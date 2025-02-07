200+ unique and modern gender-neutral names with their meaning explained

Gender-neutral names offer flexibility and inclusivity, and their popularity has surged as society embraces diverse identities. This growing interest has led to curiosity about these names' meanings and cultural significance.

Key takeaways

Gender-neutral names provide flexibility and inclusivity.

Their popularity has increased with evolving societal norms.

Interest in their cultural roots and deeper meanings is growing.

Unique and modern gender-neutral names

Are you searching for unisex baby names, gender-neutral baby names, or non-binary baby names? Sometimes, finding a name that captures the essence of individuality and inclusivity can be challenging. Here is a collection of unique gender-neutral names with their meanings.

Cute gender-neutral names

Cute gender-neutral names are perfect for those who want a name that's as charming as their little one. If you want a name that has a playful tone or one that brings to mind tender moments, these options will make you smile.

Avery: Ruler of the elves

Ruler of the elves Casey: Vigilant, watchful

Vigilant, watchful Emerson: Son of Emery

Son of Emery Aubrey: Supernatural being

Supernatural being Carey: Dark, black

Dark, black Jordan: To flow down or descend

To flow down or descend Noah: Rest

Rest Presley: Priest's Meadow

Priest's Meadow Riley: Woods clearing, courageous

Woods clearing, courageous Skyler: Eternal life, strength

Eternal life, strength Taylor: Tailor, to cut

Tailor, to cut Raine: Queen, she is singing, water drops

Queen, she is singing, water drops Bailey: Bailiff, steward

Bailiff, steward Blair: Plain, meadow, battlefield

Plain, meadow, battlefield Cameron: Crooked nose

Crooked nose Ricki: Brave, powerful

Brave, powerful Ellis: Benevolent

Benevolent Toby: God is good

God is good Harlow: Army hill

Army hill Kendall: Valley of the Kings

Valley of the Kings Mackenzie: Son of the handsome one

Son of the handsome one Nora: Light

Light Madhu: Honey, sweet

Honey, sweet Reese: Enthusiasm, ardour

Enthusiasm, ardour Robin: Famous, bright

Famous, bright Logan: Hollow

Hollow Kennedy: Armored

Armored Kelsey: Ship's victory, Cenel's island, fierce

Ship's victory, Cenel's island, fierce Theo: God

God Valerie: Strong

Japanese gender-neutral names

Japanese culture is known for its rich tradition. Japanese names are not different, often carrying profound significance and a sense of elegance. Japanese gender-neutral names are inspired by nature, virtues, historical figures, and Japanese sayings, making them unique and ideal choices for many.

Akira: Bright or clear

Bright or clear Aoi: Hollyhock flower or blue

Hollyhock flower or blue Asa: Morning

Morning Chiyo: A thousand generations

A thousand generations Haru: Spring

Spring Hikari: Light

Light Hiro: Generous or broad

Generous or broad Hisoka: Reserved or secretive

Reserved or secretive Hitomi: Pupil of the eye

Pupil of the eye Izumi: Fountain or spring

Fountain or spring Jun: Pure or clean

Pure or clean Kaede: Maple leaf

Maple leaf Kairi: Sea

Sea Kyo: Cooperation or capital city

Cooperation or capital city Makoto: Sincerity

Sincerity Masa: Just or true

Just or true Michi: Pathway

Pathway Mitsu: Light or honey

Light or honey Nao: Honest or docile

Honest or docile Rei: Beautiful or lovely

Beautiful or lovely Ren: Lotus or love

Lotus or love Ryo: Cool or refreshing

Cool or refreshing Sakura: Cherry blossom

Cherry blossom Sora: Sky or empty

Sky or empty Tora: Tiger or brave

Tiger or brave Yuki: Snow or happiness

Snow or happiness Ami: Friend

Friend Haruka: Faraway or distant

Faraway or distant Kaito: Ocean flying

Ocean flying Mika: New moon or beauty

Cool gender-neutral names

Cool gender-neutral names are the way to go if you want names with modern flair and a dash of edgy style. These creative names are trendy, bold, and perfect for those who want their child's name to stand out in a crowd.

