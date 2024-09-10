50+ uplifting moving forward quotes to help you stay strong

Life’s challenges are inevitable, but what truly matters is how you rise after each fall. Mastering the art of navigating life's obstacles will distinguish you. If you are searching for motivation, consider these moving forward quotes to help you stay strong.

Letting things go in life might be difficult, but most people don't realise the future's goodness. You could be struggling to leave a troubling job, a quarrelsome lover, or a departed loved one. With uplifting, moving forward quotes, you can begin your journey to letting the past go.

Uplifting moving forward quotes

A compelling message during a challenging time provides motivation and hope to someone struggling. Among the following collection of uplifting, moving-forward quotes and encouraging words, you'll find expressions that offer inspiration and hope during a difficult patch.

Positive keep moving forward quotes

An optimistic mindset can help lift moods, lighten spirits, and open opportunities. If you seek hopeful encouragement, these moving forward quotes will uplift you.

The only way to make sense of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance. – Alan Watts

Please don't watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going. – Sam Levenson

No matter what happens or how bad it seems today, life continues, and it will be better tomorrow. – Maya Angelou

It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop. – Confucius

Success is not final; failure is not fatal; it is the courage to continue that counts. – Winston Churchill

No matter how complicated the past is, you can always begin again. – Buddha

Yesterday is not ours to recover; tomorrow is ours to win or lose. – Lyndon B. Johnson

The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall. – Nelson Mandela

Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened. – Dr. Seuss

Life is too short to sit around moaning about what could have been or what was. – Tina Weymouth

When you bring peace to your past, you can move forward to your future.

You are always a student, never a master. You have to keep moving forward. – Conrad Hall

Inspirational moving forward quotes

Have you ever felt at a standstill, like the weight of everything is holding you in place? Everyone has been there. In such moments, inspirational words can light a fire in your soul. Below are some of the best moving forward quotes to help you look forward to a better future.

What lies behind and before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Rehashing the past wouldn't change anything. It's time to move forward. — Zena Wynn

You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. – Maya Angelou

The best way to predict the future is to create it. – Abraham Lincoln

Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try. – John F. Kennedy

Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does. – William James

Sometimes, the most minor step in the right direction is the most significant step of your life. – Naeem Callaway

Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The surest way to succeed is always to try just one more time. – Thomas Edison

The longer we keep looking back in the rearview mirror, it takes away from everything that's moving forward. — Dan Quinn

If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello. – Paulo Coelho

Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle. – Christian D. Larson

Things end. People leave. And you know what? Life goes on. Besides, if bad things didn't happen, how would you be able to feel the good ones? – Elizabeth Scott

Whenever you doubt how far you can go, remember how far you have come. Remember everything you have faced, all the battles you have won, and all the fears you have overcome.

If we fail to adapt, we fail to move forward. – John Wooden

Please don't hold on to the past; it won't help move forward. Dare to dream big. — Rajeev Suri

Moving-forward quotes from the Bible

People look to the scriptures for wisdom or guidance, and finding motivation when stuck should not be different. Bible verses about moving forward provide hope and direction to lost souls during life's most challenging moments.

For I know my plans for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not evil, to give you a future and hope. – Jeremiah 29:11

But one thing I do is forget what lies behind and strain forward to what lies ahead. – Philippians 3:13

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. – Psalm 23:1

I can do all things through him who strengthens me. – Philippians 4:13

Commit your work to the Lord, and he will establish your plans. – Proverbs 16:3

Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go. – Joshua 1:9

The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never end; they are new every morning. – Lamentations 3:22-23

Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. – Isaiah 43:18

I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory to come. – Romans 8:18

I press on toward winning the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus. – Philippians 3:14

Trust the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your understanding. Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. – Proverbs 3:5-6

So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen, help, and uphold you with my righteous right hand. – Isaiah 41:10

Encouraging quotes to keep you moving forward

What better way to look forward to success than encouraging messages telling you everything will be okay? Encouraging moving forward quotes provide readers with hope of a better future, reminding you that in the end, you will prevail.

Even if you fall on your face, you're still moving forward. – Victor Kiam

Keep your face toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you. – Walt Whitman

You cannot change the past. The future is yet in your power. – Mary Pickford

Courage is not having the strength to go on; it goes on when you don't. – Theodore Roosevelt

Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass but learning to dance in the rain. – Vivian Greene

Life moves on, whether we act as cowards or heroes. Life has no other discipline to impose if we would but realise it than to accept life unquestioningly. – Henry Miller

Do not be afraid to help one another. The devil is looking for rivalry, division, and gangs. I keep working to make progress. I have seen how pain does not stifle the hope deep within the human heart and how life progresses, finding new strength even amid difficulties. – Pope Francis

My attitude has always been that if you fall flat on your face, at least you're moving forward. All you have to do is get back up and try again. — Richard Branson

You begin to change, grow, and transform best after you've stepped outside your comfort zone. – Roy T. Bennett

Life's not about how hard of a hit you can give; It's about how many you can take and how much you can keep moving forward. — Sylvester Stallone

You can't move to the next chapter of your life without re-reading the last one.

If you can't fly, then run; if you can't run, then walk; if you can't walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, you must keep moving forward. – Martin Luther King Jr

Tomorrow becomes never. No matter how small the task, take the first step now! – Tim Ferriss

Sometimes, we stumble and fall; it doesn't mean we are failures; it simply means we are moving forward. — Gift Gugu Mona

What is a famous quote about moving forward?

One famous quote about moving forward is from theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. In it, he compares life to riding a bicycle, where balance is a must to succeed.

What is the best quote for moving on?

Denis Waitley's quote about not dwelling on what went wrong but instead focusing on the future is an example of a great quote.

Moving-forward quotes convey the rewards of letting go and looking forward to the future. They express the importance of focusing on what is to come and that clinging to something can slow you down.

