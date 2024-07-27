25 Funniest church signs and messages (with pictures)

The funniest church signs are a delightful blend of humour and wisdom that catch the eye and engage the mind. These signs are important in communicating messages, drawing attention, and welcoming people to the church. Adding humour to these signs makes them more relatable and memorable, encouraging passersby to reflect on the messages.

Church signs are a delightful mix of wisdom, humour, and clever wordplay. These outdoor signs often catch the eyes of passersby, offering a moment of reflection, a chuckle, or a smile. Whether these signs make you laugh or raise your eyebrows, you can't deny their creativity and cleverness.

Funniest church signs

Ridiculously funny church signs inject humour into spiritual messages, making them memorable and providing a moment of light-heartedness and joy to everyone who reads them. Here are signs and messages that will brighten your day.

1. Adam and Eve: The first people to not read the Apple Terms and Conditions

Funny church signs make the church stand out. Photo: @Todd Dewhurst

This sign cleverly references a modern-day inconvenience to highlight an age-old biblical story. It's a hilarious take on the story of Adam and Eve and their temptation with the forbidden fruit. Such hilarious church signs show that churches can have a sense of humour. This one is particularly relevant, given how everyone skips over those lengthy terms and conditions.

2. Honk if you love Jesus. Text while driving if you want to meet Him

This sign uses humour to deliver a serious message about the dangers of texting while driving. Photo: @HonkIfYouLoveJesus

This sign uses humour to deliver a serious message about the dangers of texting while driving. It's a clever way to remind people to be safe on the road. The juxtaposition of the playful in one-liner church signs often blends humour and wisdom, much like this one. These clever messages not only catch your eye but also make you think, delivering important reminders with a smile.

3. God recycles. He made you from dust

This creative church sign connects faith with modern issues in a light-hearted way. Photo: @Stephanie Politis

These short sayings combine environmental consciousness with a biblical reference. It's a humorous reminder of the creation story and humble beginnings. This creative church sign connects faith with modern issues in a light-hearted way. It's a sign that would make anyone smile and think simultaneously.

4. Need a lifeguard? Ours walks on water

This sign is a clever and humorous nod to Jesus walking on water. Photo: @Richvale United Methodist Church

This short, witty saying for church signs is a clever and humorous nod to Jesus walking on water. A ridiculously funny church sign subtly invites people to seek spiritual guidance. The imagery it conjures is both amusing and thought-provoking.

5. Too hot to keep changing sign. Sin bad. Jesus good. Details inside

This sign humorously admits the challenge of constantly updating outdoor church signs. Photo: @First United Presbyterian Church De Pere

Sometimes, simplicity is vital. This sign humorously admits the challenge of constantly updating outdoor church signs. Its directness and brevity make it funny. It's a straightforward message that still manages to be inviting and engaging.

6. God prefers kind atheists over hateful Christians

This sign shows that churches can approach serious topics with humour. Photo: @Cory Booker

This paradoxical sign is a funny way to engage in a philosophical debate. It's tongue-in-cheek, addressing the concept of belief and existence. Such signs show that churches can approach serious topics with humour. It's a great example of how a simple sign can spark deeper contemplation.

7. Forgive your enemies–it messes with their heads

This is an effective use of humour to promote a core Christian value. Photo: @Discover Hope International Church

This sign turns the concept of forgiveness into a humorous tactic. It's a light-hearted way to encourage positive action. The idea that forgiveness can be a form of psychological trickery is amusing. It's an effective use of humour to promote a core Christian value.

8. It’s OK to fall apart. Tacos do all the time, and we still love them

It’s OK to fall apart. Tacos do all the time, and we still love them is a good sign that allows everyone to be part of the church. Photo: @churchychurchsigns

This church sign humorously reassures people that it's okay to have moments of weakness or to feel broken. It compares falling apart to tacos, which often fall apart but are still loved by everyone. The message is that even if you feel like you're falling apart, you are still loved and valued.

9. Read the Bible–It's user-friendly!

This sign uses tech vocabulary to point out the Bible's accessibility. Photo: @Abundant Life Church - Overland Park

This sign uses tech vocabulary to point out the Bible's accessibility. It's a funny way to invite people to church for guidance and support. The idea of church services as "tech support" is amusing and relatable. It's a creative church sign that connects with today's tech-savvy audience.

10. Our church is prayer-conditioned

This sign suggests that the church offers spiritual comfort just like air conditioning provides physical comfort. Photo: @Crystal Methodist Church of Effing SC

This play on the word "air-conditioned" is a simple yet practical joke. It suggests that the church offers spiritual comfort just like air conditioning provides physical comfort. Such one-liners for church signs are easy to understand and remember. It's a light-hearted way to welcome people into a place of worship.

11. Tweet others as you would like to be tweeted

This sign shows how churches can stay current with their messages. Photo: @Sunshine Coast BC Canada

This modern twist on the Golden Rule is both funny and relevant. It uses social media terminology to convey a timeless principle of kindness. Such church signs show how churches can stay current with their messages. It's fun to remind people to be considerate online and offline.

