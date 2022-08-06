20 of the best Perks of Being A Wallflower quotes that will inspire you

The Perks of Being A Wallflower was written and published by Stephen Chbosky in 1999. Like many best-selling books, Chbosky's book was adapted into a movie with the same title in 2012. It is interesting to note that Stephen Chbosky directed the film, which contributed to its success. The movie stars Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Johnny Simmons, Nina Dobrev, and Ezra Miller. Many fans of the book and movie love The Perks Of Being A Wallflower quotes and use them in their conversations.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Photo: pexels.com, @caio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Perks of Being A Wallflower follows the story of Charlie, a socially awkward teen who is sensitive. Being a teen movie, the audience sees an unconventional side of life for Charlie and other teens and how they struggle with adolescents and fitting into young adulthood life.

What does Charlie say in Perks of Being a Wallflower? Being the main character, Charlie has tones of notable quotes; one of them is,

Even if we don't have the power to choose where we come from, we can still choose where we go from there.

The Perks of Being A Wallflower quotes

Books, movies, and TV shows display what often happens in real life. You definitely have a few favourite quotes from your most watched movie or most read book.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

What's the famous quote from Perks of Being a Wallflower? In The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, the characters often have words of wisdom that can help you have a clear perspective of life.

I'm going to write it down because maybe if I do, I won't have to think about it. And I won't get upset.

When I write letters, I spend the next two days thinking about what I figured out in my letters. I don't know if this is good or bad.

Sometimes people use thought to not participate in life.

It's strange to think of your teachers as being people.

I don't know if you've ever felt like that. That you wanted to sleep for a thousand years. Or just not exist. Or just not be aware that you do exist.

So, this is my life. And I want you to know that I am both happy and sad, and I'm still trying to figure out how that could be.

There's nothing like deep breaths after laughing that hard. Nothing in the world like a sore stomach for the right reasons.

I love twinkies, and I am saying that because we are all supposed to think of reasons to live.

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Love pats are soft punches of encouragement that are administered on the knee, shoulder, and arm.

Sometimes, I read a book and think I am the person in the book.

I like to read books twice.

It's strange how things can change back as suddenly as they changed originally. When one thing happens, and suddenly, things are back to normal.

Human relations quotes from The Perks of Being A Wallflower

You need to be discerning in your friendship circles and when with family. In The Perks of Being A Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky, one sees how relationships among friends, lovers and parents can be complicated and complex. The characters say what most people think and also add remarkable words.

You can't just sit there and put everybody's lives ahead of yours and think that counts as love.

I just need to know that someone out there listens and understands and doesn't try to sleep with someone even if they could have. I need to know these people exist.

If somebody likes me, I want them to like the real me, not what they think I am. And I don't want them to carry it around inside. I want them to show me, too, so I can feel it.

It would be very nice to have a friend again. I would like that even more than a date.

Things change. And friends leave. Life doesn't stop for anybody.

I am interested and fascinated by how everyone loves each other, but no one really likes each other.

I don't know how long I can keep going without a friend. I used to be able to do it very easily, but that was before I knew what having a friend was like.

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A lot of kids at school hate their parents. Some of them got hit. And some of them got caught in the middle of wrong lives.

Perks of Being A Wallflower fast facts

Was Charlie's poem Michael's su*icide note? Charlie mentioned that he often thought about who wrote it. Later, Charlie said that he understood what happened at the poem's end. Why does Sam kiss Charlie? Sam kissing Charlie does not suggest anything romantic going on. It is just a friendly kiss. Why is it called Perks of Being A Wallflower? The title is a reflection of Charlie keeping to himself. The literal definition is of Charlie standing near the wall at homecoming What secrets does Charlie keep for his sister? The pregnancy. Candace's pregnancy and abo*rtion are not known Why is The Perks of Being A Wallflower deemed controversial? Critics have repeatedly raised concerns about Stephen Chbosky's young adult novel. Many argue that the book is too obscene and has multiple graphic se*x and drug use scenes. How many times has Perks of Being a Wallflower been banned? The book has been banned 11 times since 2002 Is Perks of Being a Wallflower based on a true story? Stephen Chbosky incorporated both fictional and personal experiences in his book. As a result, the novel can be described as semi-autobiographical.

The Perks of Being A Wallflower is a great book, and the film complements it. That is why despite the controversy it has attracted over the years, fans and critics use The Perks of Being A wallflower quotes to pass on information or when having conversations. This is one book that caters to teens and older audiences.

Although good morning and good night love messages are common, do you know you can also send good afternoon love messages? Yen.com.gh recently shared more than 100 powerful love messages that you can share with your significant other.

Whether you need good afternoon texts for her or wonderful afternoon messages for WhatsApp, you will find the article perfect. You will find a lot of inspiration from the messages.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh