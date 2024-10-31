Housewarming invitation ideas: 30 invitation messages for your housewarming event

A housewarming invitation marks the beginning of a new chapter in life, offering the perfect chance to celebrate a fresh start in your new home. Whether it's a cosy gathering or a lively celebration, sending out a suitable invitation sets the tone for the event. Inviting friends and family to share your excitement and joy makes them feel welcome.

The joy of discovering a home that's truly yours, designing it to match your taste, and building lasting memories is exhilarating. However, celebrating this significant milestone with loved ones who matter most to you is the most rewarding part. What are some of the housewarming invitation ideas you can use?

Housewarming invitation ideas

Organising a housewarming ceremony requires thoughtful planning. Once the party date is set, begin crafting the invitation messages to be shared with friends and family through email or instant messaging apps like WhatsApp.

Housewarming party invitation messages

How do you write a creative invitation? Start by setting a tone that matches the event's theme and using intriguing language to grab attention. You can include essential details like the date, time, location, and RSVP information, but present them in a fun and imaginative way as follows:

Mr X and Mrs Y would like to request your presence at the housewarming party on [date]. Join us as we celebrate a new milestone in our lives.

You're invited to our housewarming party, where you can see our new house, meet our family and friends, and enjoy delicious food and drinks.

Home Sweet Home! Join us for a housewarming party as we settle into our new digs! Food, fun, and great company await. Let’s celebrate together!

Please be our guest at our housewarming party, where we will celebrate our new home and make unforgettable memories with our closest family and friends.

Our new place isn't complete without our loved ones, so please join us for our housewarming party and make our home feel whole.

We're thrilled to invite you to our housewarming party, where we'll share good vibes, great food, and lots of fun in our new place.

We're throwing a housewarming party to welcome you to our new home and show you how much we appreciate your friendship and support.

You're cordially invited to our housewarming party, where we'll share good food, drinks, and company as we welcome you to our new abode.

Our dreams and memories have a new address. Come and join us for a housewarming party on [date], [time], [address].

We're opening our new home and hearts to you at our housewarming party, so come and join us for a night of laughter and celebration.

Funny housewarming invitation messages

Injecting humour into your housewarming messages can set a fun and relaxed tone for your celebration. A lighthearted message brings a smile and lets guests know they're in for a good time. Here are some funny housewarming invitation messages to consider:

Our new house is a blank canvas, and we're ready to paint the town red at our housewarming party!

We're inviting you to our housewarming party, where the snacks will be plentiful, the music will be loud, and the dance floor will be open!

We've got a new house; now we need the party! Please join us for our housewarming celebration and help us move in.

We have the keys, but we need your laughs! Come to our housewarming, and let’s make some memories!

We've got a lot of unpacking, but that won't stop us from throwing a housewarming party that's sure to be a hit!

Our new house is so big that we might need a map to navigate it. But we promise the party will be easy to find at our housewarming bash!

Our new home is like a dream come true, and we want to celebrate with all our favourite people at our housewarming party. Please don't miss out on the fun!

Join us for a housewarming party! Bring your appetite and your best party stories—we’re out of !

Our new home is a work in progress, but that won't stop us from throwing the best housewarming party of the year!

We're excited to show off our new digs at our housewarming party. Just be prepared for a bit of chaos and a lot of fun!

Casual housewarming invitation wording ideas

When celebrating your new home, a card offers a convenient and stylish way to invite friends and family. Casual wording sets a relaxed tone, making guests feel welcomed and excited to join the fun. Here are a few wordings for your digital housewarming invitation card.

Murder mystery housewarming party

Sharpen your detective skills. Sarah and Luke invite you to their murder mystery housewarming. There's been a "crime," and we need your help solving it. Will you be the detective who cracks the case?

Dress as your favourite detective.

Mystery unfolds: October 15 @ 7 p.m.

22 Maple Lane

Bring your best alibi!

Sleek and low-key invite

It's a new place, new vibes. Anna and Chris would love to have you over for a low-key gathering to celebrate our new space. It's nothing fancy, just good company and chill tunes.

Casual attire

Join us November 5 @ 6 p.m.

101 Elm Street

Immaculate picnic invitation

Grab a blanket and a basket! Sophie and Ben are hosting a housewarming picnic. Expect fresh air, tasty bites, and laughter as we christen our new backyard.

Picnic chic attire

Date: April 20 @ 12 p.m.

Sunny Meadows Park, Lot 9

Bros' wild night-in invitation

Hey, bro, it's time to break in the new pad! Jake and Tony are throwing a wild night-in to celebrate the new crib: video games, wings, and too much soda on tap.

Come as you are

Kickoff: Saturday, 8 p.m.

9 Highland Ave

Cute and colourful bar invitation

We've found our rainbow! Mia and Olivia invite you to a housewarming bar bash. Expect bright cocktails, colourful décor, and good times as we celebrate the new home.

Come in your most colourful outfit.

Cheers start: May 10 @ 5 p.m.

The Sunshine Bar, 45 7th Ave

Painting housewarming party

It's time to get creative! Max and Zoe are having a painting party to break into their new space. Join us for some DIY fun, and help us add a splash of colour to the walls!

Wear something you can paint in.

Date: March 3 @ 1 p.m.

35 Orchard St.

Art supplies provided!

Well-lit open bar invitation

The lights are on, and the bar is open! Tina and Ryan invite you to celebrate our new place with drinks under the stars. Good times, bright lights, and an open bar await.

Cocktail attire

Date: August 14 @ 7 p.m.

Skyview Terrace, 12 Grand Ave

Sparkling and bubbly invitation

Pop, fizz, clink! Lily and James are excited to invite you to their housewarming sparkle party. Come toast with us and enjoy a night of good drinks and great company.

Festive attire encouraged

Date: September 9 @ 8 p.m.

45 Crystal Blvd

Funny and down-to-earth invitation

We finally moved, and we didn't lose any boxes! Tom and Katie are celebrating their successful move with a no-frills housewarming. Expect pizza, drinks, and laughs as we settle into our new digs.

Come as you are

Pizza time: January 18 @ 6:30 p.m.

12 Pine Street

BYO moving stories!

Champagne housewarming party

Cheers to new beginnings! Grace and David are thrilled to pop some bottles at their champagne housewarming party. Let's raise a glass and toast to the new chapter!

Elegant attire requested

Date: December 2 @ 7 p.m.

The Champagne Room, 48 Main St

Bubbly provided!

How do I invite someone for a housewarming on WhatsApp?

You can check which of your contacts are on WhatsApp by opening your phone's address book or using the search bar to type their name or phone number. You can then send the invite link via SMS or share it through an app.

How do you write a housewarming invitation?

How do I write a good invite message? To write a good message that excites your guests, focus on creating a warm and inviting tone. Your invitation should provide all the essential details while reflecting your style and preferences. Critical information to include are:

Your name: Make sure your name stands out on the invitation to avoid confusion. Use a bold font or bright colour to make it pop.

Make sure your name stands out on the invitation to avoid confusion. Use a bold font or bright colour to make it pop. Date and time : Send invitations 4–6 weeks before guests can plan. Specify the date and time, and consider adding an end time to avoid awkwardness.

: Send invitations 4–6 weeks before guests can plan. Specify the date and time, and consider adding an end time to avoid awkwardness. Address: The travel block of the invitation should include your new address and directions. You may also add a map or photos for clarity.

The travel block of the invitation should include your new address and directions. You may also add a map or photos for clarity. Party style: Indicate if it's an open house where guests can drop in or a structured event with specific start and end times.

Indicate if it's an open house where guests can drop in or a structured event with specific start and end times. RSVPs : Keep track of guest numbers with an RSVP tracker, helping you plan food, drinks, and activities. Specify if kids are welcome.

: Keep track of guest numbers with an RSVP tracker, helping you plan food, drinks, and activities. Specify if kids are welcome. Gifts: Let guests know if gifts are expected or optional. You can mention "No gifts" or provide links to a registry.

Let guests know if gifts are expected or optional. You can mention "No gifts" or provide links to a registry. Other details: Include any additional requests, like hosting a themed party or potluck, to make the event fun and interactive.

Choosing the right housewarming invitation ideas can set the perfect tone for your celebration and excite your guests to visit your new home. Whether you're aiming for a casual gathering, a themed party, or something more formal, creative invitation ideas will help communicate the vibe and details of your event.