Phoenix: Mythical bird that rises from its ashes

Mythical bird that rises from its ashes Justice: Fair, righteous

Fair, righteous Archer: Bow and arrow expert

Bow and arrow expert Blaze: Flame or fire

Flame or fire Hunter: One who hunts

One who hunts Lennox: Elm Grove

Elm Grove Quincy: Estate of the fifth son

Estate of the fifth son Jon: God has given

God has given Sawyer: Woodworker

Woodworker Storm: Tempest

Tempest Zion: Highest point

Highest point Aspen: Tree with heart-shaped leaves

Tree with heart-shaped leaves Dakota: Friend, ally

Friend, ally Jody: God increases, praised

God increases, praised Indigo: Deep blue dye

Deep blue dye Jimi: One who supplants

One who supplants Kai: Sea or ocean

Sea or ocean Ryder: Mounted warrior

Mounted warrior Henri: Home ruler

Home ruler Hayden: Fire

Fire Grey: Grey-haired

Grey-haired Cruz: Cross

Cross Jude: Praised

Praised Kade: From the wetlands

From the wetlands Parker: Keeper of the park

Keeper of the park Greer: Alert, watchful

Alert, watchful Ezra: Help

Help Drew: Strong, manly

Strong, manly Dana: Gift, wise

Gift, wise Dale: Valley

Aesthetic gender-neutral names

Aesthetic gender-neutral names provide a harmonious blend of elegance and creativity, making them ideal for those who appreciate beauty and art in all forms. These names evoke a sense of grace, sophistication and aesthetic fashion, making them perfect for parents who want a name that reflects their artistic sensibilities.

Auden: Old friend

Old friend Colby: From a coal town

From a coal town Calder: From the wild water

From the wild water Delaney: From the Alder Grove

From the Alder Grove Eden: Paradise

Paradise Emery: Industrious

Industrious Cheyenne: People of a different language

People of a different language Haven: Safe place

Safe place Iman: Faith

Faith Cedar: Cedar tree

Cedar tree Linden: Lime tree

Lime tree Marley: Pleasant seaside meadow

Pleasant seaside meadow Milan: Gracious or dear

Gracious or dear Monroe: From the mouth of the river

From the mouth of the river Nico: Victory of the people

Victory of the people Brooklyn: One who lives near the Brooke

One who lives near the Brooke Ocean: Sea

Sea Peyton: From the town of Pæga

From the town of Pæga Quinlan: Graceful, strong

Graceful, strong Reed: Red-haired

Red-haired Remy: Oarsman

Oarsman River: Flowing body of water

Flowing body of water Bronte: Thunder

Thunder Sage: Wise and healthy

Wise and healthy Scout: Explorer

Explorer Skylar: Scholar

Scholar Sterling: Genuine or of high quality

Genuine or of high quality Tatum: Cheerful or full of spirit

Cheerful or full of spirit Teagan: Little poet

Little poet Wren: Small bird

Rare gender-neutral names

Rare names often come with fascinating histories and meanings, adding an extra layer of intrigue to your choice. Rare gender-neutral names are perfect for parents looking for baby names that stand out while conveying a sense of exclusivity.

Amaris: Child of the moon

Child of the moon Azura: Sky blue

Sky blue Briar: Thorny bush of wild roses

Thorny bush of wild roses Calypso: Hidden

Hidden Cypress: Strong, resilient

Strong, resilient Darian: Gift

Gift Eldridge: Old and wise ruler

Old and wise ruler Everest: Dweller of the Eure River

Dweller of the Eure River Faelan: Little wolf

Little wolf Galilee: The province

The province Hollis: Near the holly trees

Near the holly trees Indra: Possessing drops of rain

Possessing drops of rain Jorah: Autumn rain

Autumn rain Brett: Of Briton

Of Briton Laken: From the lake

From the lake Lyric: Songlike

Songlike Montana: Mountainous

Mountainous Nirvana: Transcendent state

Transcendent state Odyssey: Long journey

Long journey Peregrine: Traveler, wanderer

Traveler, wanderer Quillon: Crossing swords

Crossing swords Remington: Settlement by the riverbank

Settlement by the riverbank Salem: Peace

Peace Talon: Claw of a bird of prey

Claw of a bird of prey Umber: Shadow

Shadow Billy: Resolute protector

Resolute protector Waverly: Meadow of quivering aspens

Meadow of quivering aspens Xan: Protector of mankind

Protector of mankind Yardley: From the wood where trees grow

From the wood where trees grow Zephyr: West wind

French gender-neutral names

French names are known for their lyrical quality and sophisticated appeal. These names are inspired by famous literary figures, historical icons or the French language.

