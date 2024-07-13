35+ most inspiring real estate quotes for investors, agents and customers

Most people dream of owning their own home, where they can create memories, find comfort, and build a sense of belonging. However, the deed is often easier said than done. Most of the time, people need motivation to achieve this task. Real estate quotes sought to inspire people in their journey to buy, rent or own a property.

The real estate industry is dynamic and multifaceted, encompassing various aspects of property management, investment, development, and sales. It plays a crucial role in shaping communities, providing housing solutions, and driving economic growth. Real estate quotes offer insight into the industry and inspire investors, agents and customers.

Most inspiring real estate quotes

Inspirational real estate quotes cater to everybody in the market. Whether you are an investor, a realtor, or a buyer, these quotes cover most of the spectrum. They contain moving and funny quotes to help you enter the real estate industry. So, what are some good real estate quotes?

Real estate quotes for investors

Investors also need motivation, as the industry can be challenging. Real estate investment quotes provide inspiration, wisdom, and actionable insights from successful industry leaders. They will challenge your conventional thinking and encourage a growth mindset.

The best investment on earth is earth. – Louis Glickman

A man complained that [on] his way home to dinner, he had every day to pass through that long field of his neighbour's. I advised him to buy it, and it would never seem long again. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Today's wise young man or wage earner invests his money in real estate. – Andrew Carnegie

He is not a whole man who does not own a piece of land. – Hebrew Proverb

Land monopoly is not only a monopoly, but it is by far the greatest of monopolies; it is a perpetual monopoly and the mother of all other forms of monopoly. – Winston Churchill

Buy land; they're not making it anymore. – Mark Twain

Ninety per cent of all millionaires become so through owning real estate. – Andrew Carnegie

I would give a thousand furlongs of sea for an acre of barren ground. – Shakespeare

Buying real estate is not only the best way, the quickest way, and the safest way but the only way to become wealthy. – Marshall Field

Real estate is an imperishable asset, ever increasing in value. It is the most solid security that human ingenuity has devised. It is the basis of all security and is the only indestructible security. – Russell Sage

Realtor real estate quotes for agents

Realtors often work independently, and motivation keeps them accountable and productive. Real estate agent quotes provide insights into the challenging industry, long sale cycles, and achieving sale targets.

The harder I work, the more luck I have. – Thomas Jefferson

Don't be embarrassed by your failures. Learn from them and start again. – Sir Richard Branson

The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength or knowledge but rather a lack of will. – Vince Lombardi

Typically, the research tells us that a high-quality real estate agent who knows what they are doing will add more to the equation than they cost. Because people make mistakes when selling their own home – the mistakes are costly. – Dave Ramsey

Every sale has five obstacles: no need, no money, no hurry, no desire, no trust. – Zig Ziglar

What we call real estate – the solid ground on which to build a house – is the broad foundation on which nearly all the guilt of this world rests. – Nathaniel Hawthorne

Real estate quotes for customers

Real estate motivational quotes for customers cover many sentiments, from inspiration to practical advice. They capture the essence of home ownership, investment, and the emotional significance of finding the perfect home.

Some people look for a beautiful place. Others make a place beautiful. – Hazrat Inayat Khan

Now, one thing I tell everyone is to learn about real estate. Please repeat after me: real estate provides the highest returns, the most outstanding values, and the least risk. – Armstrong Williams

If you don't own a home, buy one. If you own a home, buy another one. If you own two homes, buy a third. And lend your relatives the money to buy a house. – John Paulson

Find out where the people are going and buy the land before they get there. – William Penn Adair

Every person who invests in well-selected real estate in a growing section of a prosperous community adopts the surest and safest method of becoming independent, for real estate is the basis of wealth. — Theodore Roosevelt

Buy on the fringe and wait. Buy land near a growing city! Buy real estate when other people want to sell. Hold what you buy! — John Jacob Astor

Owning a home is a keystone of wealth—financial affluence and emotional security. – Suze Orman

Suze Orman It's tangible, it's solid, it's beautiful. From my standpoint, It is artistic, and I love real estate. – Donald Trump

Success in real estate starts when you believe you are worthy of it. – Michael Ferrara

When one door closes, buy another one and open it yourself.

The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect—You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with or against the crowd. – Warren Buffett

But land is land, and it's safer than the stocks and bonds of Wall Street swindlers. – Eugene O'Neill

Real estate quotes for social media

Social media is one of the most significant avenues for real estate. Everybody in the industry converges through this medium, whether buying, investing, or selling. You can motivate people with real estate quotes on social media while providing industry insights.

Home is where love resides, memories are created, and laughter never ends.

Invest in real estate because they're not making any more land.

Location, location, location – the three most important factors in real estate.

A home is not a place; it's a feeling.

Investing in real estate is like planting a tree. The best time to start was 20 years ago; the second-best time is now.

Funny real estate quotes

Humour captures attention and encourages social sharing, and with funny real estate quotes, you will engage your audience and create memorable interactions. They are ideal for realtors looking for clients as they can lighten the mood during transactions, making the process more relatable and enjoyable for clients.

Real estate resembles Jack and the Beanstalk's goose that lays golden eggs. It pays you month after month, whether you are working or not. – Kathy Fettke

What does a realtor say when the relationship manager proposes to reduce the work in half? I am looking to take two of those.

Why did the real estate agent keep 'ten' ants in his house? Because they were his tenants!

Why was the realtor upset with his truck driver client one day? The client wanted a house with very long haul ways!

The real estate company hired all periodic table elements because they have many properties!

What is a quote about making money in real estate?

There are various famous quotes about making money in real estate. Here is a notable quote from Marshall Field, a renowned entrepreneur;

Buying real estate is not only the best way, the quickest way, the safest way, but the only way to become wealthy.

What is the famous quote about home ownership?

There are many quotes to choose from. For instance, here is a famous home ownership quote from former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt;

Real estate cannot be lost or stolen, nor can it be carried away. Purchased with common sense, paid for in full, and managed with reasonable care, it is about the safest investment in the world.

What are three important things in real estate?

According to Liberty Land Transfer, the three most important words in real estate are price, condition, and availability.

Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just starting out, real estate offers endless possibilities. These inspiring real estate quotes provide different perspectives on the industry and home ownership.

