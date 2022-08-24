60+ quotes about people talking about you behind your back

Generally, many people like talking about their loved ones behind their backs. They do so to disparage them and possibly tarnish their good image before those that hold them in high esteem. When a situation like this is not properly handled, it might result in irreparable damage to one's emotional and psychological well-being. It is for this reason that quotes about people talking about you behind your back come in handy.

The events where people discuss you behind your back stem from different reasons. Surprisingly, most of these reasons are rooted in envy and jealousy. Although it is painful to learn that those you care for are talking behind you, you can still be the best you want to be and radiate goodness.

Quotes about people talking about you

Being strong-willed is an outstanding quality before envious people and those who only know how to talk behind your back. So then, what do you say when someone talks behind your back? These stop talking about others quotes could educate them.

If you can discuss it behind my back, why can't you say it to my face? It's funny how you're nice to my face. It's hilarious how you talk nonsense behind my back. And it's downright comical that you think I'm unaware.

If you are talking about me behind my back, remember that you are behind me for a reason.

If you are talking behind my back, don't be surprised when I'll burn the bridges between us.

It doesn't matter how nice you are; once you leave the room, someone always starts a conversation about you.

It is hard to deal with someone who smiles and pretends to like you to your face and sticks that eight-inch blade in your back when you turn around.

Just because they say they're praying for you in your face doesn't mean they aren't laughing at your struggle behind your back.

Isn't it kind of silly to think that tearing someone else down builds you up?

Keep talking about me behind my back, and watch God bless me in front of your face.

My name must be addictive because these folks can't live without my name in their mouth.

Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people.

Talking badly about someone else while they aren’t there to defend themselves says more about you than the person you’re talking about.

Friends and family talking behind my back quotes

When distressed, be wary of the people you share your secrets with. Some only listen to ridicule and gossip about you when you are not there. These fakeness back talk quotes are suited for such events to keep you focused on what matters.

Are people talking bad about you behind your back? I know it feels bad, but don't be upset because the truth is, those people who aren't capable of being like you talk behind your back.

People will always talk about you, especially when they envy you and your life. Let them. You affected their lives, and they didn't affect yours.

When those you love hurt you with behind-the-back talks, take it as a motivation to live above their standard because they can not say that which they say at your back to your face.

Sometimes, people try to expose what's wrong with you because they can't handle what's right about you.

People intimidated by you talk bad about you, hoping others won't find you so appealing.

Don't tell me what was said about me. Tell me why they were so comfortable saying it to you.

Fake friends are like secret haters; once you stop talking to them, they start talking about you.

Anyone can stay true to your face, and it's the people who stay true behind your back that really count.

Better to have an enemy who slaps you in the face than a friend who stabs you in the back.

The world doesn't change in front of your eyes; it changes behind your back.

It's sad how people talk behind your back when the only thing they actually know about you is your name.

The only time you don't need to worry about people talking badly about you, whether behind your back or not, is when you don't behave badly.

If a person doesn't feel confident in themselves or perhaps believes that they don't have anything interesting to say, they might think that talking about you behind your back makes them more exciting.

You smile in my face but talk behind my back quotes

Have you ever wondered how those who say nice things to you and smile when they see you say awful things about you? Well, it happens. But, as they will say, a clear conscience fears no accusation. If you have done nothing, then fear nothing. These if you have guts talk, in front of me quotes suits such people.

Friends only discuss that one friend that is dominant in the team. Fake friends are like secret haters; once you stop talking to them, they start talking about you. Don't be surprised that the people who know you the least talk about you the most. It's not about who is real to your face. It's about who stays real behind your back. Better to have an enemy who slaps you in the face than a friend who stabs you in the back Avoid him who talks sweetly before you but tries to ruin you behind your back, for he is like a pitcher of poison with milk on top. A true friend will tell you the truth to your face, not behind your back. Whoever gossips to you will gossip about you. Isn't it kind of silly to think that tearing someone else down builds you up?

Never beg and never force anyone to talk to you quotes

Whenever you feel some people only talk to you when you talk to them, they are not really your friends. When you try to communicate with them, they might even assume that you disturb their peace. These quotes will teach you to keep your cool.

You can't force anybody to love you, you can't force anybody to talk with you, you can't force anybody to be with you, and you can't force anybody to have friendship with you.

I'm at that point in my life where I don't force communication with other people. You wanna talk to me? Great, we can talk for hours to end. You don't wanna talk to me? That's chill, too. I'll be fine with or without you, lol.

I would say that if you don't feel like talking to the crowd, something is wrong, and if you force yourself to talk to them, things will happen, and to that extent, things aren't choreographed.

Don't force anyone to talk about how they are feeling or to tell you something. Just give them their space and time; if they feel like telling, they will tell you on their own.

Don't force people to love you, chat with you, or talk with you; it's a sign to know who is the right person for you. The right person always finds a way to connect with you.

Do your best, then adopt a "whatever happens, happens" mindset. Don't try to force things. Just let go and allow the right blessings to flow.

You can't force raging water to be calm. You have to leave it alone and let it return to its natural flow. Emotions are the same way.

You can't force people to stay in your life. Staying is a choice, so be thankful for the people who choose you.

You can't force someone to keep their word, communicate, or realise that something special is in front of them.

Don't force someone to remember you all the time. Just stay silent and let them realise how they will be without you in their life.

I'm not too fond of forced conversations, friendships, or interactions. I simply do not force things. If we don't vibe, we don't vibe.

Never force yourself to have a space in anyone's life because if they really know your worth, they will surely create one for you.

Nothing will keep them away if someone wants you, but if they don't want you, nothing will make them stay.

Trying to make someone who does not want to talk to you talk is like pushing two same pole magnets together. They always pull away from each other themselves.

Talking behind your back quotes

Generally, someone talking behind your back is bad. However, in rare cases when everybody is talking about you, and the remarks are not pleasant, know the root cause and fix what is wrong.

Before you conclude, always take the first step of asking to know what is wrong.

Do you remember how you became friends with your friends? I bet you would have become friends over gossip.

Everyone talks behind someone, but no one admits it.

In relation, if you are suppressing the other one, they will talk behind your back.

If people become too afraid to talk in your presence due to threats, they will resort to talking behind your back.

Sometimes, people talk behind others to avoid unnecessary arguments.

The need for talking behind arises if you are not strong enough upfront.

There is a line that defines what type of talking behind someone is healthy and what type is not.

Sometimes people try to expose what’s wrong with you because they can’t handle what’s right about you.

You should talk behind but cautiously. Not everyone has an ear for the behind talks.

Instead of bothering about what is said behind you, try and find out why those things are said behind your back.

When people talk about you behind your back, you can react to whatever is said maturely. It is always best to use the options that help you maintain your dignity and respect, which is the essence of the quotes about people talking about you behind your back.

