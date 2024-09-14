25 inspirational poems that will uplift and motivate your soul

Since time immemorial, poetry has entertained, motivated and inspired people. From love to politics and philosophy, poetry is a medium of communication that has withstood the test of time. Therefore, if you feel down and need motivation, how about inspirational poems to uplift you?

Inspirational poems are some of the most motivational texts you can come across. Photo: pexels.com, @di-lai-567499892 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Inspirational poems are some of the most motivational texts you can come across. With these, you can quickly motivate and uplift someone by communicating emotions and shared experiences. Whether you are a student looking for motivation in your studies or a child looking for inspiration, these inspirational poems will help you.

Inspirational poems

Inspirational poems can help guide you through life's many challenges and triumphs by offering wisdom, hope and encouragement. They motivate people to pursue dreams, comfort during hard times, and a reminder to appreciate the beauty of life.

Inspirational poems for students

Motivational poems for success can give students the encouragement messages they need to boost their confidence. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Students require inspiration in their studies to stay focused, overcome challenges, and achieve their academic goals. Motivational poems for success can give students the encouragement messages they need to boost their confidence.

1. "It Couldn't Be Done" by Edgar Albert Guest

Somebody said that it couldn't be done,

But he, with a chuckle, replied

That "maybe it couldn't," but he would be one

Who wouldn't say so till he'd tried?

So he buckled right in with the trace of a grin

On his face. If he worried, he hid it.

He started to sing as he tackled the thing

That couldn't be done, and he did it.

2. "Dreams" by Langston Hughes

Hold fast to dreams

For if dreams die

Life is a broken-winged bird

That cannot fly.

Hold fast to dreams

When dreams go

Life is a barren field

Frozen with snow.

3. "Don't Quit" by John Greenleaf Whittier

When things go wrong, as they sometimes will,

When the road you're trudging seems all uphill,

When the funds are low, and the debts are high,

And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,

When care is pressing you down a bit,

Rest if you must, but don't you quit.

4. "The Road Not Taken" by Robert Frost

Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,

And sorry I could not travel to both

And be one traveller, long I stood

I looked down one as far as I could

To where it bent in the undergrowth;

Then, took the other, as just as fair,

And having perhaps the better claim,

Because it was grassy and I wanted to wear it;

Though as for the passing, there

I had worn them really about the same,

5. "Invictus" by William Ernest Henley

Out of the night that covers me

Black as the pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstances,

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody but unbowed.

Inspirational poems about life

Powerful motivational poems will push you through these dark moments while providing hope for a better future. Photo: pexels.com, @tara-winstead (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Life can sometimes become tough, requiring strength and resilience to navigate challenges. During these times, it's essential to find sources of inspiration that can uplift you. Powerful motivational poems will push you through these dark moments while providing hope for a better future.

1. "If" by Rudyard Kipling

If you can keep your head when all about you

Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,

If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,

But make allowance for their doubting, too;

If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,

Or being lied about, don't deal in lies,

Or being hated, don't give way to hating,

And yet don't look too good, nor talk too wise:

2. "Keep Going" by Edgar Albert Guest

When things go wrong, as they sometimes will,

When the road you're trudging seems all uphill,

When the funds are low, and the debts are high,

And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,

When care is pressing you down a bit,

Rest if you must—but don't you quit.

3. "Hope is the thing with feathers" by Emily Dickinson

Hope is the thing with feathers

That perches in the soul,

And sings the tune without the words,

And never stops at all,

And sweetest in the gale is heard;

And sore must be the storm

That could abash the little bird

That kept so many warm.

I've heard it in the chillest land,

And on the strangest sea;

Yet, never, in extremity,

It asked a crumb of me.

4. "Do It Anyway" by Mother Teresa

People are often unreasonable, illogical, and self-centred.

Forgive them anyway.

If you are kind,

people may accuse you of selfish ulterior motives.

Be kind anyway.

If you are successful,

you will win some false friends and some genuine enemies.

Succeed anyway.

If you are frank,

people may cheat you.

Be frank anyway.

5. "The Guest House" by Rumi

This being human is a guest house.

Every morning, a new arrival.

A joy, a depression, a meanness,

some momentary awareness comes

as an unexpected visitor.

Inspirational poems for women

With inspirational poems for hard times, you can quickly encourage and lift the spirits of women needing motivation. Photo: pexels.com, @andre-furtado-43594 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Women require inspiration as they are the pillars of strength in society. They often face unique challenges that demand perseverance. With inspirational poems for hard times, you can quickly encourage and lift the spirits of women needing motivation.

1. "Mushrooms" by Sylvia Plath

Overnight, very

Whitely, discreetly,

Very quietly

Our toes, our noses

Take hold of the loam,

Acquire the air.

Nobody sees us,

Stops us, betrays us;

The small grains make room.

2. "Being Independent" by Rupi Kaur

I do not want to have you

To fill the empty parts of me.

