40+ funny out-of-office messages to make your colleagues laugh

An out-of-office message is a quick way to let people know that you are unavailable. However, who says these messages have to be boring or solely informational? Including humour in your auto-responses can put a smile on your colleagues' faces and brighten their day. Find out some of the funniest out-of-office messages to share with your colleagues.

Out-of-office messages are an essential part of communication. They let people know you're away, but they don't have to be dull. Including a sense of humour in your out-of-office message can lighten someone's day and make your absence bearable.

Funny out-of-office messages

Welcome to your go-to guide for creating hilarious out-of-office messages. Whether stepping away for a well-deserved break or flying away to a tropical paradise, these out-of-office responses are your opportunity to leave a lasting impression with a giggle.

Humorous email auto-response

Humorous email auto-responses are an excellent way to add a light-hearted tone to your out-of-office message. These messages are ideal for informing your coworkers that you are away while also making them giggle.

I’m out of the office learning the ancient art of relaxation. I’ll be back soon, hopefully as a certified expert. Until then, for urgent matters, please contact [colleague’s name].

Hello! I’m currently out of the office on a quest to find myself. Spoiler: I think I might be at the beach. I’ll respond to your email when I return from my soul-searching journey.

I'm out of the office on a mission to save the world. If it's an emergency, please contact [colleague's name], my trusty sidekick in crime-fighting.

I’m out of the office and, more importantly, out of my mind. If your request is urgent, please contact [colleague’s name]. I’ll deal with reality upon my return.

I'm currently out of the office for a personal reboot. My system will be back online shortly. In the meantime, please contact [colleague's name] for all your needs."

I'm currently out of the office, perfecting my tan lines. I'll respond to your email when I've achieved a perfect golden hue. Until then, [colleague's ame] is here to assist you.

Thanks for your email! I’m currently out of the office, busy being awesome somewhere else. I’ll get back to you once I’ve finished spreading my awesomeness.

Out-of-office puns

Puns are a great way to liven up any message, including out-of-office replies. They can make your absence appear less formal and more approachable. Here are some pun-filled out-of-office messages that will make everyone who reads them chuckle.

I’m out of the office and soaking up some sun by the beach. Water you waiting for? If it’s urgent, contact [colleague’s name], who’s holding the fort.

I’m currently out of the office and nacho problem for a while. If you need something, reach out to [colleague’s name], who’s nacho average colleague.

I'm out of the office, diving deep and Finding Nemo . If you need something urgently, please contact [colleague's name], who has a fishy handle on things.

. If you need something urgently, please contact [colleague's name], who has a fishy handle on things. I’m out of the office, roughing it in the wilderness. I’ll respond to your email once I’ve mastered the art of fire-starting. If you need immediate help, [colleague’s name] is available to help you bear the load.

I’m out of the office, away with the fairies. I’ll get back to you when I’ve returned from the enchanted forest. Until then, [colleague’s name] is your go-to wizard.

I’m out of the office with my head in the clouds. I’ll get back to you once I’ve landed back on Earth. For urgent matters, please reach out to [colleague’s name].

I’m out of the office, soaking up some much-needed vitamin sea. I’ll reply to your email once the sunburn heals. If it’s urgent, contact [colleague’s name].

Hello! I’m out of the office, sailing away on an adventure. Don’t be tide down by work! If you need assistance, please contact [colleague’s name].

I’m currently out of the office, sourcing new ideas and perspectives. I’ll get back to you once my creative juices are flowing again.

Witty vacation messages

Vacation is a time to unwind and have fun, so why not reflect that in your out-of-office message? Witty vacation messages are ideal for informing your colleagues that you are away while also showing off your hilarious side.

I’m currently out of the office, recharging my batteries. I’ll be fully powered up and ready to reply to your email when I return. For urgent matters, contact [colleague’s name].

I've traded my desk for a beach chair and my keyboard for a mai tai. I'm currently on vacation and will have limited access to email. If it's urgent, please send a message in a bottle.

I'm out of the office, relaxing and recharging my batteries. I'll be back soon, hopefully with coffee and a smile. Please contact [colleague's name] if your email can't wait.

I’m away from my desk, seeking inner peace and a good cocktail. I’ll respond to your email once I’ve found both. For urgent issues, [colleague’s name] is your point of contact.

Thanks for your email! I’m out of the office, taking a break from the daily grind. I’ll reply once I’m back and the coffee is brewing again.

"I’m currently out of the office, living where every day is a beach day. I’ll get back to you when I’m done building sandcastles. For urgent issues, [colleague’s name] is available.

I'm currently out of the office and, sadly, out of coffee. I'll get back to you once I've replenished my caffeine levels. In the meantime, [colleague's name] is your caffeine substitute.

I'm out of the office, searching for a place where Wi-Fi is weak but tranquillity is strong. I’ll respond to your email once I’ve found it. If urgent, contact [colleague’s name].

I’m out of the office, fishing for compliments and catching up on relaxation. I’ll respond to your email once I’ve got a good catch. If urgent, [colleague’s name] is available.

I’m out of the office, chasing sunsets and dreams. I’ll reply to your email when I’ve caught them. If you need immediate assistance, [colleague’s name] can help.

I’m currently out of the office and out of control (but in a fun way). I’ll get back to you when things are under control again. For urgent matters, contact [colleague’s name].

Out-of-office humour

Adding humour to your out-of-office message can make it memorable and enjoyable. Here are some funny out-of-office messages to keep everyone entertained.

Thanks for your email! I’m out of the office because, well, it’s not you, it’s me. I’ll respond when I’m ready to commit again.

I’m currently out of the office, visiting my happy place. I’ll reply to your email when I’ve had my fill of joy and relaxation.

I’m out of the office, feeling a little unplugged (literally and figuratively). I’ll get back to you when I’ve powered up again.

I'm out of the office, seeing the world. I'll get back to you when the world stops being so interesting (which could take a while).

I’m out of the office, visiting the land of no deadlines. I’ll get back to you when I’ve had enough of paradise.

Thanks for your email! I’m currently out of the office, away from my desk, and I have to say, I’m loving every minute of it.

I’m currently out of the office, catching up with my couch. I’ll reply to your email once we’ve had a good, long chat.

Short and funny out-of-office messages

Sometimes, less is more. Short and hilarious out-of-office responses can get your message across quickly and make the recipient smile. Here are some short alternatives from some of the funniest out-of-office memes.

I’m out of the office. Be back never. Just kidding, I’ll be back soon.

I'm out of the office on a break. Hopefully, it's shorter than Ross and Rachel's!

I’m currently out of the office, plotting my return. I’ll get back to you soon.

I’m currently out of the office. I’ve gone rogue. I’ll be back when I’ve finished my mission.

I’m out of the office, taking a timeout. I’ll respond in a few.

I’m out of the office, taking a breather. I’ll respond when I’ve caught my breath.

I’m out of the office, gone a little crazy. Be back soon!

I’m currently out of the office. This is not a drill. I’ll get back to you soon.

Can a funny out-of-office message be used in a corporate setting?

While humour is often appreciated, it's critical to consider the corporate culture and audience before sending a funny, out-of-office message. Humour may be an excellent way to connect with coworkers in a creative, casual setting.

However, it may be better to use a conventional message to maintain professionalism in more formal or conservative settings.

How do I set up an out-of-office message?

Most email applications allow you to set up an out-of-office or automated response message. In Gmail, click Settings at the top right > See All Settings > Vacation Responder. Follow the steps to set the dates and input your message.

Out-of-office messages don't have to be boring. The above funny out-of-office messages will let your colleagues know you're not around but still thinking about them—at least enough to leave them chuckling.

