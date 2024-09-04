50 iconic design quotes that every designer should live by

Design is a powerful tool that shapes our world, influences behaviour, and communicates ideas. For graphic designers, UX specialists, and anyone who appreciates the beauty of creativity, these design quotes offer inspiration and guidance throughout the creative journey. Learn more about iconic design quotes that every designer should live by.

Design is more than just creating something that looks good—it's about solving problems, communicating ideas, and making an impact. Iconic design quotes cater to everyone in the design field, from amateurs to seasoned professionals.

50 iconic design quotes

Inspirational design quotes cater to everyone involved in the creative industry. From creators looking for a spark of creativity to those searching for inspiration to create designs, these unique quotes have you covered. But with an extensive list, what are examples of good design quotes?

Graphic design quotes

Graphic design is a powerful medium for visual communication, blending creativity and technical skill to convey ideas. This collection of design quotes celebrates the essence of graphic design, offering insights into the balance of aesthetics and functionality that every designer strives to achieve.

There are three responses to a piece of design—yes, no, and WOW! Wow is the one to aim for. – Milton Glaser

Less is more. – Ludwig Mies van der Rohe

Good design is good business. – Thomas J. Watson

Design is thinking made visual – Saul Bass

Design is the conscious effort to impose a meaningful order. – Victor Papanek

You can have an art experience in front of Rembrandt or in front of a piece of graphic design. – Stefan Sagmeister

Design is the silent ambassador of your brand – Paul Rand

Design is as much an act of spacing as an act of marking. – Ellen Lupton

Graphic design will save the world right after rock and roll does – David Carson

To design is to communicate clearly by whatever means you can control or master – Milton Glaser

Design creativity quotes

Creativity is at the heart of every great design, fuelling innovation and pushing the boundaries of what is possible. The following iconic quotes delve into the nature of creative thinking, encouraging designers to embrace mistakes and think outside the box.

Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Design is knowing which ones to keep. – Scott Adams

Make it simple but significant – Don Draper

Every great design begins with an even better story – Lorinda Mamo

The best ideas come as jokes. Make your thinking as funny as possible – David Ogilvy

Design can be art. Design can be aesthetics. Design is so simple, that's why it is so complicated – Paul Rand

Creativity is intelligence having fun – Albert Einstein

You can't use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have – Maya Angelou

Creativity is piercing the mundane to find the marvellous – Bill Moyers

Good design makes other designers feel like idiots because that idea wasn't theirs. – Frank Chimero

Creativity is nothing but a mind set free – Torrie T. Asai

UX design quotes

User Experience (UX) design focuses on creating functional products that provide meaningful and enjoyable user experiences. UX design quotes highlight the importance of user-centred design, where empathy and understanding are essential.

The details are not the details. They make the design – Charles Eames

Design should never say, 'Look at me.' It should always say, 'Look at this' – David Craib

A user interface is like a joke. If you have to explain it, it's not that good – Martin LeBlanc

People ignore design that ignores people – Frank Chimero

Designing a product is designing a relationship – Steve Rogers

Good design is a lot harder to notice than poor design, in part because good design fits our needs so well that the design is invisible – Don Norman

Design should be user-centric, not ego-centric – Unknown

Design is the art of gradually applying constraints until only one solution remains. – Unknown

The public is more familiar with bad design than good design. It is, in effect, conditioned to prefer bad design because that is what it lives with – Paul Rand

Design is where science and art break even. – Robin Mathew

Famous design quotes

Specific design quotes have achieved iconic status, resonating with designers across generations. These famous quotes offer timeless wisdom from some of the most influential figures in the design world.

Simplicity is about subtracting the obvious and adding the meaningful. – John Maeda

Design is the intermediary between information and understanding. – Richard Grefé

God is in the details. – Ludwig Mies van der Rohe

A designer knows he has achieved perfection, not when nothing is left to add but nothing to take away. – Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Design is intelligence made visible. – Alina Wheeler

Design is not for philosophy; it's for life. – Issey Miyake

Design is a craft, science, storytelling, propaganda, and philosophy. – Erik Adigard

Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works. – Steve Jobs

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. – Leonardo da Vinci

Good design is evident. Great design is transparent. – Joe Sparano

Design thinking quotes

What are design thinking quotes? They are quotes that capture the essence of design ideas, emphasizing their role in addressing challenges, fostering collaboration, and driving impactful design. Design thinking is a problem-solving methodology that combines creativity with analytical thinking to develop innovative solutions.

Design is a formal response to a strategic question. – Mariona Lopez

If you think good design is expensive, you should look at the cost of bad design. – Ralf Speth

Design is the application of intent—the opposite of happenstance and an antidote to accident. – Robert L. Peters

Any design adds value faster than it adds costs. – Joel Spolsky

Design must reflect the practical and aesthetic of business, but good design must primarily serve people. – Thomas J. Watson

The best designers are the ones who know how to think like a beginner. – Marc Gobe

Design is a solution to a problem. Art is a question of a problem. – John Maeda

The role of the designer is that of a good, thoughtful host anticipating the needs of his guests. – Charles Eames

Design is about making things suitable (and then better) and right (and fantastic) for those who use and encounter them. – Matt Beale

Designing for simplicity is an art that requires a deep understanding of the complexity beneath. – Michelangelo

What is a design quote?

A design quote is a brief, impactful statement that encapsulates the principles, philosophy, or insights related to design practice. It often reflects the wisdom of experienced designers, artists, or thought leaders.

What is simplicity in design quotes?

Simplicity in design quotes explores the concept of minimalist design. They inspire designers to create with clarity and purpose.

Design quotes have the power to inspire, motivate, and guide creative professionals through every stage of their journey. Whether seeking wisdom from the greats or just a spark to ignite your next project, these quotes remind you of the impact and significance of thoughtful design.

