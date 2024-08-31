Top 25 voicemail greeting ideas to leave a lasting impression

A voicemail greeting is a vital part of communication. It can enhance client engagement, build rapport, and create a solid first impression when you cannot answer the phone. Whether you're a business professional or entrepreneur or want to personalise your voicemail, thoughtful voicemails will help you make a positive impact.

A professional voicemail greeting is a recording that informs clients, coworkers, and business partners that you are unavailable to take their calls. Telling them you'd be excited to call them back builds trust in your expertise and competency.

Top voicemail greeting ideas

A well-crafted voicemail greeting can reflect your personality, professionalism, and approachability. Here is a list of innovative and effective voicemail greeting ideas to create a lasting impression on your callers.

Professional voicemail greetings

A professional voicemail greeting communicates dependability, respect, and attentiveness in business and formal settings. It will ensure callers feel acknowledged and confident that their message will be returned promptly. Here are a few ideas:

Hi, this is [Your name] from [Your company]. I’m currently out of the office until [Return Date]. If you need immediate assistance, please contact [Alternative Contact Name] at [Alternative Contact Number]. Otherwise, leave a message, and I will return your call upon my return. Thank you.

Hello, you’ve reached [Your Name] at [Your Company]. I’m currently unavailable to take your call, but please leave your name, phone number, and a brief message, and I will return your call as soon as possible. Thank you for calling.

You’ve reached [Your Name], Sales Representative at [Your Company]. I’m either on another call or away from my desk. Please leave your name, number, and the nature of your inquiry, and I will get back to you as soon as possible. Thank you for reaching out.

Hi, this is [your name] at [your company]. I’m currently unavailable, but your call is important to us. Please leave your name, contact number, and a brief message, and I will respond as promptly as possible. Have a great day.

Hello, you’ve reached [Your Company’s Name]. Our office hours are [Office Hours]. If you’re calling outside of these hours, please leave a message with your name and number, and we will get back to you on the next business day. Thank you for your call.

Creative voicemail messages

Injecting creativity into your voicemail might help your message stand out and become more memorable. But how do you make a creative voicemail greeting? Here are some inventive voicemail greeting ideas that will get noticed.

Happy Holidays! You’ve reached [Your Name]. I’m currently out enjoying some holiday cheer. Leave your name, number, and message, and I’ll get back to you once I’m done decking the halls!

Hey, this is [Your Name]. I’m probably either saving the world or busy pretending to be productive. Leave your name and number, and I’ll call you back as soon as I finish saving the day—or at least my lunch break.

Hello! You've reached [Your Name]. I'm currently offline, but if you leave a message, I'll get back to you as soon as I'm back in the digital world. Or feel free to text me!

You’ve reached [Your Name]. I’m currently dancing to the beat of my own drum—literally. Leave a message after the beep, and I’ll get back to you as soon as I can find my rhythm!

Hi, I’m currently living in my own movie. Leave a message after the beep, and I’ll get back to you with a plot twist soon!

Personal voicemail ideas

Personal voicemail greetings allow you to add your personality to the message, making it relatable and unique. Here are a few personal voicemail ideas.

Hi, you've reached [Your Name]. I'm probably out doing something routine but essential. Leave a message, and I'll get back to you soon.

Hello, you’ve reached [Your Name]. I’m out walking the dog—well, more like the dog is walking me. Leave a message, and I’ll get back to you after our stroll.

Hello, this is [Your Name]. I’m out exploring the world right now. Leave a message with your name and number, and I’ll get back to you once I’m back from my adventures.

Hey, it's [Your Name]. I'm probably out catching or playing a game. Leave a message, and I'll get back to you once I'm off the field.

Voicemail greeting for work

Voicemail greetings in the workplace should be both professional and approachable. They should convey critical information and assure callers that their message will be addressed. Here are some work voicemail greeting options.

Hi, this is [Your Name]. I'm currently working on [Project Name] and cannot take your call. Please leave your name, contact information, and the reason for your call, and I'll return your call as soon as possible.

You’ve reached [Your Name] at [Your Company]. I’m either on another call or away from my desk. Please leave a detailed message, and I will return your call as soon as possible. Thank you.

Hello, you’ve reached the [Department Name] at [Your Company]. We’re currently unable to take your call, but please leave your name, number, and a brief message, and someone from our team will get back to you shortly.

Hi, you've reached [Your Name]. I'm attending [Event Name] and cannot take calls during this time. Please leave your name, number, and a brief message, and I will get back to you as soon as possible.

Hello, this is [Your Name]. I'm currently on a conference call. Please leave your name, phone number, and a brief message, and I'll get back to you as soon as I'm available. I appreciate your understanding.

Short voicemail greeting

What are examples of some good voicemail greetings? Sometimes, keeping things short is the best option. Short voicemail greetings are efficient and to the point, ensuring callers understand what to do without taking up too much of their time. Here are some short voicemail greeting examples.

Hi, you’ve reached [Your Name]. Please leave a message.

Hi, this is [Your Name]. I’m not available right now, but please leave a message, and I’ll get back to you soon.

You’ve reached [Your Name]. I’m unable to take your call. Please leave your name and number, and I’ll call you back.

Hello, you’ve reached [Your Name]. I’m away from the phone right now. Please leave a message, and I’ll get back to you.

Hello, this is [Your Name]. Leave a message after the beep, and I’ll return your call as soon as possible.

What should I say in a professional voicemail greeting?

Creating an excellent professional voicemail greeting requires several crucial components:

Identify yourself: Provide your name and, if applicable, your organisation or department. This helps callers know they've reached the correct person.

Provide your name and, if applicable, your organisation or department. This helps callers know they've reached the correct person. State your availability: Inform the caller that you cannot accept their call. It creates the expectation that they will need to leave a message.

Inform the caller that you cannot accept their call. It creates the expectation that they will need to leave a message. Request information: Have the caller leave their name, phone number, and a brief message. This will allow you to acquire the necessary information to respond effectively to their call.

Have the caller leave their name, phone number, and a brief message. This will allow you to acquire the necessary information to respond effectively to their call. Provide assurance: Inform the caller that you will return their call immediately. It demonstrates that you appreciate their call and plan to get back to them.

Inform the caller that you will return their call immediately. It demonstrates that you appreciate their call and plan to get back to them. Keep it professional: Maintain a respectful and courteous tone, avoiding slang and overly informal language. A professional demeanour is essential in business communication.

Your voicemail greeting is often the first impression you make on callers, so take the time to create a message that fits your personality or professional brand. Use these voicemail greeting ideas to make a lasting impact and make every missed call worthwhile.

