheels.

Shift to success mode!

It is not just four wheels and an engine. It is my world.

A man’s most expensive hobby – driving!

New car, new me!

The only story worth checking.

Live your dream even if it means going against the world.

It is what it is.

I know I am blessed to have such a cool car.

My life can’t get any better than this.

My love for this car can’t be described using words.

This is the new law of attraction in my life.

Beautiful cars don’t ask for attention.

What is behind me doesn’t matter.

Never stop working until you own a car that can drive itself.

The view is way better from here.

Savage cars quotes for Instagram

There is no need to hold back when you are a new owner of a beast of a car. To ensure other people know how you feel, share photos of the car with savage captions like:

Expensive and perfect.

You wish you were in this beast of a car!

You think this car is amazing; wait until you meet the owner!

Don’t act surprised, I have always been this cool.

No need for you to be jealous, guys. There are so many showrooms from where you can buy your own!

I hate to break it to you, but this is how I roll now.

Straight roads are for fast cars, while turns are for fast drivers.

My car, my rules!

They said I couldn’t do it. I just had to prove them wrong.

There is no way I can lose my car because it is my pride.

If nothing is going right, just turn left.

Who said the best things in life are free?

Real men don’t take selfies, they just post their cars.

Life is too short to be driving boring cars!

If you can buy the car you want, nothing can stop you from driving the road you want.

Life may be stressful, but once you get inside such a car, things get a lot better.

They say happiness is the smell of a new car!

Following your dream is good, but it is way better if you can drive it.

You no longer have to know me to know my worth.

I am a rebel with no cause.

I drive a ‘Jaguar’, I can get away with anything.

I am sorry for having such a perfect life.

Life is all about an upgrade.

Trying my best to forget it, but the memories are too strong.

Step aside, owning this was always my birthright.

Balls of steel.

Funny car captions for Instagram

Life is too short to be serious all the time. Show some humour and put a smile on the faces of your followers. The funniest car quotes for Instagram include:

I feel content with where I am because not everyone gets to drive one of these!

I am finally getting the respect I have always deserved after buying this beauty.

Wishing a hearty thank you to the people who designed the coolest car on the planet.

I could sit in a traffic jam all day as long as I am in this car.

I told you I am a grown-up!

I hope my eyes match the paint job on this gorgeous car.

How not to be an adult!

My new car taught me that growing up is overrated.

No filter is needed here!

The cars we drive say a lot about who we are.

A car may not change your life, but it will definitely change your attitude!

It is not about the type of car you drive; it is about how you drive it!

A man can love a girlfriend for about a month, a wife for a year, and a car for eternity.

You are looking at a photo of my new addiction.

Who would have thought driving such a cool car could be exhausting!

Finally, my baby has arrived.

Eyes on the road.

Vintage is for people with simple minds.

My life in a nutshell.

No fat chicks!

Don’t judge a car by its appearance.

Life cannot be an adventure without a car.

The chamber of all my future secrets.

My excuse is that I am young.

Cars and respect are just the same, they have to be earned!

It didn’t make me what I am; it just found me like this.

First car captions for Instagram

Nothing beats the feeling of being able to buy a car for the first time. If you find yourself in such a situation, you can mark the milestone with Instagram captions for a first car. What is the best caption for a new car?

Living once is enough, but only if you do it right. I am certainly doing it right.

Let’s celebrate and make a big toast for my first car.

Can’t describe what it feels like to own my first car finally.

The first car that I can call mine. Definitely worth the wait!

I don’t care if I sound shallow, but I will always love my first car.

It is just as sensational as I imagined it would be!

I have dreamt about this moment forever.

You are witnessing the reward of hard work. Finally managed to buy my first car.

It has not been easy, but it was worth it.

Looking forward to exploring scenic routes in my new car.

It may be okay to buy an old car, but it can’t be okay to buy that car your entire life.

The first adult milestone anyone can make.

Once you believe you can, you are halfway there!

You don’t know the struggle to transform this dream into a reality.

My new definition of happiness!

The moment has come for me to hit the open road.

There is a first time for everything.

The first of what will be a large collection of cool cars.

I still can’t believe I am this beautiful car's owner.

No one bought this car for me, I earned it.

We started from the bottom, now, we are somewhere.

My new car is a thing of beauty. It is like a supermodel of cars.

Better buckle up because it will be a hell of a ride.

It doesn’t matter where you are going, the car you are travelling in matters!

Definitely going to roll down my windows and cruise.

Eventually, the tans will fade, but the memories will be everlasting.

Catchy car captions for a new ride

The mission here is for other people to notice that you have a new car. You should therefore caption your Instagram posts with creative captions. What are good car quotes?

Who said money can’t buy happiness? Owning this piece of work makes me extremely happy!

I was in love with my old car, but I love the new one even more.

For so long, I wanted this car. I can’t believe it has happened!

No team is more awesome than me and my car.

Keeping it real.

Work hard in silence and let your new car do the talking for you.

Never be afraid to live.

Don’t follow your dream when you can control it.

If you chase your dreams today, other people will chase you tomorrow.

My car and then everything else in that order!

This car is no longer my dream, it is now my reality!

Don’t tell people your plans. Let them see your results instead.

Things that are worth having don’t come easy.

It all starts with a dream.

Catch me if you can!

A dream devoid of ambition is the same as a car with no gas. It won’t take you anywhere.

If this car could tell stories…

You don’t have to be good-looking, just drive a nice car!

Why think about it when you can drive it?

Life cannot be perfect, but my car is!

Believe it, I am as se*xy as my new car.

They will say you can’t afford it, don’t listen to them!

Looking forward to long weekends and short weekdays.

The road to success is never an easy one.

I can now say that I am the king of the highway.

We have nothing to lose and a whole world to see.

It is not wrong to celebrate milestones in life like acquiring a new car. The most common way of celebrating this achievement is by going on a test drive with friends. While some prefer not to share news of their acquisition, others want the whole world to get wind of the development. The latter must come up with cool car captions for Instagram to impress their friends.

