100 inspirational positivity Women's Day quotes and messages

There is something special about an empowered woman whose strength and resilience radiate through every challenge she faces. Inspirational positivity Women's Day quotes capture this essence, reminding women of the incredible power they possess. These quotes inspire confidence, courage, and unity in the journey for equality.

Women are an essential fabric of the community. Photo: Drs Producoes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8 to honour women's achievements worldwide.

to honour women's achievements worldwide. The day highlights the contributions of influential women like Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama.

like Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama. Sharing inspirational Women's Day quotes helps spread positivity and empowerment.

Inspirational positivity Women's Day quotes

It is important to encourage and applaud the women in the community for standing up for their rights and winning in a man-dominated world. The following inspirational quotes can be used to celebrate them.

Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception. – Ruth Bader Ginsburg

You never have entirely your rights, one person, until you all have your rights. – Marsha P. Johnson

Today, we celebrate women's strength, determination, and resilience everywhere. – Michelle Obama

The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don't have any. – Alice Walker

I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world. – Malala Yousafzai

Believe in yourself and be proud of who you are. Don't let anyone tell you differently. There is beauty in everyone, and no one should stop you from growing into a confident and strong young person. – June Sarpong

I encourage women to step up. Don't wait for somebody to ask you. – Reese Witherspoon

No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens. – Michelle Obama

A strong woman understands that gifts such as logic, decisiveness, and strength are just as feminine as intuition and emotional connection. She values and uses all of her gifts. – Nancy Rathburn

I am a woman, and I have to define what that means. – Swati Sharma

Women make up more than half of the world's population and potential, so it is neither just nor practical for their voices, for our voices, to go unheard at the highest levels of decision-making. – Meghan Markle

A woman in harmony with her spirit is like a river flowing. She goes where she will without pretence and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and herself only. – Maya Angelou

Don't think about making women fit the world — think about making the world fit women. – Gloria Steinem

It's okay if you fall and lose your spark. Just make sure that when you get back up, you rise as the whole fire. – Colette Werden

This International Women's Day, allow me to share what I've learned. You don't need to be 'one of the guys.' You are strong, brave, and destined to lead. Own it. – Tammy Duckworth

Organizing, agitating, and educating must be our war cry. – Susan B. Anthony

I've never been interested in being invisible and erased. – Laverne Cox

There's something so special about a woman dominating a man's world. It takes grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve never to take no for an answer. – Rihanna

No one can make you feel inferior without your consent. – Eleanor Roosevelt

I've been terrified every moment of my life—and I've never let it keep me from doing anything I wanted. – Georgia O'Keeffe

Women should be celebrated every day…It doesn't just honour the iconic women who have changed history but encourages new generations to dream big and know that anything is possible. Bottom of Form

What's the greatest lesson a woman should learn? Since day one, she's already had everything she needs within herself. It's the world that convinced her she did not. – Rupi Kaur

Motivational quotes for women

Motivated women often make a difference in the community. Photo: Mariia Zotova (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Women who inspire inclusion are champions of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), working tirelessly to ensure everyone, regardless of gender, has a seat at the table. Here are some of the best quotes from such women to inspire you.

Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness. – Oprah Winfrey

The best protection any woman can have is courage. – Elizabeth Cady Stanton

Know what your worth is and then add tax to that amount.

Stop waiting to find the light at the end of the tunnel and be the light for yourself.

She's a mess of gorgeous chaos; you can see it in her eyes.

If there is a book that you want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, you must be the one to write it. – Toni Morrison

if you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman. –Margaret Thatcher

Little girls with dreams become women with vision.

We all have a 'Wonder Woman' inside of us.

Above all, be the heroine of your life. Not the victim. – Nora Ephron

A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants. – Coco Chanel

You should never let your fears prevent you from doing what you know is right. – Aung San Suu Kyi

To tell a woman everything she cannot do is to tell her what she can.

Where there is a woman, there is magic. – Ntozake Shange

You were given this life because you are strong enough to live it.

Begin each day as if it were on purpose. – Mary Anne Radmacher

Life is tough, my darling, but so are you. – Stephanie Bennett-Henry

Beauty is about being comfortable in your skin. It's about knowing and accepting who you are. – Ellen Degeneres

Never be ashamed of a scar. It simply means you were stronger than whatever tried to hurt you.

As soon as I had enough agency in my life to grow up, I became who I am. – Janet Mock

We realize the importance of our voice when we are silenced. – Malala Yousafzai

We do not need magic to transform our world. We carry all of the power we need inside ourselves already. – J.K. Rowling

The question isn't who will let me; it's who will stop me. – Ayn Rand

Everyone's dream can come true if you stick to it and work hard. – Serena Williams

One is not born a woman; one becomes one. – Simone De Beauvoir

The challenge isn't to be perfect… it's to be whole. – Jane Fonda

Extremists have shown what frightens them most: A girl with a book. – Malala Yousafzai

Sometimes, the princess kills the dragon and saves the prince. – Samuel Lowe

We need to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead. – Beyonce

In our society, the women who break down barriers are those who ignore limits. – Arnold Schwarzenegger

Uplifting International Women's Day 2025 quotes

Women are the fabric that weaves life together. Photo: Drs Producoes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Inspirational, positive Women's Day quotes remind people of the strength and resilience women possess. Motivate them with the following meaningful messages to make them happy on this day.