Alexis: Defender

Defender Amory: Industrious ruler

Industrious ruler Arden: Great forest

Great forest Aubin: White, fair

White, fair Blaise: Stammerer

Stammerer Camille: Perfect

Perfect Clair: Clear, bright

Clear, bright Dorian: Of Doris, a district of Greece

Of Doris, a district of Greece Esmé: Esteemed, beloved

Esteemed, beloved Fabien: Bean grower

Bean grower Gael: Stranger

Stranger Jules: Youthful

Youthful Laurent: From Laurentum

From Laurentum Lou: Famous warrior

Famous warrior Marin: Of the sea

Of the sea Maxime: Greatest

Greatest Morgan: Sea-born, sea-circle

Sea-born, sea-circle Noel: Christmas

Christmas Océane: Ocean

Ocean Pascal: Easter child

Easter child Quentin: Fifth

Fifth Rémy: Oarsman

Oarsman Rene: Reborn

Reborn Sacha: Defender, helper

Defender, helper Séraphin: Fiery one

Fiery one Solène: Dignified, solemn

Dignified, solemn Valentine: Strong, healthy

Strong, healthy Vesper: Evening star

Evening star Yves: Yew

Yew Zoé: Life

Irish gender-neutral names

Ireland is famous for its rich heritage and folklore. Irish names are often steeped in history and mythology, carrying meanings that reflect strength, beauty, and the natural world. These names are perfect for those who want to honour their Irish roots or appreciate the magic of Celtic culture.

Aiden: Little fire

Little fire Arlen: Pledge or oath

Pledge or oath Blaine: Slender

Slender Brennan: Descendant of Braonán

Descendant of Braonán Bellamy: Fine friend

Fine friend Clancy: Red-haired warrior

Red-haired warrior Cody: Helpful or pillow

Helpful or pillow Darcy: Dark one

Dark one Dillon: Loyal

Loyal Eire: Ireland

Ireland Fallon: Leader

Leader Finley: Fair-haired hero

Fair-haired hero Flannery: Descendant of Flannghal

Descendant of Flannghal Galen: Tranquil

Tranquil Harper: Harp player

Harp player Keegan: Small and fiery

Small and fiery Kieran: Little dark one

Little dark one Larkin: Fierce, rough

Fierce, rough Lennon: Small cloak or cape

Small cloak or cape Murphy: Sea warrior

Sea warrior Nolan: Noble, champion

Noble, champion Quinn: Wise, sense, reason

Wise, sense, reason Reagan: Little king

Little king Reilly: Courageous

Courageous Rory: Red king

Red king Rowan: Little red-haired one or tree

Little red-haired one or tree Shannon: Old, wise

Old, wise Sloan: Warrior

Warrior Tiernan: Little lord

Little lord Tristan: Tumult

What is a cute unisex name?

A cute unisex name is versatile and approachable, often associated with a friendly and fun personality. One popular example is Charlie. It is easily adaptable, making it perfect for parents who want a cute nickname that grows with their children.

What is the rarest unisex name?

Roux is among the rarest unisex names available. It is a unique gender-neutral name primarily of French origin with Latin roots meaning "russet" or "reddish." Traditionally, it was a nickname for a red-haired person and is a lovely choice to celebrate a newborn's vibrant locks.

What is a unisex gender-neutral name?

A unisex name is a given name that is not gender-specific. It is also known as an epicene name, a gender-neutral name or an androgynous name.

Each of these gender-neutral names has a unique charm and significance, blending modernity and timeless appeal. If you love names with profound meanings, those that evoke a sense of nature, or those with a touch of artistic flair, these options provide a rich tapestry.

