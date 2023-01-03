60+ scarily funny shark jokes that will enlighten your day

Tickle your funny bone and entertain your friends and family with jokes while hanging out. Take a virtual trip to the sea through the jokes you share as you pass the time. Shark jokes are a popular genre of jokes. Remember to share these jokes to improve your creativity.

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It does not matter what kind of joke you have on your plate. You are guaranteed to make people laugh if it is a shark joke. What do sharks and humans have in common jokes are one of the most popular shark jokes that are always told. Depending on the answer, one can decide whether the joke encourages tactlessness or not. Shark birthday jokes are another subgenre of shark jokes that gets people cracking up.

Shark jokes for kids

One way of interacting with children is by sharing hilarious jokes. And who wouldn’t want to hear shark jokes, no matter how scary they sound?

What did the shark say after he was accused of eating a human? Not gill-ty!

What do you get when you cross a shark with a snowman? Frostbite.

Why did the Great White shark cross the Great Barrier Reef? To get to the other tide!

What do sharks say when they have a big decision to make? Chews wisely!

Where do sharks go on holiday? Finland!

What's a shark's favourite TV show? Shark trek.

What type of shark do you find at a building site? Hammerhead sharks.

What do British sharks eat? Fish and kids.

What did the Great White shark say to the cliff jumper? Don't worry. I'll catch you!

How do you make a shark laugh? By telling it a whale of a tale.

What did the mummy shark say to her child? Watch your sharkastic tone!

What did the shark say when he ate a clownfish? This tastes a little funny.

How does a shark chef announce that the food is ready? Hot off the gill!

Who delivers presents to sharks at Christmas? Santa Jaws.

What did the shark get on his maths test? A sea-minus!

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens when you put a shark and a cow together? I don't know, but I wouldn't like to milk it!

What kind of shark likes to gamble? A card shark

What did one shark say to the other shark? There's some-fin special about you

What's a shark's favourite Bible story? The one about Noah's shark!

What was the shark's favourite movie? Eating Nemo!

What happened to the shark when he got famous? He became a starfish

Why don't sharks like fast food? Because they can't catch it!

What did the shark say to the spear fisherman? Kindly, spear me the pain!

How much RAM does a great white shark have? A killer-bite.

What do sharks call the second day of the week? Chewsday!

Which was the favourite extra-curricular activity of the shark in school? De-bait.

Funny shark jokes to share with friends

Are you the punster in your friend group? Do you want people to recognize you by your jokes? Why not try comical shark jokes that have puns and rhyming words?

If you have a funny bone, you can easily come up with jokes that consist of puns. Shark jokes are especially amusing because you do not need to try too hard in order to come up with something super funny.

What did the seal with a broken arm say to the shark? Do not consume if the seal is broken!

Why was the shark kicked out of the ocean? For being a little finicky

How does a shark make coffee? With a little bit of fin-agling

What do sharks wear to parties? Shark suits

Why did the shark cross the road? To get to the other tide

How do you make a shark laugh? Tickle its dorsal fin

How do you make a shark angry? Take away its credit card

Why don't sharks like to swim in swimming pools? Because they can't swim with the current

How do you make a shark stop biting? Unplug its computer

What do you call a shark that's always on time? A punctual shark.

Where do country music-loving sharks go? Gnashville!

What do sharks say to comfort each other after a relationship ends? It's okay. There are plenty more birds in the sky.

Why do sharks live in saltwater? Because pepper water makes them sneeze!

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What do you call two sharks who get married? Hooked for life!

What was the marine biologist's kid's excuse for not having his homework? His shark ate it.

Why didn't the shark want to fight the octopus? Because he knew he was well-armed!

What do you call an acrobat in shark-infested waters? A balanced breakfast!

What did the shark say to the surfer? Come on in. The water’s fine!

What was the college student sharks' favourite internet site? Finsbook.

What is the average shark’s favourite movie? The Shaw-Shark Redemption

What do you call a shark that can’t stop singing? You can't touch this? An M.C. hammerhead.

What’s a shark’s favourite coffee shop? Shark-bucks.

What did the deaf, dumb and blind shark excel at? Finball.

What’s a shark’s favourite saying to start the day? ‘time to rise and tide’

Hilarious shark jokes for adults

One can never go wrong with shark jokes, whether it is one-liners, anecdotes, or knock-knock jokes. Sharks are mysterious creatures. Share some nice shark jokes with your family as you learn about little-known facts about sharks. One intriguing fact about sharks is that each whale shark’s spot pattern is unique as a fingerprint.

Joke 1

John: What’s the best tool in the ocean?

Curtis: Tell me.

John: A hammerhead shark.

Joke 2

Knock Knock

Who’s there?

Nurse

Nurse who?

A nurse shark comes to treat your wounds from the shark bite.

Joke 3

Joseph: What do you say to a shark with headphones on?

Griffin: I don’t know.

Joseph: Anything you want. It won’t hear you.

Joke 3

Question: What do sharks say to comfort each other after a relationship ends?

Answer: It’s okay. There are plenty more birds in the sky!

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Joke 4

Knock Knock

Who’s there?

A shark

A shark who?

A loan shark comes to collect the money you borrowed.

Joke 5

A shark to his son: Always circle around these humans 5 times before eating them

Shark’s son: Why can’t I just eat them directly?

Shark: Well, if you want to eat them along with their faeces, it’s your choice

Joke 6

Mary: What’s a shark’s favourite hobby?

Susan: Anything he can sink his teeth into.

Joke 7

What did the young shark get for Christmas?

Nothing! Sharks do not celebrate Christmas!

Joke 8

A shark was swimming around looking for food, and he caught a squid.

The squid says, don’t eat me. I’m really sick!

The shark responds, fine, I won’t eat you. But I know just what to do with you.

The shark takes the squid to his friend and says, here’s the sick squid I owe you.

Joke 8

Chris: What kind of vitamins do sharks eat?

Tim: You tell me

Chris: Vitamin sea.

Joke 9

Tom: Vending machines kill more people every year than sharks

Matt: Obviously, how will a vending machine kill a shark?

Joke 10

Knock knock

Who’s there

A shark

A shark who?

A shark who just ate your family, and now I am going to eat you

Joke 11

Sandy: How do you shoot a great white shark?

Stan: Hold his nose until he turns blue, and then you shoot him with a blue shark spear gun.

Joke 12

Knock Knock

Who’s there?

Otto

Otto who?

Otto be careful in the shark tank.

Joke 13

Mike: What’s black and white and red all over?

Frank: A mulatto scuba diver who has just been mauled to death by a shark.

Telling shark jokes and learning about them can increase one’s curiosity. Are sharks fish or mammals? Many people tend to believe they are mammals because their skeleton is made of cartilage and because of how big they are, but the truth is they are fish. Sharks may seem friendly to humans, but at the end of the day, you need to know that they can attack you.

Yen.com.gh published an article about dark humour pick-up lines. Even though love involves two people who are attracted to each other, it may be misunderstood. It can anguish a strong woman or man when not reciprocated since it involves loving someone and receiving back the same love.

Dark humour pick-up lines are used to ensure that the other person falls in love with you from the onset and reciprocates the feelings you have for them. People prefer hilarious and funny partners to make them smile in difficult moments.

Source: YEN.com.gh