A strong woman understands that gifts such as logic, decisiveness, and strength are just as feminine as intuition and emotional connection. She values and uses all of her gifts. – Nancy Rathburn

The worst thing we can do as women is not stand up for each other, which we can practice every day, no matter where we are and what we may believe. – Oprah Winfrey

Every person is responsible for participating in this society and making it a better place for everybody in whatever capacity they can. – Megan Rapinoe

Do not live someone else's life and someone else's idea of what womanhood is. Womanhood is you. – Viola Davis

Bring a folding chair if they don't give you a seat at the table. – Shirley Chisholm

Always be a first-rate version of yourself instead of a second-rate version of somebody else. – Judy Garland

A strong woman looks a challenge dead in the eye and gives it a wink. – Gina Carey

Women are like teabags. We don't know our true strength until we are in hot water. – Nancy Reagan

It is wrong for a woman to expect the man to build the world she wants rather than create it herself. – Anais Nin

We need women at all levels, including the top, to change the dynamic, reshape the conversation, and ensure women's voices are heard and heard, not overlooked and ignored. – Sheryl Sandberg

We need to get women to the point where they aren't apologizing. It's time to take ownership of our success. – Tori Burch

Women are the backbone of any society. – Diane Mariechild

The challenge is not to be perfect… it's to be whole. – Jane Fonda

You don't have to play masculine to be a strong woman. – Mary Elizabeth Winstead

When the world tells you to shrink, expand. – Yoko Ono

I will always be the girl who believed she could make it to the moon in a world that still debates whether girls should have an education and whether women should have reproductive rights. – Alaa Murabit

I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept. – Angela Davis

There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish. – Michelle Obama

Every woman's success should be an inspiration to another. We're strongest when we cheer each other on. – Serena Williams

We are more significant than, and more significant for, the sum of us. – Madeleine Albright

Why be a star when you can make a constellation? – Octavia Butler

The success of every woman should be an inspiration to others. We should raise each other. Make sure you're very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all, be humble. – Serena Williams

As women achieve power, the barriers will fall. As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women out there doing things, and we'll all be better off for it. – Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Funny International Women's Day quotes

Women make the world beautiful and fun; they should be celebrated. Photo: SouthWorks (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

You can use funny quotes to celebrate women's wit, strength, humour, and ability to conquer challenges. Here are a few witty Women's Day quotes to choose from.

Women make me happy. Once I accept that I will never be able to understand them, I am happier.

A woman's mind is cleaner than a man's because she changes it more often.

When women go wrong, men go right after them.

I do not believe in using women in combat because females are too fierce. – Margaret Mead

If women ruled the world, there would be no war… just a couple of nations not talking to each other.

I'm good at weaselling my way into a job, even if I have no business being there. – Aubrey Plaza

I hate women because they always know where things are.

One of the most challenging things in the world is to convince a woman that even a bargain costs money.

To generalize about women is dangerous. To specialize in them is infinitely worse.

A woman knows how to keep quiet when she is in the right, whereas a man, when he is in the right, will keep on talking.

I am a feminist. I've been a female for a long time now. It'd be stupid not to be on my side. – Maya Angelou

Men will spend 2 bucks on a 1-buck item that they desperately need, and women will spend 1 buck on a 2-buck item that they don't need at all.

Being a woman is a difficult task since it involves dealing with men.

Be free, be fierce, but most of all, have fun while being a feminist. – Nimco Ali

Women sleep on the right side of the bed because they have to be right even while sleeping!

If women didn't exist, all the money would have no meaning.

Man has the will, but the woman has her way.

There are two ways to rule a woman, and nobody knows them.

Good girls go to heaven; bad girls go everywhere.

A woman is like a tea bag – you can't tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water. – Eleanor Roosevelt

When women are depressed, they either eat or go shopping. Men invade another country.

I'd much rather be a woman than a man. Women can cry, wear cute clothes, and are the first to be rescued from sinking ships.

Women are scientifically proven to be right even when they are wrong.

What is better than wisdom? Woman. And what is better than a good woman? Nothing.

Friends. Sisters. Mothers. Professors. When women affirm women, it unlocks our power. It permits us to shine brighter. – Elaine Welteroth

What is a good caption for Women's Day?

A good caption for Women's Day should be speaking to the women, showing their strength and resilience in a male-dominated world.

What is the slogan for Women's Day?

Among the most famous slogans for Women's Day is, "Equality knows no gender. 'Strong women, strong world."

Inspirational positivity Women's Day quotes remind us of women's incredible strength, resilience, and determination worldwide. They encourage us to strive for equality, break barriers, and uplift one another. Let these powerful words inspire action and celebration every day, not just on International Women's Day.

Yen.com.gh recently compiled a heartfelt collection of I miss you, sister quotes, messages, and texts to help you express your love. Is your sister your best friend? Your greatest support? Let her know how much she means to you.

A sister is more than family—she's the one who listens, understands, and stands by you through every high and low. Take a moment to send her an I miss you message and remind her of your special bond. Not everyone is lucky enough to have a sister and best friend in one. Explore more in this piece.

Source: YEN.com.gh