12. God loves you more than Kanye loves Kanye

Referencing Kanye West's well-known self-love, this sign makes a humorous point about divine love. Photo:@Day Our Lord

Referencing Kanye West's well-known self-love, this sign makes a humorous point about divine love. It's a funny church sign that uses pop culture to make its message relatable. The comparison is exaggerated, which adds to the humour. It's an engaging way to convey the vastness of God's love.

13. Bring your spiritual marshmallows–Our pastor is on fire!

The humour and imagery in the sign make it stand out. Photo: @Christian memes

This playful sign suggests the pastor's sermons are incredibly passionate and engaging. It uses camping imagery to create a fun and inviting atmosphere. Such creative church signs are effective at drawing attention. The humour and imagery make this sign stand out.

14. Adultery is a sin, you can have your Kate and Edith too

This church sign is a play on the phrase "You can't have your cake and eat it too," meaning you can't have everything you want. By replacing "cake" with "Kate" and "eat it with Edith", it humorously addresses the topic of adultery.

15. Jesus is coming. Look busy

The humour in the sign lies in the implied urgency and the relatable concept of looking busy. Photo: @churchychurchsigns

This sign takes a common workplace joke and gives it a spiritual twist. It's a funny and slightly cheeky way to remind people of the second coming of Jesus. The humour lies in the implied urgency and the relatable concept of looking busy. It's a sign to get a laugh and a moment of reflection.

16. Whoever stole our AC unit, keep it. It's hot where (you're) going

This church sign is a creative approach to addressing a practical problem. Photo:@churchychurchsigns

This sign addresses a real issue with humour and a commandment. It's a funny church sign that tackles theft in a light-hearted way. The use of a biblical commandment adds a layer of irony. It's a creative approach to addressing a practical problem.

17. Life is cray-cray. Jesus is the way-way

This playful sign uses modern slang to make its point. Photo: @lifelinesrecovery

This playful sign uses modern slang to make its point. It's a funny and catchy way to remind people of Jesus's guidance. Such church sign sayings are memorable because of their rhythm and rhyme. It's an engaging way to connect with younger audiences.

18. Easter comes once a year. How often do you?

This Easter church sign humorously challenges people's church attendance. Photo: @comiclonilove

Easter church signs like this one humorously challenge people's church attendance. It's a playful nudge to encourage more frequent visits. The timing of the message adds to its relevance. It's a witty way to invite people to reconsider their spiritual habits.

19. Stop, drop, and roll doesn't work in hell

This sign is likely to make people pause and think. Photo: @churchychurchsigns

This sign uses fire safety instructions to make a humorous point about eternal damnation. It's a funny and memorable way to address a serious topic. The humour lies in the unexpected comparison and the stark warning. It's a sign that's likely to make people pause and think.

20. Try our Sundays. They are better than Baskin-Robbins

The humour and comparison in the sign entices people to come. Photo:@Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church

Comparing church services to ice cream flavours is a funny idea. It's a playful way to highlight the variety and richness of worship experiences. Such creative church signs use familiar brands to make their messages relatable. The humour and comparison make it an inviting sign.

21. Don't make me come down there.– God

The casual tone in the church sign adds to the humour and relatability of the situation. Photo: @churchychurchsigns

This sign humorously imagines a direct message from God. It's a funny way to remind people to behave and follow divine guidance. The casual tone adds to the humour and relatability. It's a sign that catches attention with its playful approach.

22. Faithbook: God has sent you a friend request

This sign is modern and relatable. Photo: @churchychurchsigns

This sign uses a social media reference to convey a spiritual message. It's a funny and clever way to invite people to connect with their faith. The play on the word Facebook makes it one of the digital church signs that are relatable to the recent generation. It's an engaging sign that speaks to today's tech-savvy audience.

23. Sin burn is prevented by son screen

This church sign is memorable because of its cleverness. Photo: @Richland Community Bible Church

This sign uses a pun to make a point about spiritual protection. It's a funny play on words that combines summer imagery with a religious message. Such church sign sayings are memorable because of their cleverness. It's a light-hearted way to remind people of the importance of faith.

24. God answers knee-mail

God answers knee-mail is a relatable church sign. Photo:@churchychurchsigns

This sign uses a pun to highlight the power of prayer. It's a funny and creative way to encourage people to pray. The play on the word "email" makes it modern and relatable. It's a memorable sign that combines humour with a spiritual message.

25. CH_ _ CH, What is missing? U R

This sign uses a visual play to make a point about church attendance. Photo: @St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Charleston, WV

This sign uses a visual play to make a point about church attendance. It's a clever and humorous way to highlight the importance of community. The use of letters and spaces makes the message stand out. It's an engaging sign inviting people to join the congregation.

Church signs are more than just announcements; they are a unique form of communication that blends humour, wisdom, and faith. These signs are not just about laughter; they also encourage reflection and connection. So next time you pass by a church, take a moment to read the sign – you might find yourself smiling or just being part of the congregation.

