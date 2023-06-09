Eid al-Adha wishes, quotes and messages to share with friends and family

Eid al-Adha, commonly known as the Muslim's feast of sacrifice, is one of Muslims' two most important religious festivals in the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Adha is observed on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar, and it typically lasts three days. Sending Eid al-Adha wishes to cherished ones, relatives, and close companions is encouraged during the festival.

Photo of a crowd of people gathering near Jama masjid Delhi. Photo: pexels.com, @chattrapalsingh (modified by author)

Eid al-Adha day starts with Muslims rising early, cleaning and dressing in their finest attire, and then greeting friends, relatives, and neighbours. The Eid al-Adha practice entails butchering an animal and dividing the meat into three equal parts for family members, friends, relatives, and poor people. The purpose is to ensure that every Muslim can consume meat.

Best Eid al-Adha wishes in English

It is essesntial to send Eid al Adha greetings to your closest friends and family on this festival. Heartfelt Eid ul Adha greetings, in particular, will multiply their joy. Check out the following Eid al Adha wishes samples to share with them.

Eid Mubarak! Wishing you a joyous and blessed Eid Ul Adha with lots of laughter, joy, and good health!

You will never go unanswered in your prayers and efforts. Use the heavenly blessings of Allah with all you have on this Eid al-Adha. Eid al Adha Mubarak!

May Allah grant you and your family a peaceful and prosperous life. May the blessings of Allah never leave your side. I wish you the heartiest Eid ul Adha Mubarak!

One of life's greatest blessings is having a friend like you. I hope and pray that today will bring you joy and happiness—Happy Eid to you and your loved ones.

Eid Ul Adha Mubarak! May Allah show His divine forgiveness in return for your sacrifice!

May Allah ease your burdens and shower you with peace and prosperity this Eid. Have a blessed time. Have a sacred time. Eid al Adha Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak to you and your family! May Allah accept your sacrifice and bless you with His mercy. Have a safe and happy Eid day!

In the form of unmixed blessings, Eid ul Adha comes to us! So, celebrate the grace of the Almighty and show Him your gratitude! Happy Eid!

May you be a blessing in all your life's circles. May Allah's kindness be with you and your family today and forever. Happy Eid al Adha!

I want Allah to provide you happiness and tranquillity now and hereafter. Happy Eid ul Adha!

Photo of a yellow lantern during the night. Photo: pexels.com, @weekendplayer (modified by author)

May eternal heavenly serenity on this Eid al Adha embrace your life with countless blessings. Eid al Adha Mubarak!

May you continue to grow wiser and more charming every day! Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Feel the wonder of Eid and know that God's grace is with you constantly. Love and care will always surround you. Happy Eid al-Adha, Cousin.

Cheers to Eid ul Adha! May the commemoration of this holy day brighten your heart!

When I cannot reach out to loved ones, I always remember them in my prayers. May Allah's blessings be with you. Happy Eid al Adha!

May you experience the immeasurable blessings of paradise's everlasting serenity on this Eid ul Adha. Merry Eid!

Enjoy the feast on your table, and thank Allah because he's the supplier of all you have. I hope you can enjoy this Eid a Adha most happily! Eid al Adha Mubarak.

As a result of your faith and love for Allah, may He bless you with peace, joy, and success today and always. I'd like to wish you a joyful Eid ul Adha!

Eid Mubarak! May Allah sprinkle his wondrous gifts over you and your adored ones as Allah waters his creation.

May Allah and his Prophet's teachings remain your companions forever. May this Eid al Adha bring peace, prosperity, and pleasure to you and your family! Eid al Adha Mubarak.

Eid greeting messages

Eid al-Adha greetings are highly prevalent because they coincide with the ceremonies of this festival. Knowing what to say on the Eid greeting card and all of the different greetings depending on the country is critical.

Happy Eid Ul Adha to you and your loved ones! As you all enjoy special Eid treats, may your home be filled with warm smiles, laughter, and love.

May the blessed holiday of Eid ul Adha provide all the time you need to be glad and acknowledge Allah's greatness in your life. Happy Eid!

Remember this Eid that Allah walks beside you always.

We wish you a happy Eid and send our prayers. May Allah keep you safe and direct you for the rest of your life.

I hope your Eid is as sweet as you are.

I wish you health and wealth this Eid.

Photo/close-up shot of a book. Photo: pexels.com, @gr-stocks (modified by author)

May you be filled with delight on this holy festival that we get to celebrate, the Hajj. May each stage of your ride through life be sanctified.

When deciding what to wear this Eid, remember that the best garment is the garment of righteousness.

This Eid, I hope you and your family feel Allah's warm presence bless your home.

May your plate of life always be full of delicious kebabs and tikkas, topped with the chutney of success. May it be accompanied by the bread of joy and happiness.

May your bond with Allah grow even more vital this Eid.

Eid al-Adha wishes from company

Eid is an excellent opportunity to express gratitude and appreciation to people who impacted your life. However, finding the appropriate words to describe your aspirations can be difficult, especially when dealing with staff. If you have not a perfect Muslim greeting yet, consider these wishes you can send to colleagues or clients.

Happy Eid to our fantastic team! Each one of you has made a difference in this organization. Our company's growth story was complete with your unwavering support. Thank you wholeheartedly for your immense contribution.

May you enjoy this festive season of Eid with your family and friends and create memories you can cherish forever and ever. Eid Mubarak to our customers.

May you have the most Mubarak Eid of all time. May the new moon shine bright and beautiful upon you and your loved ones.

On this auspicious occasion of Eid, I wholeheartedly thank you for being a fantastic team player. Your hard work, undying dedication, and integrity are unprecedented. May you continue to be a part of this organization for years. Eid Mubarak!

I wish you a very Happy Eid al-Adha. Cherish every moment of this beautiful festival, and may all your dreams come true soon.

I wish you a cheerful and spiritual Eid al-Adha Mubarak. My heartiest regards to you and your family!

Crop photo of a woman holding a prayer bead and holy book. Photo: pexels.com, @rdne (modified by author)

I have never seen a person with such an excellent work ethic and professionalism. What you bring on to the table as a professional is laudable. Your attention to detail and commitment to excellence is second to none—Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones.

Eid Mubarak to our brilliant creative thinker! Your out-of-the-box ideas and innovative solutions have been a game-changer for our team and the organization. Thank you for bringing so much creativity to the table. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved one!

Feel the magic of Eid around you and know that the grace of God is always with you. You'll always be surrounded by love and care. Happy Eid, UL Adha!

Above are some of the best Eid al-Adha wishes you can share with your friends and family. Eid is an excellent opportunity to celebrate with your loved ones. The festival is marked by Muslims worldwide, honouring Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his only son Ishmael as obedience to God.

