50+ funny senior quotes to make your yearbook unforgettable

A yearbook is more than just a book; it's a time machine filled with memories, friendships, and inside jokes that will make you laugh for years. One of the best parts of a yearbook is having funny senior quotes written by friends and loved ones. These funny one-liners capture the wild, stressful, and unforgettable high school journey in the most entertaining way possible.

Key takeaways

Yearbooks are more than just books for they capture memories. They also hold friendships, inside jokes, and funny senior quotes that make high school unforgettable.

Using iconic lines from films and music makes senior quotes even more fun, allowing students to express their humour in a relatable way.

A well-chosen senior quote can bring laughter to classmates and leave a lasting impression long after graduating high school.

Funny senior quotes

Funny senior quotes turn a simple farewell into a lasting joke, making graduation even more fun and unforgettable. Here is a collection of hilarious quotes for seniors across different categories.

Funny senior quotes from movies

Movies are a source of some of the most iconic and hilarious jokes, making them perfect for funny senior quotes. The following list of quotes from films will add humour to your yearbook.

Welcome to the real world. It is horrible. You're going to love it! – Monica, F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Only when we stop stopping our lives can we begin to start starting them. – Professor Whitman, Community

Taking on a challenge is a lot like riding a horse. If you're comfortable while you're doing it, you're probably doing it wrong. — Ted Lasso ( Ted Lasso)

If I can't scuba, then what's this all been about? What am I working toward? – Creed Bratton, The Office

Do I want to be feared or loved? Easy. Both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me. – Michael Scott, The Office

I make a habit of doing things people say I can't do: Walk through fire, waterski blindfolded, take up piano at a late age. — Rick Ford, Spy

Sometimes I think I've lost something really important to me and it turns out I already ate it. – Troy, Community

Life is short. Drive fast and leave a good-looking corpse. That's one of my mottos. — Stanley Hudson, The Office

I'm not good with advice...can I interest you in a sarcastic comment? – Chandler, F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

I'll say this to you, my friend, with all the love in my heart and all the wisdom of the universe: Take it sleazy. – Michael, The Good Place

Funny senior quotes from songs

These are short, funny senior quotes extracted from different hit songs worldwide. You can use them in your Friends' yearbook to add fun to the activity.

Not sayin' I'm the best at what I do, I'm just sayin' that it's me versus whoever wanna lose. – Drake , 8 am in Charlotte

Drake Follow your passion, stay true to yourself, and never follow someone else's path unless you're in the woods and you're lost and you see a path. Then, by all means, you should follow that. – Ellen DeGeneres, Depend and Leg Warmers

I'm a shooting star leaping through the sky, like a tiger defying the laws of gravity. – Queen, Don't Stop Me Now

Queen, I came in like a wrecking ball… and I'm still standing somehow. Barely. But hey, a diploma is a diploma! – Miley Cyrus, Wrecking Ball

I took the long way home, the wrong way home, and got lost three times, but hey, I still made it to graduation! – Supertramp, Take the Long Way Home

Don't stop believing… that I somehow passed math, even though I spent most of the year googling how to do fractions. – Journey, Don't Stop Believin '

' We're all just bricks in the wall, but at least now, I can finally stop listening to my teacher's yell, 'PAY ATTENTION! – Pink Floyd, Another Brick in the Wall

Oops!… I did it again. I stayed up all night, crammed for exams, and somehow still forgot everything the next morning. – Britney Spears, Oops! … I Did It Again

They say you can't always get what you want, but I wanted to sleep more and study less, so I guess they were right! – The Rolling Stones, You Can't Always Get What You Want

Hello, is it my diploma you're looking for? Because I'm still not sure how I got here, but I'll take it! – Lionel Richie , Hello

Lionel Richie I got 99 problems, but in a few months, rent, taxes, and student loans will be all of them. – Jay-Z, Inspired by 99 Problems

I like big tests and I cannot lie… just kidding, I avoided them as much as possible and now I'm free! – Sir Mix-a-Lot, Baby Got Back

Wake me up when adulthood ends… because I'm not ready for bills, jobs, and pretending I know what I'm doing – Green Day, Wake Me Up When September Ends

So long as your desire to explore is greater than your desire to not screw up, you're on the right track. – Ed Helms, The Once-ler's Traveling Madness

Life's a happy song when there's someone by your side to sing along – The Muppets, Life's a Happy Song

As you prepare to go out into the world, never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups. – Ray Magliozzi, Born Not to Run

Funny senior quotes for guys

These funny quotes are the perfect way to show off humour, confidence, and mischief in the yearbook. Use any of the below powerful quotes to write in your guy friends' yearbook.

Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive. — Elbert Hubbard

High school was like a video game—lots of levels, occasional boss fights (aka exams), and me just pressing random buttons, hoping for the best.

I came to school for an education but ended up majoring in napping, procrastination, and becoming a professional at pretending to pay attention.

They say nothing is impossible, but I've been doing nothing for four years and still made it!

Some graduate with honours; I am just honoured to graduate I am also shocked.

It's hard being a single mother, especially when you have no children and are a teenage male.

I wouldn't want to belong to any club that would have me as a member. — Groucho Marx

I survived high school using the three C's: Caffeine, Copying, and Crying. And now, it's time for a fourth one: College debt!

In the beginning, I wanted to be a doctor. Then I realised I had to go to school for that.

Future employers: Please ignore my social media posts for the next four years.

High school was like my Netflix account: I watched a lot but learned very little.

I spent four years pretending to understand math, and now I have a diploma that says, Congrats! You fooled them all.

If you're looking for someone who turned in assignments two minutes before the deadline and still passed… you found him!

I spent four years getting a piece of paper and a lifetime of student debt.

Some men are born great, some achieve greatness, and some, like me, have greatness thrust upon them… in the form of barely passing grades.

I didn't choose the thug life. The thug life chose me. And by thug life, I mean procrastination.

Funny senior quotes for girls

Just like guys, girls have lines of humour that can trigger laughter in the room. The following funny quotes will add humour to any girl's yearbook.

The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age. — Lucille Ball

If you can't love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? — RuPaul

Cinderella never asked for a prince. She asked for a night off and a dress. – Kiera Cass

You tried your best, and you failed miserably. The lesson is: Never try. – Homer Simpson

I'm not saying I'm Wonder Woman. I'm just saying no one has ever seen me and Wonder Woman in the same room.

My superpower? I can binge-watch an entire season in one night and still be late to class the next morning.

If you're reading this, it means I finished high school. Someone call my mom.

High school was easy. It was like riding a bike. Except the bike was on fire, and I was on fire, and everything was on fire.

I am not a morning person. Or a Monday person. Or a school person. But somehow, I made it here.

I spent four years studying the fine art of napping in class. Mission accomplished.

Just because you're trash doesn't mean you can't do great things. It's called a garbage can, not a garbage cannot. – Oscar the Grouch

Do you know what the happiest animal on Earth is? It's a goldfish. Do you know why? It's got a 10-second memory. Be a goldfish. — Ted Lasso (Ted Lasso)

How do you pick a senior quote?

Choose a quote that reflects your personality, humour, or experience in high school. It can be from your best movie, song, or something original that makes people laugh or think.

How do you make a senior quote unique?

Make unique by adding a twist to a famous saying, using clever wordplay, or referencing a memorable school moment. Keep it fun, witty, and true to yourself.

These funny senior quotes are the perfect way to end high school on a high note. Whether it's a clever joke, a movie reference, or a witty song lyric, these quotes add laughter to the yearbook and make graduation even more special.