I want to be complete on my own.

I want to be so complete.

I could light a whole city

And then

I want to have you

Cause the two of us combined

It could set it on fire.

3. "Still I Rise" by Maya Angelou

You may write me down in history

With your bitter, twisted lies,

You may trod me in the very dirt

But still, like dust, I'll rise.

Does my sassiness upset you?

Why are you beset with gloom?

Because I walk like I've got oil wells

Pumping in my living room.

4. "A Woman Speaks" by Audre Lorde

Moon marked and touched by the sun

my magic is unwritten

but when the sea turns back

it will leave my shape behind.

I seek no favour

untouched by blood

unrelenting as the curse of love

permanent as my errors

or my pride

I do not mix

love with pity

nor hate with scorn

and if you would know me

look into the entrails of Uranus

where the restless oceans pound.

5. "Phenomenal Woman" by Maya Angelou

Pretty women wonder where my secret lies.

I'm not cute or built to suit a fashion model's size

But when I start to tell them,

They think I'm telling lies.

I say,

It's in the reach of my arms,

The span of my hips,

The stride of my step,

The curl of my lips.

I'm a woman

Phenomenally.

Phenomenal woman,

That's me.

Inspirational poems for children

Children need encouragement as they grow and learn to develop confidence. Photo: pexels.com, @rebecca-zaal-252062 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Children are the future, and nurturing their potential is essential for a better world. Children need encouragement as they grow and learn to develop confidence. Here are inspirational poems about the future that are ideal for motivating children.

1. "The Little Engine That Could" by Watty Piper

"I think I can, I think I can,

I think I can, I think I can!"

And up, up, up they went,

Till they reached the top of the mountain.

At last, they came to the end of the hill.

"Hooray, hooray!" cried the little clown,

The funny little clown who jumped for joy,

As they made their way down with a smile.

2. "Try, Try Again" by T.H. Palmer

'Tis a lesson you should heed,

Try, try again;

If, at first, you don't succeed,

Try, try again.

Once or twice, though you should fail,

If you would at last prevail,

Try, try again;

If you persevere, you will not fail.

3. "The Swing" by Robert Louis Stevenson

How do you like to go up in a swing,

Up in the air so blue?

Oh, I do think it the pleasantest thing

What can a child do?

Up in the air and over the wall,

Till I can see so wide,

Rivers and trees and cattle and all

Over the countryside.

4. "Wynken, Blynken, and Nod" by Eugene Field

Wynken, Blynken, and Nod one night

Sailed off in a wooden shoe—

Sailed on a river of crystal light

Into a sea of dew.

"Where are you going, and what do you wish?"

The old moon asked the three.

"We have come to fish for the herring fish

That live in this beautiful sea."

5. "The Land of Nod" by Robert Louis Stevenson

From breakfast on through all the day

At home, among my friends, I stay,

But every night, I go abroad

Afar into the Land of Nod.

All by myself I have to go,

With none to tell me what to do—

All alone beside the streams

And up the mountainsides of dreams.

Short inspirational poems

Short poems are powerful in their simplicity and are easy to remember, making them perfect for moments when a quick burst is needed. Photo: pexels.com, @andre-furtado-43594 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What better way to inspire than with short poems? They are powerful in their simplicity and are easy to remember, making them perfect for moments when a quick burst is needed.

1. Enduring Flame

When shadows cast their deepest gloom,

Remember, flowers always bloom.

In trials' midst, let hope ignite,

A steadfast flame through the darkest night.

2. Unyielding Spirit

In the darkest night, when stars seem lost,

Hold fast to dreams, no matter the cost.

For dawn will break, and light will show,

The strength within, you didn't know.

3. Shared Strength

In times of doubt, when shadows play,

Remember, friend, I'm here to stay.

Together, we'll face each daunting fight,

Your strength and mine, a guiding light.

4. Rise Again

Though storms may rage and winds may howl,

Stand firm and face them, the stern of the brow.

For every fall, a chance to rise,

With wings anew to touch the skies.

5. Boundless Potential

In moments of doubt and relentless strife,

Trust in the power that shapes your life.

Every setback is a chance to learn,

To rise, to conquer, and to earn.

How can reading inspirational poetry benefit mental health?

It can provide comfort and encouragement during difficult times, helping to reduce stress and anxiety. The uplifting themes and positive affirmations found in these poems can foster a sense of hope and emotional well-being.

Inspirational poems are ideal for people looking for motivation and uplift through different stages of life. From students to women and children, these inspirational poems above offer encouragement to many.

Yen.com.gh published breathtaking love poems for her. Love poems are some of the most heartfelt texts you can compose for a loved one. With these, you can express your deepest feelings in a few romantic words.

Love poems for her include some of the most thoughtful and loving messages to send to your cherished ones to make them feel special. If you are a sucker for love, why not try these love poems for her? Read the article for inspiration.

Source: YEN.com.gh